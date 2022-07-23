Saturday, Jul 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

Thailand PM Sails Through Final No-confidence Vote Ahead Of Polls

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha sails through his fourth and final no-confidence vote in Parliament.

undefined
Thai PM Prayuth Chan-ocha wins confidence vote. AP/PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Jul 2022 12:02 pm

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha sailed through his fourth and final no-confidence vote in Parliament on Saturday with no surprises, ahead of a general election next year.

The vote came after four days of debate targeting Prayuth and 10 of his Cabinet members for economic mismanagement and their failure to prevent corruption.  All 10 ministers also survived the vote, thanks to the ruling coalition government's majority in Parliament.

Related stories

Thailand Aims At Removing Covid-19 Related Travel Ban And To Restore Visa-On-Arrival For International Travellers

Thailand Eases Entry Requirements Despite Omicron Threat

Omicron Scare: Thailand Reimposes Quarantine For Travelers As Concerns Grow Over The New Strain

 Prayuth won 256 confidence votes, with 206 against and nine abstaining. Cholanan Srikaew, head of the main opposition Pheu Thai Party, said the vote result was disappointing as it didn't reflect public sentiment. “We know we cannot win in the Parliament but we will not lose in the general election,” he said.

 A retired general, Prayuth has weathered three earlier censure motions since 2020. No targeted Cabinet ministers have ever been ousted by no-confidence voting in Thailand's parliamentary history.

 Prayuth, 68, came to power during a 2014 coup and was later elected in the 2019 general elections. Over the past four days of censure debate, Prayuth was the key target of the opposition parties. Opposition chief whip Sutin Klungsang said that Prayuth's key failure was economic management.

 Prayuth, who is also Defence Minister, was also accused of spying on political dissidents with Pegasus spyware, and of misusing the country's budget. The opposition also accused Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul of legalizing cannabis without proper controls.

 Prayuth has defended his government's record, noting that Thailand's economy is stable despite rising energy prices and high inflation. “For the remaining 250 days of the government, I insist that I will do everything to take the country out of the crisis as soon as possible,” he said.

 The government has forecast the economy to expand between 2.5 percent and 3.5 percent this year, up from 1.6 percent last year.

Tags

International
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Will Continue Struggle Till Agnipath Scheme Is Withdrawn: RLD

Will Continue Struggle Till Agnipath Scheme Is Withdrawn: RLD

Indian Finalists At Athletics Worlds 2022

Indian Finalists At Athletics Worlds 2022