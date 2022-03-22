Tuesday, Mar 22, 2022
Russian Troops Forced Out Of Kyiv Suburb Makariv After Fierce Battle: Ukrainian Army

A day before, Russian forces shelled along a humanitarian corridor on Monday, wounding four children who were among the civilians being evacuated

Russian Troops Forced Out Of Kyiv Suburb Makariv After Fierce Battle: Ukrainian Army
Representational Image AP

Updated: 22 Mar 2022 10:12 am

The Ukrainian army said it forced Russian troops out of Makariv, a strategically important Kyiv suburb, after a fierce battle.

That prevents Russian forces from encircling the capital from the northwest, the Defence Ministry said.

Russian forces shelled along a humanitarian corridor on Monday, wounding four children who were among the civilians being evacuated, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nighttime video address to the nation.

He said the shelling took place in the Zaporizhzhia region, the initial destination of those fleeing Mariupol.

The Ukrainian government said that about 3,000 people from Mariupol were evacuated on Monday.

Zelenskyy said he spoke with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and French President Emmanual Macron to coordinate their positions before Western leaders meet on Thursday.

“Our position will be expressed and will be expressed strongly, believe me,” Zelenskyy said.

