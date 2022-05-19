What Is Monkeypox, Rare New Virus Found In US? All You Need To Know

Even as the world is recovering from the Covid -19 pandemic, the emergence of a new and rare strain of virus in the US has caused flutters in the medical community. According to reports, a case of the rare and potentially dangerous monkeypox has been confirmed in USA in a Massachusetts man who recently travelled to Canada.

This is the first case of monkeypox this year

The infected man had recently traveled to Canada and is now receiving a treatment in hospital, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) however, the Department of Health said the case poses no risk to the public as per the reports by NDTV.

The first in the US so far this year, the Monkeypox case follows reports of scattered cases in Europe, including seven in the UK and others in Portugal and Spain. Health officials in Canada are investigating up to 13 cases in Montreal, Radio-Canada reported.

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a rare, usually mild infection, typically caught from infected wild animals in parts of Africa.

It was first discovered in 1958, when two outbreaks of a pox-like disease occurred in colonies of monkeys kept for research, hence the name ‘monkeypox.’

The first human case of monkeypox was recorded in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo during a period of intensified effort to eliminate smallpox. Since then monkeypox has been reported in humans in other central and western African countries.

The disease is a relative of smallpox, causing a rash that often begins on the face, according to the UK's NHS website.

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

Monkeypox typically begins with a flu-like illness.

It usually takes between five to 21 days for the first symptoms to appear, If someone gets infected with monkeypox.

Symptoms of this disease usually includes a fever, a headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen glands, shivering and exhaustion.

After the appearance of fever, Within 1 to 3 days or sometimes even longer than that, the patient develops a rash, often beginning on the face then spreading to other parts of the body.

The rash is sometimes confused with chickenpox, because it starts as raised spots which turn into small scabs filled with fluid. The symptoms usually clear up within two to four weeks and scabs falls off.

The illness typically lasts for 2−4 weeks. In Africa, monkeypox has been shown to cause death in as many as 1 in 10 persons who contract the disease.

Transmission Of Monkeypox?

Monkeypox can be caught from a bite by an infected animal, or by touching its blood, body fluids or fur. The virus enters the body through broken skin (even if not visible), respiratory tract, or the mucous membranes - eyes, nose, or mouth.

It's very unusual to catch monkeypox from a human, because it doesn't spread easily between people.

It's thought to be spread by rodents, such as rats, mice and squirrels. It's also possible to catch the disease by eating meat from an infected animal that has not been cooked properly.

Human-to-human methods of transmission include direct contact with body fluids or lesion material, and indirect contact with lesion material, such as through contaminated clothing or linens. It is possible to spread the disease through touching clothing, bedding or towels used by someone with the rash.

The disease can also be transmitted by touching monkeypox skin blisters or scabs, or getting too close to coughs and sneezes from an infected person.

How fatal is Monkeypox?

Studies in central Africa show the disease kills as many as one in 10 infected people according to the World Health Organization.

However, most patients recover within a few weeks

Treatment

There's currently no specific treatment for monkeypox. For purposes of controlling a monkeypox outbreak in the United States, smallpox vaccine, antivirals, and vaccinia immune globulin (VIG) can be used.

Patients will usually need to stay in a specialist hospital so the infection doesn't spread and general symptoms can be treated.