4 Nepalese Nationals Among 10 Held As Noida Cops Bust Illegal Casino

The Noida police said it has busted an illegal casino set up inside a flat at a housing society and arrested 10 people, including Nepalese nationals.

Updated: 08 Jul 2022 7:27 pm

The Noida police on Friday said it has busted an illegal casino set up inside a flat at a housing society and arrested 10 people, including Nepalese nationals, from the spot.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Harish Chander said the local Bisrakh police station was tipped off on Thursday night about illegal gambling at the society in Greater Noida (West).

"The casino was set up on Wednesday only. Bisrakh police station officials had got an input about some people visiting the casino today (Friday)," Chander said.

"A total of 10 people, including four women, were arrested from the spot. Over Rs 1 lakh cash and liquor bottles among other items were seized," the officer said.

Two people who set up the casino have been identified but are still at large, DCP Chander said, adding that efforts were underway to ensure their quick arrest.

Three decks of cards, two casino tables, and 3,145 coins were also seized from the spot, the police said.

Those arrested have been identified as casino operator Tarun Pratap Singh and Ravi, Shobhit Kumar, Shiva Bhagwan, Hritik, and Vibhor Sharma, all from Ghaziabad, the police said.

Four Nepalese women, Riya, Cheeja Khadka, Shiva Thapa, and Sunita, were also held from the spot, they added.

An FIR under provisions of the Public Gambling Act has been lodged at the Bisrakh police station and further legal proceedings are being carried out, officials said. 

