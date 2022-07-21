Thursday, Jul 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

3 Indians Held With Pistols By Pakistan Authorities At Wagah Border

Three Indians returning from Pakistan via the Wagah-Attari border in Punjab have been detained by authorities in that country after some pistols were recovered from them, officials said on Thursday.

undefined
The Attari-Wagah border PTI File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Jul 2022 3:07 pm

Three Indians returning from Pakistan via the Wagah-Attari border in Punjab have been detained by authorities in that country after some pistols were recovered from them, officials said on Thursday.

They were detained by Pakistan Customs on Wednesday just before they were to cross over to India through the land border.

Officials said the three are members of a family -- husband, wife, and son and hail from Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh.

They are understood to have traveled to Pakistan about a month ago to attend a family event and were on their way back when they were detained after the pistols were recovered from their baggage.

Attari on the Indian side in the Amritsar district of Punjab is located across Wagah in Lahore of Pakistan and it is a notified integrated check post (ICP) for the movement of people and goods between the two countries.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

International
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Remembering Sidhu Moosewala: A Transition From Promoting Toxic Masculinity To Becoming A Man With Perceptions

Remembering Sidhu Moosewala: A Transition From Promoting Toxic Masculinity To Becoming A Man With Perceptions

ENG Vs SA, 1st ODI: All Eyes On Retiring Stokes

ENG Vs SA, 1st ODI: All Eyes On Retiring Stokes