Thesis Nootropics Review 2024

Quick Verdict

I like Thesis Nootropics - what I don't like is the price. Although there is an element of personalization in terms of nootropic ingredients with Thesis, you also pay a hefty price - and the reality is that most people will do fine with a standard nootropic supplement.

If you are simply looking for a good quality nootropic at a fair price then I'd advocate NooCube - it's my nootropic of choice and it gives me an overall cognitive boost when taking it on a daily basis without the need for caffeine.

Thesis Nootropic Overview

As we've touched on already, Thesis Nootropics differentiates itself from other nootropic suppliers by personalizing our choice of nootropic rather than blanketing everyone with the same formula.

Thesis Nootropics may not sound too familiar; however, they've actually been around for quite some time, previously known as FindMyFormula.com before they rebranded. This seemingly new brand does have some extensive knowledge of and experience in nootropics.

And I can't help but love their innovative approach – they're pouring thousands of hours of their own research plus third-party testing into creating separate blends that we can choose from. I like it.

The next part you may either love or dislike – the questionnaire. They use this to help them (and you yourself) find out about your pain points.

They start off gently by asking you your name, age, metrics, etc. Then they dig a little deeper to help identify where your cognitive skills and strengths may be lacking, or suffering.

This method makes sense – rather than simply relying on what you think is the problem, they ask in-depth questions that may trigger a solution you hadn't considered with your brain health. Where you thought you needed more focus, you actually need more mental energy or creativity, for example.

If you don't like quizzes, you can head straight to make up your own mind and build your own box. Thesis is a hub of choice. But to make the most of the price tag, I'd suggest sticking it out, answering the questions, and flexing their expertise.

Thesis also offer experts to hand, whom you can speak with about your own personal needs. As a keen nootropics enthusiast, I was looking forward to trialing this part.

Overall, at this point in my review, I was feeling very optimistic about Thesis. The price point could bring it all down – at a monthly cost of $79 (approx. $3.29 per serving), we're definitely at the high end.

Let's see if it's worth it as a nootropic supplement.

Benefits of Thesis Nootropics

The benefits of Thesis really are quite flexible – after all, it's all about which benefits you're after, not what a one-size-fits-all supplement can offer.

Thesis Nootropics has six different blends here:

Thesis Clarity Blend – Massing attention span and focus.

Thesis Confidence Blend – Clear-headedness and calm that'll boost your mindset's confidence.

Thesis Creativity Blend – Improving verbal fluency and the ability to problem solve.

Thesis Motivation Blend – Enhances energy while controlling stress and anxiety, allowing you calm confidence when challenged.

Thesis Logic Blend – Experience faster processing speed, improved memory, and deeper thinking.

Thesis Energy Blend – Calm mental energy to banish mental fatigue and encourage focus.

An added bonus here is that you can opt to have any one of these blends with or without caffeine. This is a huge plus. I've often stumbled across the perfect nootropic, only to be disappointed to see that it's pumped with the likes of caffeine.

Don't get me wrong, I love caffeine – a stimulant we often see in nootropics for the benefits it offers. But not all of us get on with it. If you suffer with that cranked, unsettled feeling when you have caffeine, followed by a disastrous crash, then you need to avoid it.

Thesis offers every single blend with or without it. If you do have caffeine, they accompany it with L-Theanine to prevent crashes. That's top marks for consumer choice and suitability.

Thesis Blends & Their Ingredients

With six blends here and all with different ingredients, I'll keep it as simple as I can here, outlining each blends' star ingredients.

Clarity

Clarity addresses one of the most common complaints in our rapid society - a lack of attention and focus. With ingredients like Alpha-GPC, known for nurturing cognitive function and physical performance, and L-Theanine, which enhances cognitive performance while simultaneously calming the mind, Clarity is working to clear your brain fog and enhance your ability to concentrate.

Logic

This one's pretty logical – it helps you process information faster, deepen your thinking ability for clearer answers, and improve info retention. Core components include CDP-Citicoline for enriched cognitive function and memory, N-Acetyl-L-Tyrosine for cognitive function and mood regulation, plus N-Acetyl Cysteine, which bolsters cognitive function and antioxidant activity.

Energy

Mental fatigue – hideous. It can destroy productivity and even life enjoyment. Energy blend's secret weapon for this is TeaCrine, which boosts your desired alertness, enhances energy and mental clarity.

Motivation

Motivation could be the perfect blend in high-pressured and stressful situations when you also need to maintain your drive and focus.

Cellular function and blood flow are centet stage for this blend, with its inclusion of forskolin, artichoke extract, and B12, plus phenylalanine.

Creativity

We're not talking illustrations and art designs here, although this nootropic blend would probably help! In common terms, we're talking finding solutions by thinking outside the box. Losing our inhibitions with powerful anxiolytic properties and 5-HT could make a world of difference to the answers we find and the choices we make.

Confidence

Intriguingly, Thesis also has a blend aimed at nurturing creativity confidence by decreasing anxiety and enhancing dopamine levels, with the use of saffron and DHH-B from magnolia bark. Sage Extract can also help with memory.

How Do You Use the Thesis Blends?

The questionnaire will help you discover which blends are the best options for you. You can then trial the blends, and switch and change until you find a nootropic blend your body responds well to.

If you're building your own box, you can simply select four of which you think could help, and trial for yourself.

You'll have experts on hand if you need any guidance too, which can be incredibly helpful, especially if you're new to nootropics and want to understand the whys and hows.

Thesis Nootropic Ingredients

A further look at Thesis Nootropics reveals a blend of natural ingredients, amino acids, and herbs - all of which are pretty commonly found in many nootropic supplements. Let's take a look at some of the ingredients and discuss their scientifically-proven benefits for brain health and cognitive function.

Natural Ingredients and Herbs

Ginkgo Biloba is found in many of the Thesis blends and is selected for its outstanding antioxidant activity and ability to promote blood flow to the brain. This dual-action can potentially guard the neurons from oxidative stress, while supplying increased oxygen and nutrients.

Panax Ginseng is also found in many of the stacks and adds traditional medicine's wisdom to the blend. It's hailed for its potential cognitive-enhancing effects and has been used for centuries in different cultures to boost mental clarity. A perfect selection for anyone seeking the optimum mental edge.

Completing the natural trio is Paullinia Cupana, known for its antioxidant activity. Beyond this, it also holds a promise in cognitive advantages, expanding the overall benefits of the product.

The Blends In More Detail

The first product claim focuses on Energy. They claim to raise energy levels using Zynamite (mangiferin from mango leaves) and TeaCrine (theacrine). These ingredients are indeed associated with increased energy, presenting less of a crash than traditional caffeine.

This is beneficial for those needing a consistent energy supply without jittery, disruptive side-effects often associated with stimulants such as caffeine.

The Clarity blend claims to clear brain fog. It contains ingredients like CDP Choline and N-Acetyl-L-Tyrosine. While these components have cognitive enhancement properties, their relation to clearing brain fog hasn't been studied specifically. So, you may experience indirect clarity benefits from the overall cognitive enhancement, but don't expect a fog-lift guarantee.

Finally, they pledge to improve focus. A well-established claim in the nootropic industry, but Thesis hasn't published specific scientific evidence to support its Focus blend. As consumers, we need to exercise our judgment and consider the overall cognitive benefits rather than sticking to isolated claims.

My Experience with Thesis

The good news is, I started this trial with real enthusiasm for exploring the cognitive benefits. I liked the idea behind it and, well it was all very new and exciting!

I don't love questionnaires in general, but decided to go along with it for the sake of you good people. Testing the nootropic supplement was a new experience for me. As I mentioned earlier, it did start off relatively simple.

But then it had me answering questions I'm not even sure I knew the answers to, or at least I wasn't ready or expecting to answer. Questions such as whether I feel regret when thinking about the past.

I still have no idea why they thought this would help the whole discovery phase. It may be a little too intrusive for some – I'd imagine they'd have lost a few potential customers at this point. I personally think it is just Thesis' way to look very in-depth in a bid to justify the price point.

So I bumbled along until they suggested some blends for me to try. I then contacted an expert to discuss these choices, and she was incredibly informative, particularly about the nootropic supplement. Without sounding arrogant, I don't think she knew any more than I did; but she was very helpful, and took time to help me understand why these nootropic blends would be a good starting point.

And they were. I felt a lot of noticeable improvements from the Clarity blend and Energy blends. Brain fog is my real nemesis.

I noticed a subtler increase in my focus and mental sharpness whilst trailing Clarity. I was more present in conversations and found it significantly easier to keep track of complex ideas at work.

Energy is also a great choice. My energy levels were sustained throughout the day, and I maintained focus from morning till going to bed. It really did work for me, indicating significant cognitive benefits. I did include the caffeine, as I'm used to it, and the energy I experienced was calm and stable throughout, thanks to the nootropic supplement.

I also didn't experience any side effects whatsoever. It was though the blends that had been picked for me settled straight into my system without any upset or upheaval whatsoever – and this appears to be the case for many users.

The only downside here is the price. It's expensive. And with nootropics, you need to keep going with them to benefit for their best effects. If I'm honest, I have experienced the same results from other, non-bespoke nootropics such as NooCube, which is much cheaper, cuts the questioning, and simply gets to work on all levels.

However, Thesis isn't trying to be like NooCube. It has its own niche, and it does it well.

Alternative To Thesis

There are plenty of nootropic supplements out there but most can't off wha Thesis Nootropics offers - at least not on the personalization level. That being said, most people don't need personalization, and there's only so far Thesis goes anyway in terms of offering something truly personalized.

I'd much sooner see someone take a nootropic supplement for the long haul, and making it more affordable is a great first step. Anyone looking for brain health and cognitive improvement could look to my favorite supplement - NooCube.

I've taken it for years, they've recently released V3 of their formula and I really feel the impact in terms of brain function and its cognitive-enhancing effects.

You can grab 1, 3 or 5 bottle bundles to really save money over Thesis nootropic blends that have similar ingredients, but cost a lot more.

Conclusion

I do like Thesis Nootropics – they've come up with a great way to personalize cognitive enhancement. Each of their six different blends are packed with decent, research-backed ingredients they've clearly spent a lot of time researching to ensure every individual has good results from their chosen blend.

And there's the choice, too. Stimulant or non-stimulant, you choose. You can build your own box, trial, and change, all with experts to hand to help you learn and discover your favorite ingredients.

Thesis Nootropics could be useful for the nootropics newbie or the connoisseur looking for cognitive benefits. Personalization always costs, and if bespoke is what you want, then I highly recommend Thesis Nootropics.

If you want something simple and at a lower price point, NooCube is an excellent alternative.

