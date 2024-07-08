SR9009 (Stenabolic): SARM Benefits, Side Effects, Dosage, & More

SR9009 is a synthetic compound also known as Stenabolic, and it’s garnered significant attention recently in the fitness and bodybuilding spaces.
Stenabolic was initially created, even specifically designed, to more deeply explore the effects of Rev-ErbA ligands on the body.
In this article, we’re going to explore SR9009, digging into the details for anyone considering using it.
We’ll look more in-depth at what it is, as well as how it works and interacts with the body.
Then, we’ll dig into the benefits and the research behind them, then take an objective look at some of the potential side effects.
Before we wrap up, we’re also going to look at typical dosages and usage guidelines, and who may not be a good fit for using SR9009.
In the end, you should have a solid understanding of what this compound can do, how it does it, and what else it may hold in store for individuals who include it in their fitness regimen.
SR9009, or Stenabolic, is a fully synthetic compound that falls into the classification of Rev-ErbA ligands.
These ligands are critical proteins that hold central roles in the body’s circadian rhythms, metabolism, and even energy homeostasis.
Conventional SARMs target androgen receptors to help fuel muscle growth and corresponding physical performance, but works a little differently.
SR9009 influences the activity of the Rev-ErbA proteins themselves, thereby modulating a range of metabolic processes in the body.1
Due to this unique mechanism of action, and ability to boost endurance, fat loss, and overall health, SR9009 has earned substantial interest in the bodybuilding and general fitness space.2
Most often it's used by those in pursuit of optimal performance, Stenabolic can provide incredible performance without the drawbacks of anabolic steroids.
Even though SR9009 hasn’t yet been approved for human use by governing regulatory bodies like the FDA, the compound is a hot topic and the subject of ongoing research.
Much of this research centers around the potential therapeutic uses for metabolic conditions, cardiovascular health, and much more.
Mechanism of Action
As we mentioned, the unique mechanism of action is what sets SR9009 apart from other compounds like SARMs.
It affects the Rev-ErbA proteins, specifically Rev-Erbα and Rev-Erbβ, which are nuclear receptors required for the regulation of assorted metabolic processes and the body’s natural circadian rhythm.3
When SR9009 binds to these specific receptors, it changes the genetic expression of genes used in lipid and glucose metabolism, creating new mitochondria, and inflammatory responses.4
One of the most important actions of this SARM is the ability to increase the number of mitochondria present in the cells of muscle tissue.
Mitochondria are the structures that provide power and energy to cells, energy needed for associated functions.
By enhancing the creation of new mitochondria, SR9009 increases the capacity of the muscles to produce energy.
This additional source of energy facilitates enhanced endurance and athletic performance.
SR9009 also affects the circadian rhythm through the modification of the Rev-Erbα and Rev-Erbβ receptors, both core components of the body’s internal ‘clock’.
Overall, this regulation can help optimize metabolic functions, leading to more effectively balanced energy and overall metabolism.
It’s also essential for metabolizing lipids, and while it helps to break down fats, it also inhibits the storage of new fat.
This dual action helps boost measurable fat loss, but it also boosts the body’s core metabolic efficiency.
Combined, anyone looking for a powerful tool for managing weight and improving body composition will surely find Stenabolic to be an incredibly valuable tool.
Finally, SR9009’s operation has also been shown to drastically suppress the production of pro-inflammatory cytokines.5
The resulting anti-inflammatory effect can be critical for anyone recovering from intense activity.
Additionally, they may be the key to potentially therapeutic treatment of chronic inflammatory conditions.
Benefits of SR9009
SR9009 has recently become one of the most prominent compounds in the fitness, bodybuilding, and hypertrophy communities.
This popularity is due, no doubt, to the wide range of potential benefits that the compound can bring to an established fitness supplement regimen.
Let’s take a slightly closer look at the purported advantages and benefits of Stenabolic, or SR9009.
Enhanced Endurance and Stamina
Without a doubt, the most notable benefit of SR9009 is its ability to substantially boost endurance and stamina.
The ability of the compound to raise endurance and stamina is typically attributed to its ability to help the mitochondrial biogenesis process within cells.
The mitochondria are the cellular structures that create ATP, or adenosine triphosphate, which is what cells need to power their functions.
Increasing the number of cellular mitochondria increases the capacity of the muscle fibers to generate energy, which allows for more prolonged and intense physical exertion.
Studies performed on animal models have shown that mice treated with the SR9009 compound could run much further than untreated mice.
Fat Loss and Metabolism Boost
Another massive benefit of SR9009 is the compound’s ability to help promote increased fat loss while also increasing metabolism.
It’s able to do this by increasing the oxidation rate of fatty acids and helping to reduce the amount of new fat cells that are stored in the body.
Both of these mean Stenabolic could be a very potent tool for those looking for an easy way to manage weight and body composition.
Promoting the use of stored fat as the body’s primary energy source allows SR9009 to lower the body’s percentage of fat, while also preserving lean muscle mass.
That’s not all, SR9009 also enhances metabolic efficiency, helping the body use its nutrients more efficiently.
Increasing metabolic efficiency can help raise baseline energy levels, and improve metabolic health.
Muscle Growth and Recovery
SR9009 makes notable contributions to reducing recovery times, and increasing muscle growth, making it a great option for bodybuilders and competitive athletes.6
The boosted mitochondrial function and resulting expanded energy production support anabolic processes that are needed for muscle growth.
This also leads to elevated protein synthesis rates, which is a crucial stepping stone for muscle repair and subsequent hypertrophy.
Additionally, Stenabolic’s anti-inflammatory properties are crucial for muscle recovery.
Intense physical exertion typically leads to muscle inflammation and micro-injuries, both of which are a hindrance to performance and recovery.
By lowering levels of inflammation, SR9009 is able to help individuals recover much faster and more comfortably.
Faster recovery means competitive individuals can train harder and train more frequently.
Potential Health Benefits
Beyond its ability to help boost raw athletic performance and endurance, SR9009 also offers some other health benefits.
The anti-inflammatory effects can be life-changing for someone living with one of many chronic inflammatory conditions.
Lowering the body’s production of cytokines that cause inflammation, SR9009 can help relieve the symptoms commonly associated with inflammatory disorders like arthritis.7
Another potential health benefit lies in the effects on cardiovascular health.8
It has demonstrated an ability to improve lipid profiles by lowering total cholesterol and triglycerides, in particular.
This can help foster better overall cardiovascular health, while also lowering the risk of heart disease.
Clinical Studies and Research
The clinical studies and research into SR9009 can help provide critical insights into the compound’s effects and potential applications.
Though most of the research done to this point has been focused on animal models, the findings are promising and will make human studies possible in the future.
One study showed that SR9009 was able to substantially elevate the metabolic activity of skeletal muscle in mice.9
The elevated metabolic activity also resulted in higher levels of endurance, with the treated mice showing 50% more stamina than their undosed counterparts.
Another study demonstrated its potential effects on metabolic syndrome and obesity.10
Researchers on that project noted that mice treated with SR9009 showed a marked reduction in body fat as well as greatly improved lipid profiles.
That same study also made note of a decrease in triglycerides found in blood plasma, as well as total cholesterol, and core blood glucose.
This highlights SR9009’s potential as a therapeutic agent for metabolic disorders.
Potential Side Effects
Even though Stenabolic offers a long list of potential benefits, anyone considering use should also be sure they are aware of the possible side effects.
Just like any other compound designed to impact metabolic processes, there are risks that potential users should take into account.
The first big concern is the potential impact on general liver health.
Animal studies have indicated that higher doses of SR9009 or more prolonged use can result in liver toxicity.
Another significant potential drawback is the possibility of disrupting your sleep cycle.
Since SR9009 alters the body’s circadian rhythm, there’s the possibility that some users will have their sleep patterns negatively impacted.
Finally, there is the potential for individual adverse reactions, which can include nausea, headaches, or gastrointestinal discomfort.
These symptoms are more common when just starting Stenabolic, so it’s important to start slow and monitor your body’s reaction and adjustment.
Usage and Dosage Guidelines
SR9009 is typically taken orally, though injectable forms are available from some suppliers.
For anyone new to SR9009, the recommended starting dosage is between 20 mg and 30 mg per day.
The dosage is usually split into two or three smaller doses that are taken throughout the day to maintain a relatively stable level of SR9009 in the blood.
For best results, take Stenabolic 30 to 60 minutes before exercise or working out, since the effects on endurance and metabolism can be helpful to workout performance.
To prevent potential side effects and maintain the compound’s efficacy, usage cycles are recommended.
The typical cycle will last for up to 8 weeks, with a break of 4 weeks.
Who Should Avoid SR9009?
While SR9009 is generally well-tolerated by most, some segments of the population should not be using it.
Pregnant or breastfeeding women should avoid using SR9009.
Anyone with pre-existing liver conditions should also avoid it.
Also, anyone with sleep disorders or anyone under 18 should not use it.
SR9009 Summary
SR9009 offers a very enticing list of benefits that include enhanced fat loss and boosted athletic performance.
However, before you add Stenabolic to your supplement regimen, make sure you understand the risks, as well as how to properly use it.
Make sure you consult with your healthcare provider and supplement responsibly.
References
