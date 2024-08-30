Sports Technology Labs Review: Are They Legit?

Sports Technology Labs has rapidly become one of the leading sources of SARMs and peptides for anyone in the research, fitness, or bodybuilding space.
Known for its unwavering commitment to providing quality research chemicals, they've dedicated themselves to making sure the products offered meet the highest benchmarks for efficacy and purity.
One of the big factors that sets them apart is the ongoing dedication to both transparency and customer satisfaction.
In this Sports Technology Labs review, we’re going to take a comprehensive look at their history, products they offer, general pricing information, and the typical customer service experience.
We’ll also compare them to other top names in the peptide and SARM space, so you can make the most informed choice of whether Sports Technology Labs is right for your needs.
Let's dive right in.
Sports Technology Labs Background and History
Click Here Now to visit the official Sports Technology Labs website.
Although the company is relatively young compared to some of the other big names, it has gained traction incredibly quickly in the industry.
This is due in no small part to its dedication to providing research-grade compounds that easily meet the rigorous demands of fitness enthusiasts and researchers.
Sports Technology Labs was founded with a very clear objective of getting the highest quality SARMs and peptides into the hands of consumers who want them.1 2
Every batch of product is subjected to a full chemical analysis by accredited and unaffiliated American Laboratories.
The level of transparency they maintain is rather difficult to maintain in this industry, which is another reason it stands out against competitors, who sometimes provide limited testing information or obfuscate their testing processes.
From day one, they've strived to distinguish themselves by focusing on more than just fancy marketing campaigns and enticing ads.
Its main focus has been on the actual science behind the products.
Sports Technology Labs goes to great lengths to ensure each item in its catalog is supported not only by credible research but subsequently validated with rigid testing protocols.
This approach has been a great help in being able to establish a reputation as a reliable and trustworthy vendor for peptides and SARMs.
Extreme quality control is only one of the reasons Sports Technology Labs has been able to build a name so quickly
They also substantially invested in innovative product development, updating its products to include the latest peptides and SARMs being used in research.
This commitment to being on the cutting edge of the industry is a big factor impacting Sports Technology Labs’ ability to cater to the changing needs of its customers.
Product Range and Quality
When it comes to actual products offered, Sports Technology Labs has an incredibly impressive array of SARMs and peptides needed in the research and fitness spaces.
Some of the more notable offerings in its product catalog are hugely popular SARMs like RAD-140 (Testolone), MK-677 (Ibutamoren), and LGD-4033 (Ligandrol).3 4 5
They also have a wide range of peptides, including BPC-157, TB-500. and CJC-1295.6 7 8
Each of the products Sports Technology Labs carries is created specifically to support particular research applications that range from muscle building and fat loss to accelerated healing and tissue repair.
No matter what compound you are looking for, you can rest assured that each product has been tested intensely for purity, potency, and potential contaminants.
This rigorous testing is performed by an unaffiliated third-party laboratory, American Laboratories, which uses state-of-the-art technology to provide customers with the test results they need for peace of mind.
These results are made freely available to anyone visiting the Sports Technology Labs website, in the form of certificates of analysis, or COAs.
These COAs offer recorded confirmation of not just the purity levels, but also the contact information for the lab itself, so customers can verify the results independently.
The purity levels customers can expect from Sports Technology Labs are 98%+ for SARMs and 96%-99%+ for peptides, which are all meticulously stored and shipped to maintain compound safety and integrity.
There are also additional measures taken to ensure only top-quality products are created.
For example, all liquid SARMs sold through their website are suspended in USP-grade PEG400, a pharmaceutical-grade solvent that guarantees stability and purity throughout storage and use.
Every peptide is precisely formulated to meet rigid standards needed for clinical research applications.
Overall, the assortment of products is diverse but also built on a foundation of the company’s commitment to excellence.
Sports Technology Labs Pricing and Value
Sports Technology Labs has found an impressive balance between creating and offering premium quality compounds and keeping their pricing incredibly competitive.
Despite the top-tier purity levels and rigorous third-party testing that all Sports Technology Labs products undergo, the prices are still relatively accessible to consumers.
This accessibility makes Sports Technology Labs one of the strongest competitors in the research chemical market.
For instance, a 15mg/ml liquid solution of RAD-140, a popular muscle-building SARM, is just $64.99.
The same compound, RAD-140 is available in a 10mg capsule version from Swiss Chems, for just under $90 for 60 capsules.
Similarly, their BPC-157 peptide, renowned for its healing capabilities, is available for $59.99 per 5 mg vial
This price is more or less in line with other reliable sellers but comes with the additional assurance of Sports Technology Labs’s stringent quality control.
It’s important to remember that while there are vendors that have lower prices, they also typically come with a transparency or purity trade-off.
Sport Technology Labs customers aren’t just paying for the product, they are paying for the additional peace of mind that comes with knowing their research chemicals meet only the highest standards.
With domestic orders over $150, customers get free shipping, while international customers get free shipping for orders over $300.
For customers who need to expedite their order, express shipping options are available for an additional cost.
Customer Service and Overall Shopping Experience
While Sports Technology Labs is committed to providing top-quality products, they are equally dedicated to creating a seamless customer experience.
This commitment is plain to see in their responsive customer service, user-friendly website, and efficient shipping, all of which directly contribute to a more positive user experience.
Customer service is a major feature of shopping with Sports Technology Labs.
Customers have access to incredibly knowledgeable support agents, who can answer any questions they may have about product selection, usage, and even the scientific research behind their offerings.
This incredibly dedicated level of support holds particular value for customers who are perhaps navigating the complex SARM and peptide landscape for the first time.
The support agents are prompt and helpful, and go the extra mile to make sure you are comfortable with your purchase.
The Sports Technology Labs website is designed to bring the user the optimal experience.
It’s easy to navigate and has clear categories for peptides and SARMs, detailed product information, and readily accessible Certificates of analysis.
These COAs help bring transparency into the purity and potency of each product sold.
If there are any issues with an order that was just received, the customer can go ahead and contact support for a solution.
They offer a 60-day money-back guarantee, which allows for the exchange of orders where the products remain unopened.
Sports Technology Labs Reviews and Testimonials
Click Here Now to visit the official Sports Technology Labs website.
Sports Technology Labs has crafted a strong reputation among its customers, and many reviews focus on the high quality of the products, the reliable service, and even the transparency of the business overall.
Spanning multiple platforms there are countless users who heap praise on Sports Technology Labs continuously and are focusing on high-quality SARM, and peptides for research needs.
Many of the users from various SARM and peptide-related subreddits have positive feedback, leaning not only on the product efficacy but also the commitment to total satisfaction.
Here's a sample of some reviews we found:
One common theme seen across multiple reviews, even multiple channels, is the general reliability of their products.
Another aspect mentioned frequently in reviews is their top-tier customer service.
The support agents are known for having incredibly quick response times and being deeply knowledgeable about the products.
That said, just like any company, Sports Technology Labs is not without its critics, and some have important points.
These problems are relatively rare, but the company still addresses them promptly.
Comparison with Competitors
The SARM and peptide space is highly competitive, but Sports Technology Labs holds to its commitment to providing top-quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction.
When compared to similar industry leaders like Pure Rawz or Swiss Chems, Sports Technology Labs manages to pull ahead in several areas.
Many companies claim to have their products tested but have either outdated COAs or none at all.
The COAs for Sports Technology Labs come directly from a third-party accredited lab, for each batch, and come with contact information as well.
The pricing for products from Sports Technology Labs is competitive, and will often be close to, or slightly more, than other top-tier brands like Swiss Chems.
That said, most customers find the added value of Sports Technology Labs QC and USP-grade solvents to justify the price point.
(Limited-Time Offer! Click here and enter code OMK10 to save 10% instantly on your purchase!)
Final Thoughts
It’s clear that Sports Technology Labs has established itself as a top-tier vendor of peptides and SARMs, setting an incredibly high bar to start with.
Their rigorous testing by third-party labs clearly demonstrates the ongoing commitment to a transparent, customer-centric approach.
The Sports Technology Labs product range is as diverse as it is lovingly crafted so that each SARM and peptide meet the highest levels of purity and potency.
The generous return policy and the fast, reliable shipping options only add to the overall good experience
This further distinguishes them from any other suppliers on the market.
Whether you’re new to SARMs or relatively experienced with them, Sports Technology Labs offers a solid selection.
Click Here Now to visit the official Sports Technology Labs website.
References
Vignali JD, Pak KC, Beverley HR, DeLuca JP, Downs JW, Kress AT, Sadowski BW, Selig DJ. Systematic Review of Safety of Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators in Healthy Adults: Implications for Recreational Users. J Xenobiot. 2023 May 10;13(2):218-236. doi: 10.3390/jox13020017. PMID: 37218811; PMCID: PMC10204391.
Wang L, Wang N, Zhang W, Cheng X, Yan Z, Shao G, Wang X, Wang R, Fu C. Therapeutic peptides: current applications and future directions. Signal Transduct Target Ther. 2022 Feb 14;7(1):48. doi: 10.1038/s41392-022-00904-4. PMID: 35165272; PMCID: PMC8844085.
Jayaraman A, Christensen A, Moser VA, Vest RS, Miller CP, Hattersley G, Pike CJ. Selective androgen receptor modulator RAD140 is neuroprotective in cultured neurons and kainate-lesioned male rats. Endocrinology. 2014 Apr;155(4):1398-406. doi: 10.1210/en.2013-1725. Epub 2014 Jan 15. PMID: 24428527; PMCID: PMC3959610.
Nass R, Pezzoli SS, Oliveri MC, Patrie JT, Harrell FE Jr, Clasey JL, Heymsfield SB, Bach MA, Vance ML, Thorner MO. Effects of an oral ghrelin mimetic on body composition and clinical outcomes in healthy older adults: a randomized trial. Ann Intern Med. 2008 Nov 4;149(9):601-11. doi: 10.7326/0003-4819-149-9-200811040-00003. PMID: 18981485; PMCID: PMC2757071.
Basaria S, Collins L, Dillon EL, Orwoll K, Storer TW, Miciek R, Ulloor J, Zhang A, Eder R, Zientek H, Gordon G, Kazmi S, Sheffield-Moore M, Bhasin S. The safety, pharmacokinetics, and effects of LGD-4033, a novel nonsteroidal oral, selective androgen receptor modulator, in healthy young men. J Gerontol A Biol Sci Med Sci. 2013 Jan;68(1):87-95. doi: 10.1093/gerona/gls078. Epub 2012 Mar 28. PMID: 22459616; PMCID: PMC4111291.
Chang CH, Tsai WC, Hsu YH, Pang JH. Pentadecapeptide BPC 157 enhances the growth hormone receptor expression in tendon fibroblasts. Molecules. 2014 Nov 19;19(11):19066-77. doi: 10.3390/molecules191119066. PMID: 25415472; PMCID: PMC6271067.
Ho EN, Kwok WH, Lau MY, Wong AS, Wan TS, Lam KK, Schiff PJ, Stewart BD. Doping control analysis of TB-500, a synthetic version of an active region of thymosin β₄, in equine urine and plasma by liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry. J Chromatogr A. 2012 Nov 23;1265:57-69. doi: 10.1016/j.chroma.2012.09.043. Epub 2012 Sep 23. PMID: 23084823.
Teichman SL, Neale A, Lawrence B, Gagnon C, Castaigne JP, Frohman LA. Prolonged stimulation of growth hormone (GH) and insulin-like growth factor I secretion by CJC-1295, a long-acting analog of GH-releasing hormone, in healthy adults. J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2006 Mar;91(3):799-805. doi: 10.1210/jc.2005-1536. Epub 2005 Dec 13. PMID: 16352683.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.