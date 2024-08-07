Raw Amino Review: A High-Quality Peptide Company, Or Not?

For more information visit the official Raw Amino website.

Raw Amino has a robust peptide catalog. The product range vastly exceeds that of many reputable peptide suppliers.

In addition to widely studied research compounds like CJC-1295, TB-500, Ipamorelin, BPC-157, and more, they also offer typically unavailable peptides and peptide blends.

Another aspect that sets Raw Amino apart is its wide variety of peptide blends, which are premixed peptide compounds that have been studied for their synergistic potential. A popular example is the CJC-1295 & Ipamorelin peptide blend. 1 2 3 4 5

CJC-1295 is classified by researchers as a growth hormone-releasing hormone, and Ipamorelin as an hGH secretagogue. Studies suggest that these peptides may work together to potentially increase natural growth hormone secretion, without ancillary or unintended impacts.6 7

Raw Amino also carries a BPC-157 & TB-500 peptide blend, which has been cited in various mice model studies to possibly increase healing and recovery rates in damaged tissues.

Limited studies conducted in rat models speculate that BPC-157 may support natural tissue healing capabilities, and TB-500 has been hypothesized to substantially reduce inflammation, which supports faster tissue repair.8 9

These are two examples of peptide blends offered by Raw Amino, but the full catalog includes dozens more, making the product range an attractive option for research teams.

Raw Amino Customer Service and Support

To learn more, visit the official website.

Like most reputable peptide vendors, excellence of service is a primary selling point for Raw Amino.

Users can easily contact the company’s support team via email. Once an order is placed, contact details like phone support and chat features are also available.

Most problems are simple and require a simple solution. That said, the Raw Amino support team is deeply familiar with the products, processes, and range of options, which makes them a great source to meet highly specific needs.

Shipping and Return Policies

Check out the official policy here.

Raw Amino’s shipping options follow typical industry standards, with specific exceptions.

They have worked hard to optimize their operations, and the lead time on domestic orders is within two to five business days. They provide tracking information for all orders.

Any orders over $200 qualify for free shipping.

Additionally, orders of $200 or more also receive a free 30 mL vial of bacteriostatic water, a critical ingredient for reconstituting powdered peptides.

Raw Amino does offer international shipping, though shipping times can be 14 days or longer, depending on clearance through customs.

Due to their status as research chemicals, many of the compounds available from Raw Amino may be legally nebulous, or outright prohibited in some locations.

This means researchers ordering from outside the US should thoroughly research compounds before purchase.

Raw Amino Pricing and Discounts

Get official pricing and discounts here.

The pricing at Raw Amino will be similar to most other platforms, depending on specific needs. However, their product quality and data availability set them apart.

As a result, we feel that Raw Amino provides the most overall value due to its affordability, convenience, superior quality, and customer support.

This competitive strategy means researchers can source premium peptides and peptide blends for reasonable prices, with a great deal of support for each order.

In addition, Raw Amino offers bulk discounts, and occasionally emails its customer base with promotional discounts and offers.

Their bulk purchase discounts are perfect for studies that require larger quantities. Discounts start at 5% off when ordering 5-8 of any particular product, and increase to 10% for orders of 9 or more.

Raw Amino encourages subscribing to its newsletter, which can add to its overall value. Email newsletter subscribers frequently get access to exclusive discounts, promotions, and even first glimpses of upcoming new products.

Furthermore, for first-time buyers, signing up for the newsletter will generate a promo code for use on your first purchase.

Raw Amino Review Summary

Raw Amino has a demonstrated commitment to quality, rigorous testing standards, and informational transparency, which is underscored by strong customer support.

Raw Amino carries most of the same compounds seen elsewhere, but it also offers a large array of mixed peptides and chemical blends, making synergistic research easier.

Their user-friendly website, extensive product and research information, and readily available customer service, really cement the overall experience.

The competitive pricing is the final factor, making them a great option in a crowded market.

To Find out more, visit the official Raw Amino website.

References