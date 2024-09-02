Paradigm Peptides Review: Here Is Why They Closed

Paradigm Peptides, a U.S. based company, once existed as one of the top places to buy peptides and SARMs.

The online supplier reported to have some of the strongest research chemicals on the market with most compounds testing between 98% - 99% in purity.

Additionally, the company was highly regarded for putting customers first and offering fast, free shipping.

Then, one day, it all came crashing down as customers who visited the website were greeted with the message:

“Paradigm Peptides is currently closed - no orders shall be fulfilled.”

Paradigm Peptides Overview

Paradigm Peptides launched in 2014.

The U.S. based company was created with the intention of selling research chemicals and compounds.

Accordingly, over the next several years, the website started offering peptides, nootropics, and SARMs for sale.

Paradigm Peptides quickly emerged as a popular place to buy peptides and SARMs.

The company established a strong reputation with customers for being quick and effective.

Additionally, the online supplier was highly regarded for conducting lab tests to confirm each batch exceeded purity standards of 98%.

Nevertheless, in 2020, Paradigm Peptides was greeted by a surprise visit from the Feds.

And, by 2021, its founder faced criminal charges for conspiracy, bringing an abrupt end to the company.

Meanwhile, those who had bought peptides or SARMs in the past were left in the dark, causing even more confusion.

What did Paradigm Peptides Sell?

Paradigm Peptides was a popular place to buy peptides, nootropics, kratom, and SARMs.

The official website made claims that these peptides and SARMs could help manage pain, build lean muscle, and improve memory, among other health benefits.1 2 3

Paradigm Peptides sold the peptides and SARMs under the designation "research chemicals" to avoid being classified as drugs.

The website sold popular peptides, such as:

BPC-157

CJC-1295

Hexarelin

IGF-1

Tesamorelin

Additionally, these popular SARMs were available for sale:

Andarine

Cardarine

RAD-140

Ibutamoren (MK-677)

Notwithstanding, in 2020, the products suddenly become unavailable and the website appeared to shut down with the message:

"Paradigm Peptides is currently closed — no orders shall be fulfilled."

Since then, many customers have wondered what happened to Paradigm Peptides and why its products are no longer for sale.

Why did Paradigm Peptides Close?

Paradigm Peptides operated from 2016 - 2020, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

The company headquarters were out of North Carolina even though the website had previously listed locations in Pennsylvania and Illinois.

Paradigm Peptides attempted to avoid FDA scrutiny by marketing its peptides and SARMs as "research chemicals" since most of its compounds are not currently regulated by the federal government.

Additionally, the company included a disclaimer on all products that warned users of the potential dangers of human consumption.

However, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, the founder of Paradigm Peptides - Joshua Fulton, was aware that most of its customers would use it for other purposes.

Furthermore, since Fulton had failed to register the proper paperwork with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, he had violated federal law.

Thus, in early 2020, the Pennsylvania operating facility was raided by the federal government.

Fulton was arrested on a charge of conspiracy to defraud the United States, and faced up to 5 years in prison.

He was sentenced in January 2022, bringing an abrupt end to the online supplier.

Fulton failed to provide the adequate information about the potential health risks using peptides, kratom, and SARMs.

Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators (SARMs) are linked to liver toxicity and may increase the risk of heart disease, according to the FDA.

Meanwhile, most peptides and kratom are not currently approved or regulated by the FDA.

"The requirement that FDA approve new drugs before they are marketed is designed to ensure the health and safety of consumers," FDA special agent Mark S. McCormack summarized in a public statement.

Alternatives to Paradigm Peptides

The past several years have created a growing chasm between new, emerging research compounds and the regulations of the federal government.

Indeed, peptides and nootropics are getting more public attention and support than ever before.4 5

Moreover, kratom is getting coverage as potential treatment for a variety of different issues.6

However, on the other hand, exists government regulation and the desire to examine every new compound / drug that enters the market.

In the past, the FDA hasn't always been able to keep with the latest trends and new discoveries in science and medicine.

Be that as it may, it will likely take some more time before the FDA takes a serious look at peptides, nootropics, and SARMs.

Until then, those interested in purchasing these substances will have to rely on alternative sources.

Paradigm Peptides was once considered among the top places to find peptides and SARMs for sale online.

Since then, many customers have switched to one of the following websites:

Sports Technology Labs

Limitless Biotech

Chemyo

These companies are highly regarded for being direct and transparent about their research compounds.

For this reason, these online suppliers have established a quality reputation with customers.

Learn more about the best places to buy peptides, nootropics, and SARMs as a substitute for Paradigm Peptides, below:

#1. Sports Technology Labs