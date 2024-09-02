Paradigm Peptides, a U.S. based company, once existed as one of the top places to buy peptides and SARMs.
The online supplier reported to have some of the strongest research chemicals on the market with most compounds testing between 98% - 99% in purity.
Additionally, the company was highly regarded for putting customers first and offering fast, free shipping.
Then, one day, it all came crashing down as customers who visited the website were greeted with the message:
“Paradigm Peptides is currently closed - no orders shall be fulfilled.”
Learn more about the rise and fall of Paradigm Peptides in the complete review:
Paradigm Peptides Overview
Paradigm Peptides launched in 2014.
The U.S. based company was created with the intention of selling research chemicals and compounds.
Accordingly, over the next several years, the website started offering peptides, nootropics, and SARMs for sale.
Paradigm Peptides quickly emerged as a popular place to buy peptides and SARMs.
The company established a strong reputation with customers for being quick and effective.
Additionally, the online supplier was highly regarded for conducting lab tests to confirm each batch exceeded purity standards of 98%.
Nevertheless, in 2020, Paradigm Peptides was greeted by a surprise visit from the Feds.
And, by 2021, its founder faced criminal charges for conspiracy, bringing an abrupt end to the company.
Meanwhile, those who had bought peptides or SARMs in the past were left in the dark, causing even more confusion.
What did Paradigm Peptides Sell?
Paradigm Peptides was a popular place to buy peptides, nootropics, kratom, and SARMs.
The official website made claims that these peptides and SARMs could help manage pain, build lean muscle, and improve memory, among other health benefits.1 2 3
Paradigm Peptides sold the peptides and SARMs under the designation "research chemicals" to avoid being classified as drugs.
The website sold popular peptides, such as:
BPC-157
CJC-1295
Hexarelin
IGF-1
Tesamorelin
Additionally, these popular SARMs were available for sale:
Andarine
Cardarine
RAD-140
Ibutamoren (MK-677)
Notwithstanding, in 2020, the products suddenly become unavailable and the website appeared to shut down with the message:
"Paradigm Peptides is currently closed — no orders shall be fulfilled."
Since then, many customers have wondered what happened to Paradigm Peptides and why its products are no longer for sale.
Why did Paradigm Peptides Close?
Paradigm Peptides operated from 2016 - 2020, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).
The company headquarters were out of North Carolina even though the website had previously listed locations in Pennsylvania and Illinois.
Paradigm Peptides attempted to avoid FDA scrutiny by marketing its peptides and SARMs as "research chemicals" since most of its compounds are not currently regulated by the federal government.
Additionally, the company included a disclaimer on all products that warned users of the potential dangers of human consumption.
However, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, the founder of Paradigm Peptides - Joshua Fulton, was aware that most of its customers would use it for other purposes.
Furthermore, since Fulton had failed to register the proper paperwork with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, he had violated federal law.
Thus, in early 2020, the Pennsylvania operating facility was raided by the federal government.
Fulton was arrested on a charge of conspiracy to defraud the United States, and faced up to 5 years in prison.
He was sentenced in January 2022, bringing an abrupt end to the online supplier.
Fulton failed to provide the adequate information about the potential health risks using peptides, kratom, and SARMs.
Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators (SARMs) are linked to liver toxicity and may increase the risk of heart disease, according to the FDA.
Meanwhile, most peptides and kratom are not currently approved or regulated by the FDA.
"The requirement that FDA approve new drugs before they are marketed is designed to ensure the health and safety of consumers," FDA special agent Mark S. McCormack summarized in a public statement.
Alternatives to Paradigm Peptides
The past several years have created a growing chasm between new, emerging research compounds and the regulations of the federal government.
Indeed, peptides and nootropics are getting more public attention and support than ever before.4 5
Moreover, kratom is getting coverage as potential treatment for a variety of different issues.6
However, on the other hand, exists government regulation and the desire to examine every new compound / drug that enters the market.
In the past, the FDA hasn't always been able to keep with the latest trends and new discoveries in science and medicine.
Be that as it may, it will likely take some more time before the FDA takes a serious look at peptides, nootropics, and SARMs.
Until then, those interested in purchasing these substances will have to rely on alternative sources.
Paradigm Peptides was once considered among the top places to find peptides and SARMs for sale online.
Since then, many customers have switched to one of the following websites:
Sports Technology Labs
Limitless Biotech
Chemyo
These companies are highly regarded for being direct and transparent about their research compounds.
For this reason, these online suppliers have established a quality reputation with customers.
Learn more about the best places to buy peptides, nootropics, and SARMs as a substitute for Paradigm Peptides, below:
#1. Sports Technology Labs
Sports Technology Labs is the best place to buy peptides if you are seeking an alternative to Paradigm Peptides.
The company has developed a long track record and cares about customer satisfaction.
Sports Technology Labs has a large selection of high quality peptides and SARMs.
The U.S. based online supplier conducts rigorous quality control measures and ensures that each batch meets high production standards.
For this reason, the company partners with businesses and research institutions throughout the world.
Sports Technology Labs manufacturers and packages all of its bottles in the United States.
Moreover, the company utilizes independent, third-party lab testing which requires a minimum of 96% - 99% in purity, depending on the compound.
Sports Technology Labs uses high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) with an accredited U.S. laboratory to verify these results.
Additionally, the company uses 100% USP Grade PEG400 bottles to prevent harmful additives and solvents from absorbing into the compound during shipment.
Sports Technology Labs remains honest and transparent about its business practices.
They will not sell off your personal information or mislead you about its research compounds, unlike some other websites.
Instead, Sports Technology Labs offers quick, free shipping on U.S. orders over $149.
Customer service can help resolve any issues or problems that arise during the processing of the order.
Sports Technology Labs features a 60-day money-back guarantee.
Therefore, if you are not completely satisfied with the order, return within 60 days for a full refund.
Sports Technology Labs accepts major forms of payment, including standard credit card (VISA, MasterCard, Discover).
Get answers to more questions by contacting customer service via email (info@sportstechnologylabs.com).
#2. Limitless Biotech
Limitless Biotech is among the top online suppliers of peptides and other research chemicals.
The company has a reputation for going above and beyond customer expectations.
Limitless Biotech intends to only sell research compounds that have been extensively tested and examined.
As such, the peptides, nootropics, and SARMs available for sale rank very high in purity and consistency.
Limitless Biotech utilizes third-party, independent labs to verify that each batch performs well.
The large selection of peptides, nootropics, and SARMs are categorized based on intended purpose.
Here, individuals can shop for research compounds based on anti aging, weight loss, cognitive enhancement, healing and immune function, and health.7 8 9 10 11 12
Limitless Biotech, unlike other websites, does not make false or misleading health claims.
Instead, the company puts the focus back on these research compounds that are still under development and investigation.
For now, most peptides and SARMs are not approved or regulated by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).
Consequently, those who want to purchase these compounds must understand they remain designated only for research and experimental purposes.
Limitless Biotech provides fast, free shipping with most orders shipped out the same day.
The 100% secure checkout process keeps your personal information safe and secure.
Limitless Biotech accepts standard forms of payment (VISA, MasterCard, Discover) and alternative forms like Revolut.
Customer service is excellent and resolves any problems that arise during shipment.
Limitless Biotech is available by phone (1-866-533-5017) and email (help@limitlessbiotech.com).
The phone service is available Monday - Friday (8am - 9pm CST) and Saturday - Sunday (10am - 6pm CST).
Limitless Biotech has a helpful blog and FAQ section that provides more information about peptides and SARMs, along with the latest research developments.
#3. Chemyo
Chemyo is one of the top websites for SARMs as a substitute for Paradigm Peptides.
Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators (SARMs) are reported to build muscle and increase strength.
In the past, bodybuilders have used SARMs to cut weight and replace it with lean muscle.
Bodybuilders prefer using SARMs because they claim that these compounds to not cause the harmful side effects associated with anabolic steroids.
Despite this, there is not enough clinical evidence to support these claims and most of these compounds are outside the regulation of the FDA.
Be that as it may, those interested in buying SARMs online can find a top-quality selection at Chemyo.com.
Chemyo is one of the most trusted and respected online suppliers based on previous users.
The company has received hundreds of 5-star reviews from satisfied customers.
Chemyo uses rigorous production methods that guarantee each batch meets customer expectations.
The bottles are induction-sealed to maximize shelf-life as well as prevent tampering during shipment.
Chemyo 50mL bottles contain approximately 70% more volume compared to other websites, giving you top value.
The online supplier conducts independent, third-party lab testing to verify each batch reaches high levels in identity, purity, and concentration.
Information from the lab reports is available online by referencing the batch tracking provided on the bottle.
Chemyo offers free shipping to U.S. customers (+$100) and international customers (+$275).
Those with questions or problems should not hesitate to contact customer support.
Chemyo is available to resolve issues by phone (1-302-543-2011) and email (support@chemyo.com).
The FAQ section gives answers to frequently asked questions regarding peptides and SARMs.
References
