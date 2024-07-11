OTC Appetite Suppressants: Ranking The Top Options

What are prescription appetite suppressants?

Prescription appetite suppressants are medications that are designed to help individuals reduce their food intake and promote weight loss. These medications work by targeting key centers in the brain to decrease appetite or create a feeling of fullness. They are often prescribed for individuals with a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or greater, or for those with BMI 27 and above who also have weight-related health conditions such as high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, or heart disease. It is crucial to understand that these drugs should be used in conjunction with a healthy diet and increased physical activity, and they are typically considered when other methods of weight loss have not yielded significant results.