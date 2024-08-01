NAD nasal spray, or nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, is a crucial coenzyme found in every living cell in the human body.
NAD is foundational in energy production, DNA repair, and overall cellular health.1
However, as we age, our NAD levels naturally begin to decline.
This leads to lower energy levels, combined with a higher risk of several health issues.
Supplementing with NAD nasal spray has gained incredible popularity recently for its potential to enhance energy levels, boost cognitive function, and support overall well-being.2 3
NAD nasal sprays are one of the most popular options, being a convenient and highly effective method for elevating NAD levels quickly and efficiently.
However, with the research chemical space becoming so popular recently, there have been countless vendors popping up, both legitimate and otherwise.
Choosing the right supplier for your NAD nasal spray is important for making sure you’re getting a high-quality and uncontaminated product.
This article is going to evaluate the three best suppliers based on a range of factors including product pricing, customer sentiment, pricing, and even shipping and return policies.
We’ll be exploring Limitless Biotech, Amino Asylum, Pure Rawz, and Behemoth Labz, each having something unique to offer the customer.
By evaluating these suppliers on an even footing, you should be able to make a more informed decision about which is the best choice for your NAD supplementation needs.
#1. Limitless Biotech (Highest Quality)
Limitless Biotech easily stands out as our number 1 pick for NAD nasal spray.
Limitless is known for its extremely high standards for product quality, and the testing policies to enforce those standards.
Limitless Biotech is demonstrably dedicated to being a premiere source of top-tier peptides, nootropics, and more.
Based in the USA, all products are manufactured domestically, under strict manufacturing quality control measures.
This commitment to excellence in quality and customer satisfaction has earned Limitless one of the most respected reputations in the entire industry.
Testing & Quality Assurance
Limitless Biotech’s NAD nasal spray undergoes rigorous third-party testing to ensure both purity and potency.
Each 10ml bottle contains 500mg of NAD, with a guaranteed minimum purity of 99%.
Every batch is tested and analyzed, with certificates of analysis being made available for every batch.
This provides incredible transparency and confidence in their products, and the company’s adherence to high testing standards means customers benefit from reliable and effective products.
Product Pricing
The NAD nasal spray is priced at $199.99 for a 10ml bottle containing 500mg of NAD.
While this price is higher compared to some competitors, it reflects the superior quality and stringent testing protocols that the product undergoes.
First-time customers who provide an email address for their newsletter can benefit from a 10% discount on their first order.
Customer Experience
Customer reviews for the NAD nasal spray from Limitless are overwhelmingly positive, with many users reporting significant improvements in energy levels, cognitive function, and overall well-being.4 5 6
Additionally, many customers have mentioned the consistency in potency, making long-term use much easier and safer.
Even though there are only a few occasions when you might need to use them, the customer support team at Limitless Biotech is fast, helpful, and empowered to make your experience great.
Shipping & Returns
Limitless Biotech offers fast shipping, with most orders getting processed and hitting the road the same day they are placed.
Domestic and international shipping options are available, and the packaging is discrete to ensure privacy.
Customers who need to return products can do so if they are unopened, provided the return is initiated shortly after delivery.
The hassle-free nature of the return process makes it easy for customers to build a positive experience even in the face of order errors or unneeded products.
#2. Amino Asylum (Cheapest)
Amino Asylum has earned a reputation for being one of the most affordable vendors for peptides, SARMs, and other research chemicals.
Amino Asylum has become incredibly well-known in the research community for providing a massive range of products that cover nearly every category of research chemicals.
They maintain a sharp focus on delivering high-quality products, affordably, and without sacrificing quality.
This has given them an incredible edge against the competition and made them one of the unquestioned leaders for sourcing NAD nasal spray and other research solutions.
Testing & Quality Assurance
Amino Asylum prioritizes quality and safety, ensuring its products meet high standards.
Their NAD spray undergoes third-party testing, and even though not all products have available certificates of analysis, the ones that do have very respectable purity and potency levels.
This ongoing commitment to consistent quality control goes a long way toward helping customers’ confidence that they are purchasing a safe and effective product.
Product Pricing
The NAD nasal spray from Amino Asylum is priced at $49.99 for a 10ml bottle containing 1000mg of NAD, which is significantly more affordable than many competitors.
Maintaining a price point this low with a value this significant is no small part of why Amino Asylum has such a loyal following.
They make products like the NAD nasal spray accessible to a far wider range of potential customers, which lets more people benefit from NAD supplementation.
Additionally, they offer regular sales and discounts that add even more value, like the typical 10% off for new customers or newsletter subscribers.
Customer Experience
The NAD nasal spray is well-reviewed, with users noting improvements in energy levels, cognitive function, and overall well-being.
Customer service is also a frequent favorite benefit of Amino Asylum customers, and the support team is responsive and helpful in addressing any issues or concerns.
Shipping & Returns
Amino Asylum ships reliably domestically, as well as to selected international locations, such as Canada and Italy.
Domestic shipping is done by USPS with a flat $9.99 shipping fee and is typically delivered within 2-3 days.
Shipments can be insured for an additional fee, which can bring substantial peace of mind for bulk or high-value orders.
One significant potential drawback, however, is that Amino Asylum does not accept returns, which may be a deal-breaker for some buyers.
#3. Pure Rawz (Best Combo)
Pure Rawz has created a name as one of the most reliable sellers of research chemicals, peptides, SARMs, and more.
They offer effective innovation with formulas like their combination NAD & Reduced L-Glutathione nasal spray.
Pure Rawz emphasizes transparency and customer satisfaction, providing a variety of research chemicals, nootropics, and peptides tailored to meet diverse research and wellness needs.
Testing & Quality Assurance
All products carried by Pure Rawz are tested with third-party labs, to ensure purity and potency.
To pass, each product batch must meet at least 98% purity and potency, after which the certificates of analysis are posted on the website for any customer who wants to view or download it.
This level of dedication to quality control is why customers of Pure Rawz buy with confidence.
Product Pricing
The NAD & Reduced L-Glutathione nasal spray from Pure Rawz is priced at $294.98, for a 28.8mg per spray/12ml/2880mg size.
This unique formulation combines the benefits of NAD with the antioxidant properties of Reduced L-Glutathione.
For many, this provides a comprehensive approach to boosting cellular health and enhancing energy levels.
Regular discounts and promotions, including 10% off for first-time customers and free shipping on orders over $100 sweeten the deal as well.
Customer Experience
The reviews for the NAD & Reduced L-Glutathione nasal spray show customers are largely satisfied with it.
Many users report significant improvements in cognition, energy levels, and general well-being.7 8
The potential downside though, is that there are some reviews that expressed concerns about shipping delays and a tougher, more inconvenient return policy.
Shipping & Returns
Pure Rawz ships to domestic and international destinations and most orders can be shipped within 24 hours of being placed.
Domestic orders average about 3 days to deliver, but they provide tracking information for all orders, so you can monitor your shipments.
Honorable Mention - Behemoth Labz
As our honorable mention, Behemoth Labz is another highly-regarded source for research chemicals, known for their high quality and comprehensive QC testing.
In the ten years they’ve been operating, Behemoth Labz has built a reputation for providing top-tier research compounds, including peptides and SARMs.
Their overall mission is to supply researchers with the best, research-grade materials, ensuring robust results in clinical settings.
Testing & Quality Assurance
Behemoth subjects their NAD nasal spray to stringent third-party testing for potency and purity.
Product Pricing
The NAD nasal spray from Behemoth Labz is priced at $193.98 for a 10ml bottle containing 500mg of NAD.
This is higher than most other vendors, but it is supposed to reflect the superior quality and extensive testing.
Shipping & Returns
They provide both domestic and international shipping options and ensure discreet packaging to maintain customer privacy.
Returns are permitted, as long as the return is initiated shortly after delivery.
Final Thoughts
Finding the right source for your NAD nasal spray is critical to making sure you get the quality and efficacy you’re paying for.
Limitless Biotech is going to be the best overall quality, due in no small part to their peerless testing standards.
Amino Asylum, on the other hand, is going to be the best budget option, saving you money without making a quality trade-off.
Pure Rawz carves out its own unique niche by offering a unique NAD & Reduced L-Glutathione combination with additional benefits.
Finally, as our honorable mention, Behemoth Labz is another reliable source for your NAD nasal spray.
The most important part of your eventual decision is evaluating the vendors based on your needs and preferences because what’s right for one individual isn’t necessarily right for another.
In the end, by taking into account your unique needs, and the points we’ve covered here, you’ll be able to make an informed, effective choice on where to get your NAD nasal spray.
