Hub4Health

How To Ensure Optimal Diabetes Control?

Effectively managing diabetes requires a holistic approach. With the right tools and strategies, you can significantly improve your quality of life, boost your energy levels, and reduce the risk of complications.

Diabetes Control
How To Ensure Optimal Diabetes Control?
info_icon

Health is wealth! And while factors like your age, genetic makeup, or family history of diabetes are beyond your control, there are steps you can take to optimise your health and enhance your quality of life, even with a diabetes diagnosis. By effectively managing diabetes, you can boost your energy levels, improve your healing capabilities, and lower the risk of complications such as nerve damage, heart attacks, blindness, kidney failure, and gum disease. Here are some valuable tips to help you maintain blood sugar control and keep your diabetes in check.

Helpful Tips to Manage Diabetes

Here are some measures you can take to maintain healthy blood sugar levels and keep your diabetes in control. 

1. Take a Healthy Diet

Maintaining a well-balanced and nutritious diet in appropriate portions, while minimising non-nutritious foods, is crucial for managing diabetes. Your diet should include lean meats, plant-based proteins, and plenty of fruits and vegetables. Opt for whole-grain foods whenever possible and avoid processed foods. Aim to eat three evenly spaced meals a day, each containing a consistent amount of carbohydrates. Additionally, limit sugary drinks, as they are typically high in calories, low in nutrition, and can cause rapid spikes in blood sugar levels.

2. Exercise Regularly

Regular physical activity helps promote blood sugar control and burn calories, aiding in weight loss. Exercise also boosts insulin sensitivity, facilitating the movement of sugar from the bloodstream into the cells. Adults should aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous activity each week. Before starting a new exercise regimen, it's advisable to consult with your doctor to develop a programme tailored to your needs.

3. Reduce Stress

Stress triggers the release of hormones that can disrupt blood sugar regulation, exacerbating diabetes. It can also lead to behaviours like overeating and smoking, which make maintaining blood sugar control more challenging. To alleviate stress, consider making changes that promote relaxation. This might include exercising, spending time with friends, meditating, or replacing negative thoughts with positive ones. Activities like yoga and breathing exercises have been proven effective. Find what works best for you, and consider counselling, support groups, or therapy if needed. 

4. Quit Smoking and Limit Drinking

Smoking temporarily raises blood sugar levels, making it more difficult to maintain stable blood sugar. It also heightens the risk of diabetes complications like nerve damage and kidney disease. Quitting smoking is essential for effective diabetes management. Alcohol can cause low blood sugar shortly after consumption and for several hours afterward. Typically, the liver releases stored sugar to counteract dropping blood sugar levels, but if it is processing alcohol, it may not be able to do so. Reducing alcohol intake can significantly improve your ability to manage diabetes.

5. Be Prompt with Medications

Insulin and other diabetes medications are intended to lower blood sugar levels when diet and exercise are insufficient. The effectiveness of these medications depends on the timing and dosage. To maintain optimal blood sugar control, it is essential to take your medications exactly as prescribed by your doctor. If your diabetes medications cause your blood sugar to drop too low, the dosage or timing may need to be adjusted. Similarly, if your blood sugar remains too high, your healthcare professional may need to modify your medication. Always consult with your healthcare team or pharmacist before starting any new medications to understand how they might affect your blood sugar levels and interact with your current diabetes treatments.

Managing diabetes effectively involves a combination of a healthy diet, regular exercise, stress reduction, avoiding smoking and excessive drinking, and adhering to prescribed medications. By taking these steps, you can significantly enhance your quality of life, boost your energy levels, and reduce the risk of severe complications. Additionally, utilising a diabetes control app can be extremely beneficial. These apps can help you monitor your blood sugar levels, track your diet and exercise, remind you to take your medications, and provide valuable insights into your health trends. By incorporating technology into your diabetes management plan, you can achieve better control and stay on top of your health more efficiently.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Nepal Cricket: Rhinos Fly Out To India, To Train At NCA For Two Weeks Ahead Of CWC League 2 Matches
  2. Graham Thorpe Dies: Former England Cricketer Took Own Life, Confirms Family
  3. Duleep Trophy 2024: First Round Match Shifted To Bengaluru; Bumrah, Ashwin Set To Be Rested
  4. WI Vs SA, 1st Test: Bavuma Laments Running Out Of Time As West Indies Hold On For Draw
  5. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test: South Africa, West Indies Settle For A Draw In Rain-Hit Opening Match
Football News
  1. Manolo Marquez Eager To Develop, Improve Quality Of Indian Players With AFC Asian Cup In Mind
  2. Club Friendlies: Arsenal, Liverpool Register Wins - In Pics
  3. Durand Cup 2024 Wrap: Punjab FC Beat Mumbai City 3-0, Chennaiyin FC Triumph Over Assam Rifles
  4. Heerenveen 0-1 Ajax, Eredivisie: Robin Van Persie Starts Reign With Opening Day Defeat
  5. Arteta Confident Calafiori Will Improve Arsenal After Impressive Debut
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: First Montreal Final 'Worth The Wait' For Andrey Rublev
  2. Canadian Open: Anisimova 'Hungry For More' After Reaching Final In Toronto
  3. Canadian Open: Sebastian Korda Edges Past Alexander Zverev To Enter Semi-Finals
  4. Canadian Open: Rublev Hails 'Special' Win After Shocking Sinner In Montreal
  5. Jannik Sinner Reaches Montreal Quarter-Finals With Alejandro Tabilo Win
Hockey News
  1. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  2. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  3. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  4. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics
  5. PR Sreejesh Opens Up On Retirement, His Replacement And Coaching Role Post Paris Olympics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather LIVE Updates: Rains Trigger Flood In Ghaziabad's Hindon; Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru Waterlogged
  2. NIRF 2024: AIIMS, JNU Only Institutions Other Than IITs In Top 10 List | Details
  3. Delhi Hospitals, Including AIIMS Begin Indefinite Strike Over Kolkata Doctor's Death; Elective Services Suspended
  4. ‘Hackers Demanded $400’: NCP Leader Supriya Sule After Her Phone, WhatsApp Hacked
  5. Day In Pics: August 12, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Sidharth Malhotra Pens A Heartfelt Note As 'Shershaah' Turns 3: Celebrating The Legacy Of A Real Hero
  2. 'TMKOC's Gurucharan Singh Reveals He Is In Debt Of Rs 1.2 Crore, Says He Is Surviving On Liquid Diet
  3. John Abraham Reveals Aditya Chopra Shows His Films To No One Except For THIS Actor
  4. Robin Williams' Daughter Quashes Rumour Of His Father Having A Pet Monkey On The Actor's 10th Death Anniversary
  5. 'Squid Game 2' Teaser: Lee Jung-jae Returns As Player 456 To The Deadly Game With A New Resolution
US News
  1. Why Are People Bragging About Their 'Boring' Flights? Raw-Dogging Trend Explained
  2. Did Kamala Harris Fake Her Massive Rally? See Trump’s Shocking Claims
  3. Secret Service Accused Of Breaking Into Massachusetts Salon To Use Bathroom Before Harris Fundraiser
  4. Donald Trump All Set For 'Interview Of The Century' With Elon Musk | What's On Agenda
  5. Gravity Falls Website Countdown Sparks Frenzy: Is Season 3 In The Works? | Here's What We Know
World News
  1. Leicester Square Double Stabbing: Accused Arrested After Injuring Girl, Woman In Central London
  2. Why Are People Bragging About Their 'Boring' Flights? Raw-Dogging Trend Explained
  3. Did Kamala Harris Fake Her Massive Rally? See Trump’s Shocking Claims
  4. Bangladesh Interim Govt Urges Protesters To Surrender All Illegal Firearms Within A Week
  5. Secret Service Accused Of Breaking Into Massachusetts Salon To Use Bathroom Before Harris Fundraiser
Latest Stories
  1. IND Vs BAN Tests: Rohit, Kohli Likely To Play Duleep Trophy; Bumrah To Be Rested - Report
  2. Sheikh Hasina's Resignation 'Speech' Alleging US Involvement 'False And Fabricated,' Says Her Son
  3. Bihar: 7 Dead As Scuffle Among Kanwariyas Leads To Stampede At Baba Siddhnath Temple
  4. Daily Horoscope, August 12, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Karnataka: Man Arrested For ‘Video Recording’ Inside Female Washroom At Popular Coffee Outlet
  6. Paris Olympics Day 16: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  7. Shah Rukh Khan Confirms 'King' With Sujoy Ghosh: Have To Lose Weight
  8. Weather LIVE Updates: Rains Trigger Flood In Ghaziabad's Hindon; Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru Waterlogged