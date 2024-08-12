How To Ensure Optimal Diabetes Control?

Health is wealth! And while factors like your age, genetic makeup, or family history of diabetes are beyond your control, there are steps you can take to optimise your health and enhance your quality of life, even with a diabetes diagnosis. By effectively managing diabetes, you can boost your energy levels, improve your healing capabilities, and lower the risk of complications such as nerve damage, heart attacks, blindness, kidney failure, and gum disease. Here are some valuable tips to help you maintain blood sugar control and keep your diabetes in check.
Helpful Tips to Manage Diabetes
Here are some measures you can take to maintain healthy blood sugar levels and keep your diabetes in control.
1. Take a Healthy Diet
Maintaining a well-balanced and nutritious diet in appropriate portions, while minimising non-nutritious foods, is crucial for managing diabetes. Your diet should include lean meats, plant-based proteins, and plenty of fruits and vegetables. Opt for whole-grain foods whenever possible and avoid processed foods. Aim to eat three evenly spaced meals a day, each containing a consistent amount of carbohydrates. Additionally, limit sugary drinks, as they are typically high in calories, low in nutrition, and can cause rapid spikes in blood sugar levels.
2. Exercise Regularly
Regular physical activity helps promote blood sugar control and burn calories, aiding in weight loss. Exercise also boosts insulin sensitivity, facilitating the movement of sugar from the bloodstream into the cells. Adults should aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous activity each week. Before starting a new exercise regimen, it's advisable to consult with your doctor to develop a programme tailored to your needs.
3. Reduce Stress
Stress triggers the release of hormones that can disrupt blood sugar regulation, exacerbating diabetes. It can also lead to behaviours like overeating and smoking, which make maintaining blood sugar control more challenging. To alleviate stress, consider making changes that promote relaxation. This might include exercising, spending time with friends, meditating, or replacing negative thoughts with positive ones. Activities like yoga and breathing exercises have been proven effective. Find what works best for you, and consider counselling, support groups, or therapy if needed.
4. Quit Smoking and Limit Drinking
Smoking temporarily raises blood sugar levels, making it more difficult to maintain stable blood sugar. It also heightens the risk of diabetes complications like nerve damage and kidney disease. Quitting smoking is essential for effective diabetes management. Alcohol can cause low blood sugar shortly after consumption and for several hours afterward. Typically, the liver releases stored sugar to counteract dropping blood sugar levels, but if it is processing alcohol, it may not be able to do so. Reducing alcohol intake can significantly improve your ability to manage diabetes.
5. Be Prompt with Medications
Insulin and other diabetes medications are intended to lower blood sugar levels when diet and exercise are insufficient. The effectiveness of these medications depends on the timing and dosage. To maintain optimal blood sugar control, it is essential to take your medications exactly as prescribed by your doctor. If your diabetes medications cause your blood sugar to drop too low, the dosage or timing may need to be adjusted. Similarly, if your blood sugar remains too high, your healthcare professional may need to modify your medication. Always consult with your healthcare team or pharmacist before starting any new medications to understand how they might affect your blood sugar levels and interact with your current diabetes treatments.
Managing diabetes effectively involves a combination of a healthy diet, regular exercise, stress reduction, avoiding smoking and excessive drinking, and adhering to prescribed medications. By taking these steps, you can significantly enhance your quality of life, boost your energy levels, and reduce the risk of severe complications. Additionally, utilising a diabetes control app can be extremely beneficial. These apps can help you monitor your blood sugar levels, track your diet and exercise, remind you to take your medications, and provide valuable insights into your health trends. By incorporating technology into your diabetes management plan, you can achieve better control and stay on top of your health more efficiently.