How To Ensure Optimal Diabetes Control?

5. Be Prompt with Medications

Insulin and other diabetes medications are intended to lower blood sugar levels when diet and exercise are insufficient. The effectiveness of these medications depends on the timing and dosage. To maintain optimal blood sugar control, it is essential to take your medications exactly as prescribed by your doctor. If your diabetes medications cause your blood sugar to drop too low, the dosage or timing may need to be adjusted. Similarly, if your blood sugar remains too high, your healthcare professional may need to modify your medication. Always consult with your healthcare team or pharmacist before starting any new medications to understand how they might affect your blood sugar levels and interact with your current diabetes treatments.