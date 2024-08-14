Hub4Health

Hair Fall: Signs To Watch For And Actions To Take

Recognizing the signs of problematic hair fall and taking appropriate actions can help address the problem effectively.

DR. Rohit V Hede
Hair Fall: Signs To Watch For And Actions To Take
info_icon

Hair fall is a common concern that affects people of all ages and genders. While shedding some hair every day is normal, excessive hair loss can be distressing and may indicate an underlying issue.1

Hair loss signs and symptoms include:2

  • Gradual thinning often seen as receding hairlines in men and broadening parts in women. 

  • Circular or patchy bald spots accompanied by itching or pain.

  • Visible scalp

  • Scaling patches spread all over the scalp

When to worry about Hair Fall?

  • You can perform a “pull test” on your hair at home. Start with a small area of clean, dry hair, and run your fingers through it, tugging gently once you get to the ends of your hair strands. 

  • If more than two or three hairs are left in your hand after each tug, you may be experiencing telogen or anagen effluvium. 

  • No more than 10 hairs per 100 strands being tugged should be coming out. You will need a doctor to determine the cause.

What steps can I take to address hair fall? 3,4

  • Schedule an appointment with a board-certified dermatologist to identify potential causes of hair loss early on. 

  • Wash and condition your hair gently using a mild shampoo to avoid further damage to fragile strands. 

  • Speed up drying time by wrapping your hair in a microfiber towel after washing. 

  • Avoid home treatments like coloring, perming, or chemical straightening. 

  • Opt for the lowest heat setting on your blow-dryer and air dry when possible to minimize damage. 

  • Avoid tight hairstyles like buns or braids that can pull on the hair and contribute to loss. 

  • Be gentle when brushing or combing your hair to prevent further breakage. 

  • Minimize habits like twirling or pulling on hair that can weaken strands. 

  • Quit smoking, as it can exacerbate inflammation throughout the body, including the scalp. 

  • Maintain a balanced diet rich in essential nutrients like iron and protein to support hair health.

Issued in Public Interest by Dr.Reddy's Laboratories LTD
Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WTC Final: Shan Masood Believes Pakistan Will Have To Make Winning A Habit Before Lofty Dreams
  2. Morne Morkel: BCCI Appoints Former SA Fast Bowler As India's New Bowling Coach - Report
  3. ICC ODI Rankings: Rohit Overtakes Gill, Closes In On Babar Azam's Position
  4. Pakistan's Most Capped Umpire Aleem Dar Recounts Saddest Moment Of His Life
  5. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Shastri Backs India To Complete BGT Hat-Trick
Football News
  1. Premier League: Six Big Talking Points Ahead Of The New EPL Season
  2. UEFA Champions League Qualifying: Jose Mourinho Left Fuming After Fenerbahce Crashes Out
  3. AIFF To Organise Charity Matches For Victims Affected By Kerala, Himachal Floods
  4. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Women's Football Medallists - In Pics
  5. Tottenham's Bissouma Apologises For ‘Severe Lack Of Judgement’ After Inhaling Laughing Gas
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Osaka Left Puzzled By Recent Form After Krueger Defeat
  2. Carlos Alcaraz Reflects On 'Incredible' Summer Despite Olympics Disappointment
  3. Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek Expecting Tough Transition To Hardcourts From Clay
  4. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner 'Not Afraid' Of Injury Concerns Ahead Of Great Test
  5. Alexei Popyrin's First Canadian Open Title 'Means The World' After Sacrifices
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach
  2. Paris Olympics: PR Sreejesh Cites Dravid's Example As He Reveals Coaching Roadmap
  3. PR Sreejesh Eyes Coaching Future, Following Rahul Dravid's Blueprint
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh Throws Weight Behind Vinesh Phogat
  5. Hockey India Junior Academy Championship: Odisha Naval Tata Clinches Women's Title

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Airport's Terminal 1, Shut Since July 28, To Be Operational From August 17
  2. Hyderabad Cop Who Apprehended 2 Criminals In 2022 Fierce-faceoff Among President’s Medal For Gallantry Awardees
  3. Bulandshahr: Govt Officer, 57, Rapes Dalit Girl And Goat; Child Standing Nearby Films Act
  4. The Endangered Rajis Of Uttrakhand
  5. Kolkata Doctor Rape: 'Semen' Amount In Victim's Body Indicates Gangrape, Renovation At Crime Scene Sparks Row
Entertainment News
  1. Independence Day 2024: From 'Ae Watan' To Lehra Do', 10 Songs To Tune Into To Honour The Country
  2. Shaheer Sheikh Visits His 'Cherished' Friend Hina Khan In The Hospital; Calls Her 'Fearless'
  3. Madhur Bhandarkar Shares Major Update About Sequel Of Priyanka Chopra Starrer 'Fashion', Teases An Upcoming Series
  4. 'Emergency' Trailer Review: Kangana Ranaut's Portrayal Of Indira Gandhi Is High On Theatrics And Melodrama
  5. 'Stree 2' Day 1 Box Office Prediction: Here's How Much Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Is Likely To Earn
US News
  1. Did Starbucks Ex-CEO Laxman Narasimhan's 6 PM Rule Cost Him His Job? Internet Speculates
  2. Internet Is Obsessed With This Crucified Minion Meme. But What’s Really Behind It?
  3. US Elections 2024: Concerns Of Foreign Interference Rise After Trump, Kamala Harris Campaigns Allege Hacking
  4. Inside The 'It Ends With Us' Drama: Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni's Rumored Feud | Here's What We Know
  5. Watch: Premier Dental Group Of Knoxville Under Fire After Staff Mock Cancer Patient's Diary In Viral Video | Controversy Explained
World News
  1. Pakistan Independence Day 2024: PM Shehbaz Sharif Vows To Unveil 5-Year Plan For Economic Stability
  2. Did Starbucks Ex-CEO Laxman Narasimhan's 6 PM Rule Cost Him His Job? Internet Speculates
  3. Ukrainian Invasion Of Kursk Poses 'Dilemma' For Putin - What's Next For The Russia-Ukraine War?
  4. Internet Is Obsessed With This Crucified Minion Meme. But What’s Really Behind It?
  5. Bangladesh: Another Case Filed Against Former PM Sheikh Hasina
Latest Stories
  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Shastri Backs India To Complete BGT Hat-Trick
  2. Thailand PM Srettha Thavisin Found Guilty Of Violating Constitution, Court Orders Immediate Removal
  3. Kolkata Doctor Rape: 'Semen' Amount In Victim's Body Indicates Gangrape, Renovation At Crime Scene Sparks Row
  4. George Clooney Claps Back At Quentin Tarantino Over 'Not A Movie Star' Comment: I’m A Little Irritated By Him
  5. J&K: Army Captain Killed In 'Op Assar' In Doda; 4 Terrorists Believed To Be Gunned Down
  6. From 1st Death In Brazil To Outbreak In Europe | All You Need To Know About The 'Sloth Fever Virus'
  7. Ayodhya: Over 3,800 Bamboo, Projector Lights Worth Rs 50 Lakh Stolen From Bhakti Path, Ram Path
  8. Who Is Jasmin Walia With Whom Hardik Pandya Is Rumoured To Be Dating?