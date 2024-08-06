Genuine Purity NMN And NR Supplements: Is It Worth To Buy?

There is no way to stop the flow of time, no matter how many time-traveling movies and books try to tell you otherwise. However, that doesn’t mean you cannot boost your health and ability to prolong energy and youthful vitality well into your later years.
The trick is finding the key supplements, foods, and routines that elevate your health at the cellular level. One of the better solutions in the world today are the powerful Genuine Purity NMN, NR, and NMN+NR series of supplements.
Each one of these easy-to-use, safe, and naturally sourced supplements is designed using liposomal support so you get the much-needed boost of health to your mitochondria, cells, and DNA.
What does this mean for you?
Boosting your mitochondria for better energy production and regulating your metabolism.
Encouraging your DNA to kick into repair mode, helping your body feel stronger and healthier.
Fighting the never-ending aging effects so you feel younger and ready for the day.
Promoting cellular regeneration to prevent many degenerative conditions.
Enhance your longevity while infusing your body with incredible energy stores.
In this in-depth review, let’s look closer at how the many NMN, NR, and NMN+NR supplements from Genuine Purity provide a pathway toward elevated health and lifespan.
#1. Genuine Purity NMN Review
The first of the three supplements we tried from Genuine Purity was the NMN with age-reversing NAD+ molecules. The claim is that you’ll start to feel younger and full of energy in under two weeks.
Spoiler alert: It works! Not only did we feel younger, but using Genuine Purity liposomal NMN led to much better sleep and more focus. Here are the details.
What is Genuine Purity NMN?
Liposomal NMN by Genuine Purity stands for nicotinamide mononucleotide. That is a long scientific term for a component crucial to boosting the naturally occurring molecules throughout our body, which convert to NAD+ in the liver.
Why does NAD+ matter? When you reach middle age (45-55 years old), your NAD+ levels can drop to half of what you have when you are younger. This is directly tied to why, how, and what we experience as we age.
Put another way, those sore knees you get when trying to rise up from the couch after a long movie is due, in part, to lower NAD+ levels.
What liposomal NMN does is slow down the effects of aging by elevating your naturally occurring NAD+ levels. This is the same product backed by groundbreaking studies showing that the correct dosage can boost NAD+ levels so well that lifespan is extended by up to 30%.
You need NAD+ to regulate hundreds of crucial biological functions. That includes recharging your mitochondria, the “battery” inside your body that helps cells recover and gives you the energy you need for walking the dog, presenting at work, or taking date night to the next level.
The result is a premium delivery system using liposomal encapsulation so the crucial ingredients inside Genuine Purity NMN get to where your body needs them the most.
Genuine Purity NMN Benefits
Now that you have a much better understanding of what Genuine Purity liposomal NMN can do for you, let’s look at the various benefits you receive—many of which we started seeing within the first two weeks of regular use!
All of these benefits are “age-reversing” results. That means you begin to feel younger and physically see the improvements around your body.
Higher physical endurance from the NAD+ promotes better oxidation within your various cells – especially the mitochondria.
Improvements to your cardiac health that many of us suffer from as we age. Genuine Purity NMN works at the cellular level, enhancing the critical functions of your heart.
Sharper cognitive capabilities by returning the brain's ability to produce neurons and brain cells back to earlier age levels. This is crucial for fighting off neurodegenerative conditions.
Restores your DNA by repairing damaged strains and supporting a healthy metabolism, which is crucial to general cell maintenance.
When taken at the indicated dosage and times of day, the result of all these anti-aging benefits is that Genuine Purity liposomal NMN can help with everything from boosting your daily energy stores to revving up your metabolism so you don’t feel so heavy throughout your day.
This is a fantastic natural supplement for improving sleep habits, supporting joints, increasing strength, reinforcing the immune system, and even giving your libido a strong slap on the back that you and your partner will appreciate.
When all is said and done, you get the optimized lifespan you want!
Pros & Cons of the Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN Supplement
Pros
Higher absorption through liposomal encapsulation.
Made from 96% pure NMN with a certificate of authenticity from a third-party tester.
Dosage is based on numerous clinical studies for the right optimized delivery.
Made by Genuine Purty, a team with over 20 years of experience in the anti-aging supplement space.
100% natural supplement with zero side effects.
Only available through the manufacturer. Otherwise, you risk fake re-suppliers or higher price tags.
No prescription is required.
Made in the USA inside cGMP-certified facilities.
Backed with a full money-back guarantee over 97 days.
Cons
Hard to find in stores
#2. Genuine Purity NR Review
We’ve already covered the beauty of NMN supplements. Now, let’s look at a solid variation through Genuine Purity liposomal NR.
What is Genuine Purity NR?
NR, otherwise known as nicotinamide riboside, is another precursor to elevated NAD+ molecule production. Similar to liposomal NMN, this supplement boosts the NAD+ pools around various tissues, such as the brain, skeletal muscles, and liver.
The goal of Genuine Purity liposomal NR is to offer an alternative to the NMN for people who may need a different way to attack the effects of aging. Think of it like a different specialized army trying to take over the same castle. Instead of fighting head on, liposomal NR by Genuine Purity flanks and tries the backdoor.
NR is more of a precursor. This means it is the component your body needs to synthesize NAD+ production and return your body back to pre-aging levels.
Think of it this way, if NMN is step 2 in the process of synthesizing greater NAD+ production, then liposomal NR is step 1.
Genuine Purity NR Benefits
Now for the good stuff! We wanted to be sure to provide as much evidence-based research as we could so you can see the difference Genuine Purity brings as an NAD+ NR supplement.
Switching cellular regeneration into high gear. That includes in the brain, body, and 500 crucial functions from energy metabolism for losing weight to cell signaling to improve reaction time.
Improving mitochondrial function so you get a better “battery” in the body that elevates your overall energy production – meaning you feel younger and full of vitality.
It supports DNA health by repairing, identifying, and correcting DNA molecules. This includes gene expression, which directs the assembly of protein molecules.
The result of Genuine Purity NR is a smoother circadian rhythm for catching up on sleep, more vital immune function so you aren’t wasting days in bed or doctor’s offices, and increasing the autophagy process that balances your cells so you feel more energized at regular intervals.
Like Genuine Purity NMN, liposomal NR by Genuine Purity ensures you get the extended lifespan you want by directly targeting improvements at the cellular level. Or, as the Integrative Medicine Clinicians Journal put it, returning the NAD+ levels in our bodies from 50% in our older age to more youthful levels.
Pros & Cons of Genuine Purity NR
Pros
Naturally increases over 500 cellular functions by boosting NAD+ production.
Slows and, in some cases, reverses the effects of NAD+ level decline as we age.
Made in the USA inside cGMP-certified facilities.
Backed with a full money-back guarantee over 97 days.
Available in evidence-backed dosages that are perfect for your body’s natural response.
No prescription is required.
Cons
Hard to find in stores
#3. Genuine Purity NMN+NR Supplements in 1 Capsule
With our last supplement, we will look at how Genuine Purity combined the dosages of NMN and NR into a single form factor without sacrificing the crucial liposomal encapsulation for better absorption.
What is Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN+NR?
So, why try out a combination of two, yes, TWO, different NAD+ precursors? The point of using a Genuine Purity NMN+NR supplement is you never know how your particular body will react. Using only strict NMN or straightforward NR, you get both in a fusion that is sure to target the essential molecules to expand your lifespan.
Some people already know which of the two (NR or NMN) supplements will work best, but others want a little more of a proven way to maximize the boost of NAD+ levels.
What you get with Genuine Purity liposomal NMN+NR is known as a “synergetic” experience. Even the Integrative Medicine Clinicians Journal in 2020 highlighted how NMN and NR “dance together” in a beautiful symphony of age-defying effects.
As NMN and NR use different chemical pathways to boost NAD+, having both work simultaneously produces far more significant health benefits.
Genuine Purity NMN+NR Benefits
The first benefit you’ll experience with Genuine Purity liposomal NMN+NR is your body wants the help. As you age, the crucial cellular activities you need for moving without so much pain, having the energy to get tasks done.
When you combine NMN and NR precursors into a single dosage, you get a much higher efficacy for increasing naturally occurring NAD+ molecules. This provides benefits like:
Better cognitive health and sleep quality give you the ability to rest properly so your brain can continue to perform at appropriate levels.
Boosted heart health and energy levels as both NMN+NR improve blood circulation by repairing the cells and DNA supporting such structures – like your powerhouse mitochondria!
Increased mobility through a chemical free formulation that helps muscles relax, joints feel more secure, and increases strength.
Fighting off the horrible age-related situation of a weakened immune system so germs, viruses, and some diseases are no longer a factor.
The goal is to elevate your mood, health, brain function, and all other forms of benefits from cellular regeneration. Instead of your cells degrading from a lack of repair, you get a new lease on life that feels, looks, and energizes your body in incredible ways.
Pros and Cons of the Genuine Purity NMN+NR Supplement
Pros
You get two supplements, NR and NMN, in one capsule.
Specially formulated with authentic and genuine NMN and NR ingredients with a full certificate of analysis to show it is the real deal.
Equal scientifically studied dosages of 250mg for both NMN and NR inside the single Genuine Purity liposomal NMN+NR supplement.
Complete with high absorption liposomal encapsulation that protects the NMN and NR molecules from stomach acids so they can get to your bloodstream faster to fuse with cell membranes.
Made in the USA at cGMP-certified facilities
No prescription is required.
97-day full money-back guarantee.
Cons
The dosage of NR + NMN capsules is less than the dosage of each capsule of NR and NMN supplements separately.
The price of the NMN+NR package is slightly higher than if purchased separately.
Hard to find in local stores
NMN vs. NR: What is the Difference Between NMN and NR Supplements?
Both Genuine Purity NMN and Genuine Purty NR are supplements that support the production of NAD+ in the body. This boosts biosynthesis, which helps prevent the degradation of cells as we age.
The difference between the two is subtle, but it can mean that one person will not have the same results as another. To start, NMN is a chemical compound slightly larger than NR. It is also the immediate precursor to NAD+, where NR needs an extra conversion via an enzyme (NRK) before becoming NAD+.
Think of this kind of like an assembly line. You may be someone who needs the very start of the line to ensure total production of NAD+ in your body. In this case, you would want Genuine Purity NR.
Or you may be someone who can skip the first step and move on to the second stage of the assembly line. That is where you’d purchase Genuine Purity NMN.
However, if you are unsure of where you fall on the line, you may just want to pick up the entire manufacturing company and get the Genuine Purity NMN+NR supplement.
What is Better to Use: NMN, NR, or Maybe Both?
Now for the question on everyone’s mind: which Genuine Purity NAD+ precursor is suitable for your body type?
The latest research shows that every individual will respond differently to NMN and NR supplements. For some people, certain cells “receive” NMN way better than NR, and vice versa.
The best way to learn which is right for you is to try them all. With Genuine Purity’s 97-day money-back guarantee, you can purchase the liposomal NMN and test it out to see if it works. If not, you can move on to the liposomal NR or Genuine Purity NMN+NR supplements to find the best formulation for your unique system.
One thing you should remember is that ALL natural supplements act on a cumulative effect. The more they accumulate in the body, the better the results. If for one person natural supplements begin to work in a month, then for another it may take 2-3 months for the supplements to start working. It all depends on the individual characteristics of the body.
We suggest buying several packages at once, especially since there are discounts for bulk orders, and you get that incredible money-back guarantee.
Where to Buy Genuine Purity NMN and NR Supplements?
All these remarkable products, such as Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN, Genuine Purity Liposomal NR, Genuine Purity NMN+NR (2 in 1), and even more supplements like Genuine Purity Spermidine supplement, or Genuine Purity Fisetin supplement, you can buy on the Official Genuine Purity website.
Only here you get 100% original products, a 97-day money-back guarantee, huge discounts for bulk orders, bonus packages with special prices, and free shipping for some countries.
Wrapping Up
With three powerful NAD+ supplements at your fingertips from the same brand made in the USA with full scientific backing and cGMP manufacturing facilities, you really cannot go wrong. All three supplements are high quality, made from natural ingredients, and have little to no side effects.
You get irrefutable advantages over other low-quality NMN and NR products because Genuine Purity offers a better liposomal absorption system through scientifically proven dosages with quality certification. In addition, you have a 97-day money-back guarantee that no competitor is going to deliver.
Take your time and find the Genuine Purity NMN, NR, or NMN+NR supplement perfect for you, and watch as the effects of aging slowly melt away to a younger, more vibrant you!
FAQ
What is better – NR or NMN?
There is no 100% way to answer this, as they both are precursors to elevated NAD+ production. You have to find the combination that works best for your unique body’s needs.
Can I take NR and NMN together?
Absolutely! Genuine Purity offers a unique liposomal NMN+NR supplement that provides 250mg of each compound for a powerful anti-aging effect.
How do I know Genuine Purity products are effective?
Genuine Purity backs all their research with evidence from leading medical and scientific journals. For example, you can read a lot more about NAD+ production and the benefits of NMN and NR compounds through publications like the Journal of Advanced Research, Journal of Nutritional Science and Vitaminology, and Frontiers in Cell and Developmental Biology. (More info with links on the Official website).
What about “aging gracefully?”
Accepting what happens as we age is perfectly fine, but that doesn’t mean you need to sacrifice mobility, health, energy, and vitality. You can benefit from the experience of your years and feel like a more youthful you at the same time. Who wouldn’t want that?
Are Genuine Purity products safe to use?
Yes! All Genuine Purity products are manufactured in the United States within cGMP-certified facilities. They come with a 97-day money-back guarantee, natural ingredients, and a certificate of authenticity, so you can buy with complete peace of mind.
