First Steroid Cycle: Dosage, Cutting, Bulking & Stunning Before And After Results (Steroids For Beginners)

Win-MaxWhat is Win-Max? How does it work?

Win-Max is a legal alternative to Winstrol, designed to promote fat loss while preserving lean muscle mass.

It enhances vascularity, improves performance in the gym, and basically helps with a cutting cycle. Win-Max will also help you get that shredded look while increasing your strength and endurance.

Ingredients & Their Benefits

Vitamin D3: This is added for muscle and bone health.

Choline: It helps to metabolize fat for energy and improves mental function.

Chromium: It regulates blood sugar, and hence, the deposition of excess fat is reduced.

Acetyl-L-Carnitine HCI: Increases energy and incinerates fat. INNOBIO® Conjugated

Why People Use Steroids

People use steroids for a number of reasons, but primarily to boost their look and strength. These are the primary reasons people consume them:

Muscle Growth: Steroids notably hasten the development of body muscles, thus getting an individual to the body they have been dreaming of, unlike what could be achieved by an honest enthusiast on ordinary workouts alone. Improved Performance: Users acquire better strength, stamina, and shorter recovery periods, which allows them to exercise in more challenging ways and with more frequency. Fat Loss: Most may promote the rate of body fat loss with the preservation of lean muscle mass to attain that chiseled look.

Types of Anabolic Steroids

Anabolic steroids exist in many types, each with a different image and impact than the other. Some of the most common types include:

Oral Steroids: Dianabol, Anavar, and Winstrol taken in pill form. Injectable Steroids: These are administered into the body and culminate in Testosterone Enanthate, Sustanon, and Deca Durabolin.

What Is A Steroid Cycle?

In simple terms, a steroid cycle is a period in which one trains with the use of steroids and is then eventually off-cycle. Based on the goals set, these cycles might be of durations ranging from 6 to 12 weeks. Cycling is meant to allow full benefits to be gained from the use of steroids while at the same time keeping at a minimum the side effects that come with them.

Purpose and Benefits of a Steroid Cycle

Rapid Growth of Muscles: The flagship benefit derived from a steroid cycle is a fast, very impressive growth of muscles. This will, therefore, help users to meet the kind of physique that will make them happy faster.

Enhanced Strength: Steroids will bring the degree of one's strength to bigger heights, as one will be able to do heavier weighted lifts and work harder.

Faster Recovery: Steroids cut back muscle soreness and inflammation, reducing the recovery time between workouts.

Fat loss: Some steroids make one lose fat, continuing with lean muscle mass, thereby giving a shredded physique to the user.

Increased endurance: Enhanced endurance keeps you pushing through the tougher regimen, which, in turn, enhances overall performance.

Best Beginner-Friendly Steroids To Start With

Dianabol

The typical dosage of Dianabol (Dbol) for beginners is 20mg per day for 6 weeks. I always recommend that first-timers start at a low dose; it assures you that your body is responding positively and cancels out any toll on your system.

Benefits

Vigorous Muscle Growth: Dianabol works almost instantly as it gives such growth to the muscles, which is why many people like to use it when they're first starting out in order to see some quick gains.

Increased Strength: Many users have increased strength, so a lot more can be done during workouts.

Enhanced Performance: Dianabol with more energy and more endurance will ensure better exercise performance.

Anavar

The most common beginner dosage for Anavar Gaspari (Oxandrolone) is 20 mg per day for 6-8 weeks. Anavar is a gentle steroid, widely preferred and suitable for beginner users.

Benefits

Lean Muscle Growth: Anavar is a pure anabolic compound used to gain lean muscle mass with no major water molecules stored, gaining a hard and cut professional look.

Enhances Fat Loss: It has been proved that it effectively increases fat loss and, at the same time, keeps lean mass, making aim better for cutting phases.

Easier Side Effects: In comparison with other steroids, Anavar has fewer body-affecting side effects; therefore, its prescription is much safer for beginners.

Nandrolone (deca durabolin)

A dosage of 200mg should be administered for 8-10 weeks, which is usually best for beginners. Nandrolone is injected once per week.

Benefits

Joint Health: As much as Deca Durabolin is known for joint health improvement and relief from resultant pains, it's beneficial for athletes who have problems with their joints.

Muscle Gain: It helps build large amounts of muscle mass with a significant improvement in strength.

Recovery Rate: Nandrolone aids the general recovery rate from workout sessions, which allows for greater intensity workouts to be conducted more frequently.

Winstrol

A starting dosage would be 20mg per day for 6-8 weeks. Winstrol can also be used in oral and injectable forms.

Benefits

Cuts Fat: Like any other steroid, Winstrol is productive in burning excess body fat and allowing the user to retain the lean muscle mass attached below, hence allowing a ripped outlook to shine.

Preserves Lean Muscle: It provides consistent growth of muscle mass in a person at an advanced stage of dieting, where serious caloric restriction takes precedence in measuring a clearly defined look.

Improves Vascularity: Winstrol improves vascularity, which entails that the user will look more vascular and shredded.

Testosterone Enanthate

For Testosterone Enanthate, the average dosage is 250-500mg each week for 10-12 weeks. Usually, the injection is given once or twice a week to users.

Benefits

Muscle Growth: Testosterone Enanthate is strong in both muscle growth and strength gain.

Increased Strength: Most individuals experience

significant increases in strength and, therefore, can exercise more vigorously.

Helps in Recovery: Enhances recovery times between workouts, which allows more effective and frequent training sessions.

Sustanon

A common dose for beginners is 250mg of Sustanon per week for 10-12 weeks. Sustanon is a blend of four different testosterone esters which combine in such a way as to provide a much slower acting, longer duration release of testosterone.

Benefits

Steady Release of Testosterone: Apt for a continuous and extended release of testosterone, ensuring adequate amounts of hormones at any point in time.

Promotes Muscle Growth: Effective in gaining muscle mass and increasing strength.

Enhances Recovery: Sustanon decreases recovery times, which helps increase the frequency of your trains.

Primobolan

A standard dosage for a beginner when using Primobolan is 400mg per week over a cycle that usually lasts for 10-12 weeks. Primobolan could be taken either in oral or injectable form.

Benefits

Mild and Safe: Primobolan is very mild and has very minimal side effects; thus, it is excellent for a starter or beginner.

Lean Muscle: Primobolan promotes lean muscle growth, though not with water retention.

Fat Loss: Being a great fat loss product, it can be utilized in cutting cycles focusing on retaining lean muscles.

Turinabol

The dosage, for beginners, can be 20mg per day for a cycle length of 6-8 weeks. This drug can be classified as one of the best oral steroids.

Benefits

Lean Muscle Gains: Turinabol helps one raise lean muscle mass without excess water retention.

Increases Strength: Most users experience immense increases in strength, which provides a basis for an advanced workout.

Mild Side Effects: Compared to other steroids, Turinabol has a relatively mild potential for serious side effects, making it relatively safe for beginners.

Recommended First Cycles For Steroid – Beginners

Dianabol Only

Cycle Length: 6 weeks

Dosage: 20-30mg daily

This is the perfect cycle for any beginner mainly because massive gains in muscular size and strength are common. Dianabol produces fast results, and since it's very hepatoxic, you need to keep an eye on the side effects.

Winstrol Only Cycle

Cycle Length: 6-8 weeks

Dosage: 20mg per day

Winstrol is used to lose fat while preserving the muscles underneath. It hardens your muscles' appearance, making you look more defined and vascular with very little water retention.

Anavar Cycle (Oxandrolone)

Cycle Length: 6-8 weeks

Dosage: 20mg/day

Anavar belongs to the mild line of steroids, perfect for newbies. It brings pure muscles with low fat gains and very easy side effects.

Testosterone Enanthate Only Cycle

Cycle Length: 10-12 weeks

Dosage: 250-500mg/week

This would be the best choice for a first cycle since Testosterone Enanthate is very effective and universal. It has effects on muscle growth, increase of strength, and improvement of performance.

Testosterone Enanthate and Dianabol Cycle

Cycle Length: 10 weeks

Dosage: Testosterone Enanthate 250mg per week, Dianabol 20mg per day for the first 6 weeks

When combining Testosterone Enanthate with Dianabol, one receives all the advantages of these steroids: huge muscle gains and a lot of improvement in strength.

Testosterone Enanthate and Nandrolone Decanoate Cycle

Cycle Length: 12 weeks

Dosage: Testosterone Enanthate 250mg per week, Nandrolone Decanoate 200mg per week

This promotes muscle growth and helps keep the joints healthy; largely because of these benefits, it is recommended often to novices who want a general improvement in their physique and a decrease in joint pains.

Why Is A Beginner Steroid Cycle Important?

A first-time steroid cycle is very important for several reasons:

Building a Base with Muscles: It builds good amounts of muscle base along with strength and prepares the body for advanced future cycles.

Tolerance Testing: Beginners can test their tolerance to steroids and exactly see how their body reacts to different compounds.

Diminishes Chances of Serious Negative Side Effects: Administrative mild steroids and weaker dosages reduce the risk of severe side effects to make for a safer workout experience.

Possible Side-Effects of Anabolic Steroids

With all the great advantages, steroids also have some possible side effects, which are:

Hormonal imbalance

Liver damage

Cardiovascular problems

Psychological side effects

Importance and Need for Post Cycle Therapy (PCT) After a Steroid Cycle

So, post-cycle therapy is important after the steroid use course to help restore the body's natural hormone production and forestall the side effects of this medication.

Post-cycle therapy usually involves drugs such as Nolvadex to stimulate the natural creation of testosterone in the body, as well as lessen the measure of estrogen.

How to Prepare for Your First Steroid Cycle

Research: Learn about the steroids you are going to be popping in your cycle, how much of each to take, and if you'll experience any side effects.

Health Check: Consult your doctor for a checkup before starting a cycle.

Cycle Planning: Decide how long you are going to run the cycle, for which steroids you will be using, and at what dosages.

Diet and Training: Stick to a tight diet and regimen to maximize gains from your cycle.

Be sure to have a PCT plan in place after the cycle to help regain natural hormone levels.

How to Choose Your First Steroid?

Choosing your first steroid depends on your goals, experience, and the side effects you are willing to tolerate.

To be on the safe side, for first-timers, it would be reasonable to choose the mildest steroids—Anavar and Testosterone Enanthate—since they have relatively low side effects and are proven at muscle gain and fat loss.

Beginner Steroid Cycle Before and After Results

The before and after results of the first steroid cycle could be very remarkable, sufficiently increasing muscle mass and strength and improving overall physique. But, as always, results can vary from person to person based on diet, training, and genetic factors.