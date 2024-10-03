Best Supplements To Lower Blood Sugar: The Expert’s List 2024

Every diabetic or prediabetic wishes for a way to keep a stringent check on their blood sugar levels. No one likes those pesky restrictions and moments of discomfort. This article highlights and advises you about supplements that can exponentially improve your experience in the fight against diabetes. The usage of supplements to lower blood sugar, or at least control it, have been present in historic mentions as well. An article on Medical News Today says that the ancient Greeks used powders of fenugreek, lupin and wormseed to control diabetes, alongside exercises that were supposed to be performed on a horse’s back.
Over the years, the steady flow of food kept increasing, and along with it, the number of diabetics. In the early ages, diabetes was correlated with excessive eating and unhealthy body mass, giving us the understanding that diabetes has been the same through the ages. We hope that reading this article and integrating its key takeaways can be a key factor that leads you to a healthy life despite being a diabetic.
Managing your blood sugar might come with several spikes and crashes which result in some sort of discomfort. However, having the right kind of food along with an active lifestyle is an astute path to managing diabetes seamlessly. Our article speaks about the supplements that help you keep a control on your blood sugar levels. Let us begin with the benefits that these supplements can provide.
Benefits In Focus: Supplements To Lower Blood Sugar
Before commencing on a journey to find your ideal supplement to lower your blood sugar, go through the below advantages of taking supplements. Knowing how these supplements help you to keep a check on your blood glucose will help you incorporate foods and products into your regular diet, in turn enabling you to attain a healthier lifestyle. Though supplements are miraculous, it is often advised to get on par with your physician regarding its intake. Sometimes, medications or treatment procedures may disqualify you from using such supplements. Knowing about it would be immensely beneficial for you. Better safe than sorry, right?
Here are the advantages of having supplements to lower blood sugar:
Unmatched Insulin Sensitivity Development:
Supplements have been known to build up insulin sensitivity, which is one of the primary ways that all the below mentioned supplements function. The meaning of an improving insulin sensitivity chart means that your cells are more receptive to absorbing and using the available blood glucose. More usage of blood glucose ensures optimal blood sugar throughout the day. It also helps you to efficiently expend energy during the day, allowing you to complete all your daily tasks. Supplements that work in this way usually demand a healthy lifestyle and in amalgamation with this requirement, they seem to work wonders. This is one of the reasons why supplements are often correlated to exercise, a well-balanced diet and healthy sleep cycles.
Reducing The Frequency of Blood Sugar Spikes:
If you are a type 2 diabetic, blood sugar spikes can be common. However, taking supplements like GlucoRedi can considerably lower the chances of blood sugar spikes. GlucoRedi has Gymnema Sylvestre, Cammiphora Mukul, licorice, Berberis Aristata and more active ingredients which help regulate your whole metabolism along with your blood sugar levels.
The Benefits In the Long Run:
Having a moderated level of blood sugar has several long-term benefits including avoiding heart conditions, unhealthy cholesterol levels, unregulated hormonal discharges and others. Thus, taking a supplement regularly can add to enriching your life in the long run. Since, these compounds and components are extracted naturally, there is no apparent side effect that one can have even if it is consumed regularly. Companies developing these supplements keep a stringent check on the production process ensuring that contaminated extracts or ingredients are being disposed of accordingly.
Natural & Wholesome:
As mentioned before, these supplements provide you an overall internal nourishment that allows you to lead a healthier life. You can find several other benefits from these supplements besides lowering blood sugar. Having a supplement regularly does not reflect on any deficit, rather it points towards a person’s desire to keep themselves fit.
Now let’s dive into the much awaited list of natural supplements that help manage blood sugar!
YOU CAN START YOUR BLOOD SUGAR SUPPORT JOURNEY HERE
List of Top Supplements To Lower Blood Sugar - Your Team of Blood Sugar Managers!
Now comes the moment that you’ll have been waiting for. Below, we have curated a list of substances, which when used as supplements can help you control blood sugar. Here we go!
Alpha-Lipoic Acid
ALA or Alpha-Lipoic Acid is a substance that helps protect the integrity of your cells. It is said that a regulated consumption of this substance can help you boost your insulin sensitivity. Let us see how it works.
How Does ALA Work?
Alpha Lipoic Acid is a powerhouse of healthy antioxidants. ALA is known to improve cell function considerably, making your cells more than capable to use and process blood sugar. Being an antioxidant, alpha-lipoic acid reduces your oxidative stress, which is the balance between free radicals and antioxidants in the blood. Reducing your oxidative stress facilitates and endorses the process of glucose uptake in the cells.
ALA also promotes insulin sensitivity, enabling your cells to use the sugar in your bloodstream with more efficiency. With more insulin sensitivity, you can actively avoid the chance of unwarranted blood sugar spikes throughout the day and even at night.
Additionally, ALA is known for its ability to improve nerve function, assisting people with diabetic neuropathy to cope and battle against their pain. Since it also reduces inflammation, ALA is a wholesome substance that can be integrated into your food for optimal blood sugar control.
Where can you get ALA from?
Some of the primary sources of ALA are organ meats and red meats. If incorporating such food items might seem difficult to you, consuming supplements which have alpha-lipoic acid can be very helpful. ALA is seen as a reliable and promising supplement ingredient which has positive effects on blood sugar and cholesterol, making it an important supplement to consider while looking to control blood sugar. The recommended dosage for an adult is about 300-600 mg per day, but it is recommended to consult a physician before you start putting it up for regular intake.
Cinnamon
Cinnamon is another powerful substance which has natural properties to aid blood sugar control. Cinnamon is a great choice for people who want supplements to lower blood sugar since it can be easily integrated into your daily food items. Unlike other substances which are extracts, cinnamon is a natural found spice that is popularly used in Asia, Europe and other continents.
How Does Cinnamon Help Bring Down Blood Sugar?
Cinnamon functions in two different capacities to provide you with optimal blood sugar control. Primarily, it increases your insulin sensitivity. That allows the sugar in your blood to be absorbed efficiently. Having healthy insulin sensitivity can be the easy solution to attain normal levels of blood sugar.
Secondly, cinnamon slows down the absorption of carbohydrates, retarding the addition of more sugar into your blood. Cinnamon supplements have been associated with controlling sudden blood sugar spikes and crashes.
Best Ways To Integrate Cinnamon Into Your Daily Diet
This spice has been generally used by chefs to create a flavourful and aromatic dining experience. This spice is heavily used in the Indian subcontinent while preparing conventional cuisine. Cinnamon can be sprinkled over your oatmeal, salads, curries, etc. to give you a nice flavor and controlled levels of blood sugar. Cinnamon can also be found in supplements, so that you can easily put them into your regular diet without having to worry about varying aspects. About 1-5 grams of cinnamon per day is the recommended amount of dosage.
Magnesium
Another natural supplement that really works well for blood sugar control is magnesium. Glucose metabolism is heavily dependent on the levels of magnesium within your body. Healthy magnesium levels directly translate to better usage of insulin from your bloodstream. Magnesium is also very easy to find since it is present in a lot of our daily food items. Magnesium has shown promising reduction in the fasting blood sugar levels of diabetic patients and its intake is simple, thus allowing diabetics and people with prediabetes to add them to their general daily diet.
How does Magnesium Help Lower Blood Sugar?
Research shows that magnesium helps insulin attach to our cell receptors smoothly, allowing our cells to take in more sugar which can be metabolized into energy. Magnesium also acts as a promoter for glycogen conversion, which are energy reserves that our body can later metabolize to extract nutrients and energy. By assisting in glycogen conversion, magnesium helps to keep your blood clear of any extra amount of sugar that can be lingering in it causing excess blood sugar levels.
Where Can We Get Magnesium From?
Unbelievable but true, magnesium is present in a lot of daily foods that we consume. Magnesium is generally consumed in the form of salts and items which have such salts can sufficiently deliver the amount of magnesium required by your body. However, having magnesium supplements can be a quick solution to your ever-reducing level of the nutrient. Since our bodies are not capable of storing vitamins or minerals for later use, it is recommended to integrate a magnesium supplement if you are looking to reap its benefits.
Having foods like leafy greens, seafood, nuts, seeds and whole grains, can give your body the regular dose of magnesium that it yearns for.
Berberine
This is another component which is commonly used in blood sugar control supplements. Berberine has been associated with several positive health benefits. Berberine is naturally found in several plants that are in the berberis plant family. The plant has been known well in diabetic circles because of its amazing effect on blood sugar levels.
How Does Berberine Work?
Berberine has been used widely in several supplements and the reason for that are its varied benefits. Berberine is known to help produce an enzyme that regulates metabolism. This allows the hormones and enzymes like glucagon and insulin to be produced in optimal amounts, bringing down your blood sugar levels considerably. Berberine is popularly used for its proficient results and is widely researched across the globe.
Where can you get Berberine?
Well, naturally, berberine is found in the extract of plants that are in the berberis family, like goldenseal and barberry. However, their natural integration into your daily diet might be difficult if you are not using supplements. Hence, it is advised to have about 500-1500 mg per day as per your body weight and requirements in the form of berberine supplements. It is expected that it would cause a considerable decrease in the resting sugar levels of your body.
Chromium
A wildcard entry in this list, chromium has been used as a supplement to lower blood sugar in modern times through supplements and specially processed foods. However, it should be consumed in very regulated amounts to ensure the prevention of harmful side effects. Chromium has been closely related to positive impact on insulin action, thus using supplements that have chromium can prove to be beneficial for your diabetic battle.
How Does Chromium Work?
Chromium is a part of the glucose tolerance factor in your blood that allows you to utilize more blood glucose from your bloodstream. This makes chromium an excellent choice for an ingredient in supplements to lower blood sugar. Chromium has also been directly known to promote insulin action, enhancing uptake of blood glucose.
How Can You Get Enough Chromium to Help?
Chromium can be found in some foods, however, the ineligible trace amount that you will gain from foods would be ineffective against a supplement to lower blood sugar that contains chromium. 200-1000 mcg is the recommended dosage for an adult based on the body mass and age. It is expected that chromium will considerably bring down your average blood sugar levels and provide wholesome metabolic enhancement alongside it.
The Best Supplements To Lower Blood Sugar - The Top 3 For You!
There are several medications, and supplements in the market, however, we have brought a curated list of the best supplements to lower blood sugar consistently. These supplements can be easily used and have natural ingredients, giving you a touch of purity. Here are the 3 supplements that we would be talking about.
GlucoRedi - The Ultimate Supplement to Lower Blood Sugar
Glucogon - Great at controlling blood sugar spikes
SugaSafe - Safe and satisfactory
Let us talk about these supplements so you can decide which one suits your blood sugar control regiment more appropriately.
GlucoRedi
There are several ways to control blood sugar, but GlucoRedi is the simplest and the easiest way to manage blood sugar without even breaking a sweat. GlucoRedi has berberine, gymnema and other ingredients that make it a king in the blood sugar control category. You might find several other supplements but nothing works like GlucoRedi because its formulation is unique and provides assured results within 50 days. If you are looking for a comprehensive blood sugar control system, look no more! GlucoRedi is absolutely the best supplement to lower blood sugar for all kinds of people and stages of diabetes. GlucoRedi boasts its formula because it is completely risk-free and can be consumed long term for blood sugar management. Their website and blog can also provide great insights for diabetics and people dealing with prediabetes as well.
Ingredients:
Gymnema Sylvestre, Cammiphora Mukul, Momordica Charantia, Licorice, Asparagus, Pterocarpus Marsupium, Mangifera Indica, Syzygium cumini, Berberis Aristata.
How To Take?
GlucoRedi has the simplest intake process. Just one pill, twice a day, after meals. And you’re set to conquer diabetes!
Glucogon
Glucogon is another supplement that has all the necessary makings of a good supplement to lower blood sugar. It has natural ingredients that can truly help a person to bring their blood sugar level down without much side effects. Glucogon is known to effectively bring down the recurrence of blood sugar spikes. The brand has a very authentic branding which allows it to be appealing to all kinds of audiences. We also recommend Glucogon if you are looking for a moderated blood sugar control regiment. Glucogon needs to be consumed alongside a lifestyle that is regulated and timely, to yield great results.
Ingredients:
Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Biotin, Magnesium, Zinc, Manganese, Chromium, Guggul, Bitter Melon, Licorice Root, Gymnema Leaf, Alpha-Lipoic Acid, Yarrow Flower, Juniper, White Mulberry.
How To Use?
Glucogon needs to be used 2 times a day along with 300 mg of water. It can yield observable results after you have regularized its usage.
SugaSafe
SugaSafe has been providing subtle blood sugar control for diabetic and people with prediabetes. The reason that SugaSafe works well for all kinds of people is because of its mild formulation and 100% natural ingredients. SugaSafe has been recommended by many and can be easily bought from their online store. The company has a simplistic website and their service is also deemed worthy. You can try this if you are looking for a lite way to manage blood sugar effectively.
Ingredients:
Cinnamon, Ginseng, Berberine, Gymnema, Vitamin D, Chromium, Vitamin B1, Alpha-Lipoic Acid, Green Tea Extract EGCG, Biotin, Carnitine, Coenzyme Q10, Manganese, Potassium, Taurine, Vanadium, Vitamin B6.
How To Use?
SugaSafe also needs to be consumed twice daily, most preferably after meals. However, we would recommend you to consult a doctor before you start its daily usage.
Things To Consider Before You Start Taking
All these supplements, especially GlucoRedi, are completely safe to consume and integrate into a regular regime. However, being safe is always better than being sorry. We have brought together some of the points to take into consideration before you can start off a regular routine of supplement intake.
Consulting Your Physician: It is always recommended to have a discussion with your physician or doctor before you begin your supplement. The reason for that can be your pre-existing medications or conditions that your doctor might be aware about. Knowing these issues will help you to better integrate these supplements to lower blood sugar. There can be dosage variations or even absolute abstinence from certain compounds and knowing about it would be your physician's job.
The Test Of Quality: Make sure that the product you choose is made from high-quality produce and is certified by authorized bodies. Having such an assurance can be really helpful, since contaminated ingredients can cause quite a ruckus. Choose products that come from reliable sources and often prefer to use the official web store of the brand that you are buying from. This ensures reliability and product authenticity.
A Gradual Beginning: Do not start with a hiked up dose or untimely doses. These can cause you to counteract the supplement, stopping it from providing its value. Start with a smaller dose at properly timed intervals and you can start seeing the results pretty quick. Consult your doctor to modify your dosage accordingly, after you get the hang of it!
It’s A Supplement, Not a Cure!: Having unreal expectations can sometimes lead to grievances. Hence it is very important to understand that these supplements help you treat the ailment, but it does not cure it completely. Having a healthy lifestyle and a fit body can have no replacement when it comes to managing blood sugar levels, but these supplements can surely help you in the process!
VISIT OFFICIAL WEBSITE FOR MORE INFORMATION
The Closing Note: A Way To Choose Departed
Knowing about supplements to lower blood sugar can be a vexing task especially because of the hundreds of products and brands that are present out there. Keeping this article like a handy guide can help you choose the right product for you that your physician can integrate into your daily diabetic control regiment. We have also provided you with a list of the best supplements to lower blood sugar so you don’t need to roam confused regarding which product to rely on. In our recommendation GlucoRedi has an overall support system for your diabetic journey, which the others can assist your specific needs. Now the choice is up to you!
Disclaimer: Content approved by Experts
Experts reviewed — including nutrition coaches, personal trainers, registered dietitians, and more—paid for & reviewed this sponsored article over a dozen blood sugar supplements across price points. They evaluated their potential effectiveness, analyzed ingredients, and assessed safety concerns. They also reviewed scientific research on various ingredients to distinguish between genuine benefits and marketing hype
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.