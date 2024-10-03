Best Supplements To Lower Blood Sugar: The Expert’s List 2024

Now comes the moment that you’ll have been waiting for. Below, we have curated a list of substances, which when used as supplements can help you control blood sugar. Here we go!

Alpha-Lipoic Acid

ALA or Alpha-Lipoic Acid is a substance that helps protect the integrity of your cells. It is said that a regulated consumption of this substance can help you boost your insulin sensitivity. Let us see how it works.

How Does ALA Work?

Alpha Lipoic Acid is a powerhouse of healthy antioxidants. ALA is known to improve cell function considerably, making your cells more than capable to use and process blood sugar. Being an antioxidant, alpha-lipoic acid reduces your oxidative stress, which is the balance between free radicals and antioxidants in the blood. Reducing your oxidative stress facilitates and endorses the process of glucose uptake in the cells.

ALA also promotes insulin sensitivity, enabling your cells to use the sugar in your bloodstream with more efficiency. With more insulin sensitivity, you can actively avoid the chance of unwarranted blood sugar spikes throughout the day and even at night.

Additionally, ALA is known for its ability to improve nerve function, assisting people with diabetic neuropathy to cope and battle against their pain. Since it also reduces inflammation, ALA is a wholesome substance that can be integrated into your food for optimal blood sugar control.

Where can you get ALA from?

Some of the primary sources of ALA are organ meats and red meats. If incorporating such food items might seem difficult to you, consuming supplements which have alpha-lipoic acid can be very helpful. ALA is seen as a reliable and promising supplement ingredient which has positive effects on blood sugar and cholesterol, making it an important supplement to consider while looking to control blood sugar. The recommended dosage for an adult is about 300-600 mg per day, but it is recommended to consult a physician before you start putting it up for regular intake.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon is another powerful substance which has natural properties to aid blood sugar control. Cinnamon is a great choice for people who want supplements to lower blood sugar since it can be easily integrated into your daily food items. Unlike other substances which are extracts, cinnamon is a natural found spice that is popularly used in Asia, Europe and other continents.

How Does Cinnamon Help Bring Down Blood Sugar?

Cinnamon functions in two different capacities to provide you with optimal blood sugar control. Primarily, it increases your insulin sensitivity. That allows the sugar in your blood to be absorbed efficiently. Having healthy insulin sensitivity can be the easy solution to attain normal levels of blood sugar.

Secondly, cinnamon slows down the absorption of carbohydrates, retarding the addition of more sugar into your blood. Cinnamon supplements have been associated with controlling sudden blood sugar spikes and crashes.

Best Ways To Integrate Cinnamon Into Your Daily Diet

This spice has been generally used by chefs to create a flavourful and aromatic dining experience. This spice is heavily used in the Indian subcontinent while preparing conventional cuisine. Cinnamon can be sprinkled over your oatmeal, salads, curries, etc. to give you a nice flavor and controlled levels of blood sugar. Cinnamon can also be found in supplements, so that you can easily put them into your regular diet without having to worry about varying aspects. About 1-5 grams of cinnamon per day is the recommended amount of dosage.

Magnesium

Another natural supplement that really works well for blood sugar control is magnesium. Glucose metabolism is heavily dependent on the levels of magnesium within your body. Healthy magnesium levels directly translate to better usage of insulin from your bloodstream. Magnesium is also very easy to find since it is present in a lot of our daily food items. Magnesium has shown promising reduction in the fasting blood sugar levels of diabetic patients and its intake is simple, thus allowing diabetics and people with prediabetes to add them to their general daily diet.

How does Magnesium Help Lower Blood Sugar?

Research shows that magnesium helps insulin attach to our cell receptors smoothly, allowing our cells to take in more sugar which can be metabolized into energy. Magnesium also acts as a promoter for glycogen conversion, which are energy reserves that our body can later metabolize to extract nutrients and energy. By assisting in glycogen conversion, magnesium helps to keep your blood clear of any extra amount of sugar that can be lingering in it causing excess blood sugar levels.

Where Can We Get Magnesium From?

Unbelievable but true, magnesium is present in a lot of daily foods that we consume. Magnesium is generally consumed in the form of salts and items which have such salts can sufficiently deliver the amount of magnesium required by your body. However, having magnesium supplements can be a quick solution to your ever-reducing level of the nutrient. Since our bodies are not capable of storing vitamins or minerals for later use, it is recommended to integrate a magnesium supplement if you are looking to reap its benefits.

Having foods like leafy greens, seafood, nuts, seeds and whole grains, can give your body the regular dose of magnesium that it yearns for.

Berberine

This is another component which is commonly used in blood sugar control supplements. Berberine has been associated with several positive health benefits. Berberine is naturally found in several plants that are in the berberis plant family. The plant has been known well in diabetic circles because of its amazing effect on blood sugar levels.

How Does Berberine Work?

Berberine has been used widely in several supplements and the reason for that are its varied benefits. Berberine is known to help produce an enzyme that regulates metabolism. This allows the hormones and enzymes like glucagon and insulin to be produced in optimal amounts, bringing down your blood sugar levels considerably. Berberine is popularly used for its proficient results and is widely researched across the globe.

Where can you get Berberine?

Well, naturally, berberine is found in the extract of plants that are in the berberis family, like goldenseal and barberry. However, their natural integration into your daily diet might be difficult if you are not using supplements. Hence, it is advised to have about 500-1500 mg per day as per your body weight and requirements in the form of berberine supplements. It is expected that it would cause a considerable decrease in the resting sugar levels of your body.

Chromium

A wildcard entry in this list, chromium has been used as a supplement to lower blood sugar in modern times through supplements and specially processed foods. However, it should be consumed in very regulated amounts to ensure the prevention of harmful side effects. Chromium has been closely related to positive impact on insulin action, thus using supplements that have chromium can prove to be beneficial for your diabetic battle.

How Does Chromium Work?

Chromium is a part of the glucose tolerance factor in your blood that allows you to utilize more blood glucose from your bloodstream. This makes chromium an excellent choice for an ingredient in supplements to lower blood sugar. Chromium has also been directly known to promote insulin action, enhancing uptake of blood glucose.

How Can You Get Enough Chromium to Help?

Chromium can be found in some foods, however, the ineligible trace amount that you will gain from foods would be ineffective against a supplement to lower blood sugar that contains chromium. 200-1000 mcg is the recommended dosage for an adult based on the body mass and age. It is expected that chromium will considerably bring down your average blood sugar levels and provide wholesome metabolic enhancement alongside it.

GlucoRedi