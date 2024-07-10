Best HGH Supplements in 2024: Top 10 Growth Hormone Booster Pills For Men
The best HGH supplements offer a variety of health benefits including weight loss, increased energy levels, muscle gain, improved libido, and a more youthful appearance. Growth hormone supplements work by increasing your body’s own production of HGH, making it much safer (and cheaper) than HGH injections.
An HGH supplement isn't a diet supplement that fits into one category like a fat-burner or muscle-builder. Rather, human growth hormone supplements can target several different goals. Some are geared toward better athletic performance, while others are more suitable for anti-aging benefits.
To help you find the best product for your needs, we reviewed the top growth hormone supplements on the market. We looked at several factors, including the ingredients' quality and range, the dosage, advertised benefits, price, and customer reviews.
Whether you have a growth hormone deficiency or just want to experience the amazing health benefits of HGH, here are the best HGH supplements to try.
Top 4 Best HGH Supplements of 2024
Genf20 Plus: Best For Anti-Aging
HyperGH 14X: Best For Building Muscle
Provacyl: Best For Men Over 50
HGH-X2: Best Alternative To Somatropin Injections
1) GenF20 Plus: Top HGH Supplement For Anti-Aging
GenF20 Plus is our top pick for the best HGH supplement for anti-aging. GenF20 Plus is an HGH releaser that combines a pill with an oral spray.
Dr. Steven Lamm, director of NYU's Preston Robert Tisch Center for Men's Health and a guest featured on TV shows such as The View, endorses GenF20 Plus for increasing HGH levels and improving overall health. The manufacturer says it reduces spots and wrinkles, makes skin look smoother and younger, improves stamina, increases lean muscle mass, and reduces body fat.
How does it work?
GenF20 Plus is one of the more unique HGH supplements on the market. It contains a blend of amino acids, peptides, and nutrients that stimulate your pituitary gland to release higher HGH levels naturally. One amino acid, gamma-aminobutyric acid or GABA, is a neurotransmitter that occurs naturally in the brain. Some people take GABA as a supplement to manage stress and fatigue. (It’s also found in foods such as miso and kimchi.)
We like GenF20 Plus because it’s a two-step HGH releaser that uses a pill plus an oral spray of additional amino acids. The HGH pill has an enteric coating, which allows your body to absorb the product faster. One leading-edge health study noted that participants who took GenF20 Plus increased their levels of IGF-1, which encourages systemic body growth, by 28 percent.
Ingredients
In the GenF20 Plus pill, you'll find:
L-Glutamine
L-Arginine
L-Glycine
Anterior pituitary gland powder
Colostrum
In the GenF20 Plus oral spray, you'll find:
L-Lysine
L-Glutamine
L-Valine
L-Arginine
L-Tyrosine
L-Isoleucine
Glycine
GABA (Gamma-Aminobutryic Acid)
Moomiyo Extract
Mucuna Pruriens
Ornithine Alpha Ketoglutarate
How to take GenF20
The manufacturer of GenF20 Plus says to take one (1) GenF20 Plus pill daily, along with six (6) oral sprays for maximum effectiveness.
Who should use this product?
Genf20 Plus is for anyone that wants to look and feel younger with diminished wrinkles, reduced body fat, and improved physical stamina.
Best HGH Supplement For Anti-Aging Benefits
Increase Energy Levels and Faster Weight Loss
Boost Insulin-Like Growth Factor (IGF-1)
Improve Sleep Quality and Immune System
100% Money Back Guarantee
Huge Discounts When Buying More Than 1-Month Supply
2) HyperGH 14X: Best HGH Pills For Muscle Building
HyperGH 14X is the one of the best HGH releasers for muscle building. The manufacturer says that HyperGH 14X optimizes your body's natural HGH-releasing rhythms, so you'll boost your levels of growth hormone production both when you're working out and when you're at rest.
Clinical studies have shown that using growth hormone boosters such as HyperGH 14X can reduce your overall body fat composition, stack on more lean muscle mass, and ramp up the intensity of your workouts.
How does it work?
HyperGH 14X helps your body fight against two of a bodybuilder's greatest enemies: the aging process and genetics. HGH naturally starts to drop off during the 20s and 30s, making it difficult for men and women to get the same results from their regular workouts. HyperGH 14X is an HGH product that can boost HGH levels to what your body knew when you were younger, enabling you to battle a slower metabolism, shed belly fat, and maintain muscle tone.
HyperGH 14X contains ingredients such as Tribulus Terrestris extract, which has been used in traditional Chinese and Indian Ayurveda medicines as a general health supplement; astragalus root (huang qi), which has antioxidant properties; and deer antler velvet, which contains IGF-1.
Ingredients
L-Arginine
L-Tyrosine
L-Glutamine
L-Lysine
L-Glycine
L-Valine
L-Ornithine
Astragalus root extract
Tribulus Terrestris extract
GABA
Deer antler velvet
Colostrum
Phosphatidylcholine
Anterior pituitary gland powder
GTF Chromium
How to take HyperGH 14X
The manufacturer says to take two capsules twice a day (that's a daily total of four capsules) to optimize your body's natural production of anti-aging and growth hormones.
Who should use this product?
HyperGH 14X is for any man over 18 that wants to improve their athletic performance and build lean muscle without injections, side effects, or prescriptions.
Increase Human Growth Hormone Production Without HGH Injections
Boost Athletic Performance, Muscle Endurance, and Stamina
Many Long-Term Benefits Including Weight Loss
Natural Ingredients With No Side Effects
100% Money Back Guarantee
3) Provacyl: Best HGH Booster For Men Over 50
Provacyl is the best human growth hormone supplement for men over 50. Along with a drop in growth hormone, adult men may notice lower testosterone levels as they grow older, leading to what's called "male menopause" or andropause. Provacyl combines HGH and testosterone, making it one of the best growth hormone supplements to enhance your drive.
How does it work?
Just as the body tapers off its HGH production in your 20s, it also reduces its testosterone levels at a rate of roughly 10 percent each decade. That means by the time a man is 45, his testosterone levels are less than 75 percent of what his body produced roughly two decades earlier. This reduction in hormones affects not just a man's drive but energy levels, too. Accompanying these results can be weight gain, a lack of focus, poor sleep, a loss of muscle tone, and irritability.
Provacyl is formulated with amino acids, nutrients such as vitamin B6 and vitamin D, and herbs to stimulate HGH and testosterone production. Some of the ingredients are traditional throughout the world both for their anti-aging properties and their effect on the libido.
For instance, Provacyl contains ginkgo biloba, a plant native to China that’s packed with antioxidants. Studies show that ginkgo biloba also improves brain function and circulation, as well as lessening dysfunction.
Longjack, sometimes called tongkat ali, also contains antioxidants and has been a traditional treatment in Malaysia and other Southeast Asia areas for infections, fevers, and low testosterone.
Muira puama, which grows in the Amazon, has a history in folk medicine of being a natural aphrodisiac.
Ginseng is another antioxidant with anti-inflammation properties that have proven invigorating in some studies, especially as an alternative for the treatment of dysfunction.
Ingredients
Glutamine
L-Arginine
L-Lysine
L-Tyrosine
L-Glycine
L-Pyroglutamate
GABA
Ginkgo Biloba
Muira Puama
Magnesium
Acai fruit
Swedish flower pollen
Ginseng
Longjack
Soy phosphate complex
Anterior pituitary gland powder
Hypothalamus
DHEA
Vitamin D3
Vitamin B6
Vitamin K2
D-Aspartic Acid
Zinc
How to take Provacyl
Take one Provacyl pill twice daily as instructed—and within 30 days, the manufacturer says you should begin to notice improvements in your drive, energy levels, and focus.
Who should use this product?
Provacyl is an HGH supplement for men who also want to enhance their drive. Its combination of amino acids handles the HGH levels while additional ingredients, including aphrodisiacs and DHEA, help fix testosterone imbalance.
Fight Back Against Male Menopause (andropause)
Boost Testosterone Levels To Feel Your Best
Better Energy and Increased Drive
100% Natural Ingredients
Money Back Guarantee
4) HGH-X2: Best Legal HGH Alternative To Somatropin Injections
HGH-X2 is our choice for the best HGH supplement that's an alternative to somatropin, the injectable form of growth hormone that the Food and Drug Administration approves for medical use. Although HGH-X2 is a capsule, testimonials from men and women say that it promotes fat loss, causes huge gains in muscle mass, and reduces recovery time from exercise. HGH-X2 is a human growth hormone supplement formulated with amino acids and other nutrients to trigger the pituitary gland to produce growth hormone the way it did when you were younger.
How does it work?
HGH-X2 fires up your body's production of HGH with the help of the amino acid L-Arginine plus plant compounds. Studies show that maca root, a medicinal plant from the mountains of Peru, has been associated with reduced anxiety, increased sports performance and endurance, and a higher libido. Hawthorn berry is rich in antioxidants and may help balance the body’s fat levels, studies say. Combined with a suitable diet and exercise program, people who take HGH-X2 may notice rapid fat loss, quality muscle gains, and higher energy levels within weeks.
Ingredients
L-Arginine
Maca root
Hawthorne berry extract
Mucuna pruriens extract
How to take HGH-X2
Take two capsules with water about 20 minutes before breakfast, the manufacturer says. Use for a minimum of two months for best results.
Who should use this product?
HGH-X2 is one of the best HGH supplements for people who are curious about the benefits of somatropin but don't require a medical prescription for HGH or are uncomfortable with the idea of an injection.
Safe Alternative to HGH Injections
Promotes Weight Loss and Muscle Gain
Improve Athletic Performance and Recovery Time
Results Seen In Just 30 Days
100% Natural Formulation
What Are HGH Supplements?
Human growth hormone, or HGH, is a natural part of your pituitary gland's output, enhancing your overall body composition, metabolism, strength, muscle growth, and ability to recover from injury. Science shows that your diet and lifestyle can affect your production of HGH. According to Healthline, you can increase your levels of HGH naturally through several means, including losing body fat, reducing your sugar intake, intermittently fasting, or taking a supplement such as L-arginine.
Synthetic HGH, delivered by injection into the muscles or under the skin, is a viable medical treatment for children born with low birth weight and adults with chronic kidney disease and other conditions that cause muscle loss. Many concerns have been circulating about the possible side effects of illicit injectable HGH, or human growth hormone that hasn't been prescribed or regulated—including edema and an increased risk of heart disease.
Supplement manufacturers have developed their own HGH formulations based on research on the effects of taking certain amino acids, along with other ingredients. Available as a pill, capsule, or oral spray, these types of growth hormone supplements complement customers' diet and exercise routines, in many cases helping them to see faster results, such as increased muscle mass and more energy, without unwanted side effects.
Benefits of Taking Natural HGH Supplements For Men
In the human body, the production of HGH declines as we age. Men around age 50, in particular, may notice lower energy levels, a sluggish libido, and workouts that seem to have stalled. This "male menopause," also known as andropause, is a combination of lower HGH production and reduced testosterone levels.
Not all men experience this, but those who do suffer report low energy, difficulty concentrating, decreased motivation, more body fat, a loss of muscle mass or feelings of weakness, and reduced libido.
According to their manufacturers, taking HGH supplements such as the products we've recommended here can offer men a variety of health benefits without side effects.
Anti-Aging
Because a healthy body produces HGH throughout our younger years, HGH supplements can have several anti-aging benefits. Consumers who have found success with HGH supplements report increased vitality and improved muscle tone and skin tone.
Build Muscle
From childhood, the human growth hormone that our pituitary gland manufactures naturally supports muscle development. Men and older users may notice that taking HGH supplements also supports such muscle growth by stimulating the pituitary gland. Athletes and bodybuilders also report that these supplements help them to recover faster between training sessions.
Reduce Body Fat
HGH is not a diet pill like an appetite suppressant, but it can help you burn more fat by ramping up your metabolism and making your workouts more effective. If you have excess belly fat (which a lot of people do as they age), your body produces less HGH and IGF-1. The best HGH supplements target your body's chemistry, raising your growth hormone levels to what they were years ago and enabling you to burn fat more easily.
Improve Energy Levels
Because human growth hormone is so closely connected to your metabolism and cell recovery, your energy level improves when you increase your levels of HGH. Maintaining muscle mass, burning fat, and converting protein faster all result in more energy throughout the day and feeling more awake and alert. Using a HGH booster can also help strengthen your immune system.
Increase Drive
Provacyl is one of the HGH supplements on the market that contains additional ingredients to trigger the libido. But even without those additives, improving the HGH levels in your body can put you more in tune with your desires. The best HGH supplements naturally increase your energy and mood, which reduces stress, a significant downer for anyone. As they help you feel more youthful and vivacious, the best HGH products inevitably contribute to improving your life.
Frequently Asked Questions About HGH Supplements
#1. Can You Buy HGH Products Over The Counter?
Yes, HGH products are available over the counter at several retailers, just like other nutritional supplements. But they're not nearly as effective as the growth hormone supplements we've recommended here because many over-the-counter products have a lower potency of ingredients.
#2. Are Human Growth Hormone Boosters Legal?
Technically, synthetic HGH is legal only by prescription—that's also the form of HGH administered by injection for various medical conditions. Natural HGH boosters, such as the ones recommended above, are legal as nutritional supplements. They contain natural ingredients, such as amino acids and deer antler velvet, that manufacturers say can help your body's growth hormone levels.
#3. Do HGH Pills Really Work?
We understand that some people will be skeptical about what human growth hormone can do. So many supplements promise a lot but deliver very little. We're confident that the HGH supplements we've recommended work based on their manufacturers' claims, their ingredients (many of which are supported by scientific study), and customer reviews.
#4. Who Can Benefit The Most From Taking HGH Supplements?
Some HGH supplements on the market are intended to trigger the natural production of human growth hormone in the body. Athletes and bodybuilders might be familiar with some of these because HGH increases and maintains muscle mass. But older adults interested in keeping trim and maintaining a youthful appearance, strong muscle tone, high energy, and an active libido also can benefit from learning more about what HGH can do.
Final Thoughts – Should You Take An HGH Supplement?
You're the one who knows your body and its nutritional needs the best. If you work out regularly and feel like you've plateaued, or if you're feeling your age when you step on the treadmill or lift those weights, an human growth hormone supplement is one option that might help you recover faster and perhaps produce the results that you need. Depending on the ingredients, the best HGH supplements can also help boost your energy, vitality, and love life. When you feel better and able to move more fluidly, your confidence naturally increases, too.
That said, the best HGH supplement for you is one that works with your particular body chemistry and lifestyle. We hope our selections have helped to answer your questions about what HGH supplements can do.
