Andarine (S4) SARM Review: Benefits, Side Effects, & More

Andarine (S4) is a great SARM for cutting weight and gaining lean muscle.

The SARM is popular among fitness experts and bodybuilders for various reasons.

For starters, men and women have both found success using the SARM.

Andarine promotes weight loss and muscle growth without causing the side effects associated with steroids and PEDs.

Furthermore, the SARM helps users recover faster from a hard, intense workout.

Accordingly, many acknowledge the benefits of Andarine as follows:

Weight Loss

Muscle Growth

Improved Strength

Improved Energy / Stamina

Faster Recovery Post-Workout

Andarine (S4) builds lean muscle and increases muscle mass in many users, according to online reviews.

Generally, most users notice muscle mass increases of 5 lbs. or more with Andarine.

Moreover, following the proper diet and exercise program, Andarine has helped users lose 4% - 5% of body fat.

Be that as it may, results vary depending on many factors.

Andarine (S4) is not currently regulated by the FDA making it difficult to find clinical research on the subject.

Thus, most of these benefits are based on user reviews and online testimonials.

Andarine Side Effects

There are always concerns about how any new substance or compound will interact with the body.

Consequently, it explains why many governments have been hesitant to examine SARMs.

It's especially true since other muscle growth supplements (i.e., steroids) have developed a bad reputation.

However, SARMs, when administered at recommended dosages, do not appear to produce the same dangerous side effects.

In the past, users have documented their experience on an Andarine cycle with many having a positive experience.

In general, most users did not report any serious side effects when taking less than 50 mg.

Nonetheless, some side effects are possible, including impaired vision.

Some users have noticed a yellowing of vision, while others have reported that their eyes are more sensitive to the dark.

Regardless, most with impaired vision report the problem manifesting itself halfway through a cycle and becoming less severe toward the end.

Despite this, those with vision impairment did not find the symptoms permanent.

SARMs are not classified as dietary supplements by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

Moreover, Andarine is prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), which prevents many athletes from being able to use it.

Those with questions or concerns should speak with a licensed physician before using SARMs.

SARMs may interfere with preexisting health conditions or other types of medications.

How to Use

First and foremost, there are no official guidelines for using Andarine (S4).

The SARM is not currently approved or regulated by the FDA.

Accordingly, those new to Andarine have relied on previous users to learn more about the SARM.

The web has various positive reviews from past users, both men and women, who administered Andarine for weight loss and muscle growth.

As a result, some trends have emerged among previous users:

Andarine cycles last between 8 to 12 weeks.

Recommended dosage for beginners: 5mg - 30mg (p/ day)

Recommended dosage for advanced users: 30mg - 50mg (p/ day)

The dosage should be closely monitored, with most beginners starting at a lower rate to avoid unwanted side effects.

Generally, most users avoid impaired vision using levels below 30mg per day.

Meanwhile, those more experienced with the SARM may experiment with doses between 30mg - 50mg.

Nevertheless, users should never exceed a daily limit of 50mg to avoid negative, long-term consequences.

Additionally, a cycle should never last longer than 12 weeks, and most beginners are advised to start with 8 weeks.

Be that as it may, Post Cycle Therapy (PCT) is not considered necessary using Andarine, unlike with many other SARMs.

Andarine (S4) has a short half-life of approximately 4 hours.

For this reason, many users prefer to divide the daily amount into 2 - 3 separate portions administered throughout the day.

Increased Muscle Mass

Andarine (S4) is popular among weightlifters and bodybuilders because of its rapid results.

The SARM is effective at cutting weight while also stimulating new muscle growth.

Moreover, the SARM improves the time spent recovering between workouts.

Accordingly, those using the SARM for muscle growth may want to adjust the fitness plan based on personal needs.

Often, many beginners start with an 8-week cycle before progressing to 10 and 12-week cycles.

Andarine is also paired with other peptides and SARMs into a weight stack.

The benefits of a weight stack are quicker and improved results.

Notwithstanding, the dosage is usually adjusted based on how many other compounds are combined into a weight stack.

Andarine is often stacked with other SARMs, including Ostarine and Cardarine.

The top online suppliers of SARMs have categories dedicated to weight stacks, blends, and combos to find exactly what you need.

Weight Loss

Andarine is also noteworthy for helping people lose weight.

In the past, bodybuilders have praised the SARM for helping them bulk up while also cutting weight.

For this reason, the SARM can transform your body.

Once again, while there is no universal standard for a recommended dosage, certain trends have emerged over time.

Many users have reported weight loss results by administering 20mg—30mg per day over an 8-week cycle.

The daily amount should be divided and administered 3 - 4x throughout the day.

Post-Cycle Therapy (PCT) is not necessary following a cycle since the SARM is not considered suppressive.

Andarine has also produced remarkable weight loss results in women, unlike other SARMs.

Generally, women reported the best results administering between 15mg - 25mg per day over 8 weeks.

Andarine (S4) Review Summary

Andarine (S4) is trending in the right direction.

The Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator (SARM) is getting more attention for weight loss and muscle growth.

Andarine, unlike anabolic steroids, selectively binds to androgen receptors in muscle and bone cells.

For this reason, the SARM generates new muscle tissue and strengthens bones, contributing to impressive results in the mirror.

Andarine helps men and women cut weight while bulking up with new lean muscle.

Moreover, individuals who use the SARM notice a faster recovery time post-workout.

As a result, many find Andarine a great addition to the gym.

Andarine combines with regular exercise and a healthy diet to change your appearance for the better.

