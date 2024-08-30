5 Best SARMS For Beginners & 3 Top-Rated Stacks

One of the fastest-growing supplement types in the fitness and research spaces is selective androgen receptor modulators or SARMs.
These supplements have grown immensely in popularity due to their ability to enhance muscle growth, strength, and physical endurance, while also minimizing side effects.
For beginners, however, the SARM space can be overwhelming, so it’s important to find options that are suited to those new to the space.
Making the right choice can be the difference between a positive, effective experience, and one that is loaded with risk and disappointment.
Beginners need SARMs that are not just effective but have a mild side effect profile so that they are more easily tolerated and effectively managed.
5 Best SARMs for Beginners
In this guide, we’ll walk you through the five best SARMs for beginners, with each one being selected for its balance of safety and efficacy.
On top of that, we’ll also dig into the top 3 SARM stacks for beginners.
These stacks can offer incredibly synergistic combinations that maximize results while reducing the risk of undesirable side effects.
It doesn’t matter if your goal is to pack on lean muscle mass, lose stubborn fat, or boost your overall endurance, incorporating the right SARMs into your supplement regimen can set a foundation for success.
Ostarine, which is also known as MK-2866, is often praised as one of the most beginner-friendly SARMs on the market, due to a balanced profile of efficacy and safety.
MK-2866 was initially developed to help combat muscle wasting conditions, it is highly effective at encouraging lean muscle mass growth while also being relatively gentle.
If you’re new to SARMs, Ostarine can offer a highly effective introduction to the space while assuming a minimal risk of severe side effects.1
One of the major advantages of Ostarine is the ability to help pack on muscle mass and strength without contributing to water retention or adding adipose tissue.2
This makes it one of the best SARM choices for anyone seeking a leaner, more muscular physique.
MK-2866 is considered extremely mild, and it has a very low risk of testosterone suppression compared to more potent SARMs.
This reduces or sometimes even eliminates the need for more aggressive post-cycle therapy or PCT.
When it comes to dosing, the typical dosage range is 10mg-20mg per day, which makes it fairly easy to manage.
Most users can expect gradual but steady gains in muscle mass and raw strength, as well as reduced recovery times.
With this lineup of benefits and the mild tolerance profile, Ostarine is a great starting point for SARM beginners.
LGD-4033 is known as Ligandrol, and it is another popular choice among SARM beginners, specifically for those looking to harness substantial muscle and strength gains.
Originally developed for the treatment of muscle wasting conditions and osteoporosis, Ligandrol is well-known for its potent effects and mild safety profile.3
For beginners, LGD-4033 offers the advantage of being incredibly effective at facilitating muscle growth, even at doses considered relatively low.
Users will generally see measurable increases in lean muscle mass, which makes it an ideal choice for those looking to bulk up in a hurry.4
Even though it’s incredibly potent, it’s also considered one of the safer SARMs, with a lower incidence of side effects when it is used responsibly.
The dosing for Ligandrol is generally between 5mg and 10mg per day, which is enough to yield results within just a few weeks.
Beginners can get a strong foothold in SARMs with the strong anabolic effects, while still managing to sidestep the hard hormonal side effects seen with other anabolic agents.
The ability of LGD-4033 to cultivate muscle gain without additional fat accumulation or water retention makes it even more attractive as one of the best SARMs for beginners.
Research chemical S4, also known as Andarine, is a highly versatile SARM that is perfect for most beginners.
It’s an excellent compound for anyone interested in reaching a more defined, shredded physique, and an ideal supplement for cutting phases.5
While S4 isn’t quite as potent as some other SARMs when it comes to raw muscle gain, it does incredibly well promoting fat loss and muscle definition.6
One of the most notable benefits is the ability to enhance vascularity by a significant degree, as well as muscle hardness, helping users cultivate a more sculpted appearance.7
This is just one of the reasons that Andarine has become a favorite among those looking to improve their look without adding substantial bulk or mass.
The anabolic effects of S4 are generally more moderate, which makes it a safer option for those new to SARMs and concerned about potential side effects.
When using S4, the safe dosage range is from 25mg to 50mg per day, with cycles averaging 6 to 8 weeks.
Even though Andarine is well-tolerated, some users may experience mild visual disturbances during use, like a yellow tint or increased difficulty adjusting to light levels.
These effects are only temporary and will resolve once use is discontinued, but they should still be considered before adding this SARM to your supplement regimen.
Cardarine is also known as GW-501516, but while it technically isn’t a SARM in the truest sense, it is usually included in SARM lists due to its effects and popularity in the fitness space.
Cardarine is a PPAR receptor agonist, known primarily for the ability to boost endurance and fat loss.
This is just one reason that it’s a great choice for beginners looking for a compound to improve their overall athletic performance.
For anyone new to performance enhancement, Cardarine offers a completely non-hormonal option that can be stacked with other SARMs or used solo.8
Cardarine works by increasing the body’s ability to utilize fat as a source of energy, which helps fat loss, but also helps enhance stamina and endurance during intense activity.
This makes GW-501516 particularly appealing to athletes and anyone else who engages in high-intensity training or athletics.9
The safe dosage range will generally be between 10mg and 20mg per day, with cycles ranging from 8 to 12 weeks.
Since it’s a non-hormonal supplement, it does not need any PCT, which makes it even more suited to beginners.
Cardarine users can expect higher energy levels, more rapid fat loss, and general performance enhancement, without the risk of hormonal balance loss.
RAD-140 or Testolone, is one of the most powerful SARMs on the market, and yet it’s still a great option for beginners due to the substantial anabolic effects and relatively safe profile.10
Testolone was initially created to help treat breast cancer and associated muscle wasting but has since gained substantial popularity for its ability to boost muscle mass and strength.
RAD-140 can offer beginners the opportunity to experience significant anabolic effects without the risks typically associated with anabolic steroid use.11
It works by binding to androgen receptors with an incredibly high affinity, which promotes muscle growth and helps hasten recovery times.
This makes it very attractive to those looking to add muscle mass quickly.
Beginners should consider doses of just 5mg to 10mg per day, which should create measurable effects and a low risk of adverse side effects.
Due to the powerful anabolic effects, users should be mindful of testosterone suppression and should consider a mild course of most-cycle therapy.
3 Best SARMs Stacks for Beginners
Once you’ve gotten familiar with individual SARMs, you may want to consider trying a SARM stack, which combines two or more SARMs to ramp up results.
Stacking not only maximizes the effects but can also offer increased effectiveness due to the synergy of the compounds.
Ostarine + Cardarine
The Ostarine and Cardarine stack is hugely popular with beginners focused on cutting and gaining lean mass.
Ostarine helps build as well as preserve lean muscle mass, even while in a calorie deficit, and Cardarine helps boost fat loss and general endurance.
This stack is ideal for those looking to achieve a shredded physique without sacrificing muscle mass.
Typical dosing for this stack would be 10mg to 20mg of Ostarine and the same of Cardarine, each day.
Ligandrol + Ibutamoren
This stack is another great option for SARM beginners, especially those focused on strength and adding mass.
Ligandrol helps pack on muscle mass and strength, while Ibutamoren helps enhance definition and vascularity.
Typical beginners’ dosing involves 5mg to 10mg of Ligandrol and 25mg to 50 mg of Ibutamoren per day.
Testolone + Cardarine
If you’re looking to enhance your endurance and performance while also adding muscle mass, the Testolone and Cardarine stack may be perfect.
Testolone is known for its potent anabolic effects, making it ideal for muscle growth, while Cardarine helps with endurance and shedding fat.
Beginners should consider 5mg to 10mg per day of Testolone and 10mg to 20mg of Cardarine per day.
What Makes a SARM Beginner-Friendly?
Choosing the right SARM supplements as a beginner is a critical point in ensuring a positive overall experience.
Not all SARMs are created equal, and there are benefits and drawbacks to each that make some more suitable than others for reaching your personal goals.
A beginner-friendly SARM will generally have a much milder use profile, which means it will offer substantial benefits without overwhelming the body with overly powerful anabolic effects.
These SARMs are also going to be less likely to cause severe side effects like suppressed testosterone, liver toxicity, or hormonal imbalances.
With a far lower likelihood of any of these side effects, they are typically much easier for the body to accept and grow accustomed to.
This mildness, however, also means that they generally have a shorter half-life, leaving the body sooner and requiring more frequent dosing.
This also means that dosage adjustments are much easier to make since the adjustments will take effect much sooner.
Another huge factor is the ease of use.
SARMs that will require frequent dosing or that have simpler administration methods are going to be much more convenient for beginners who are less likely to be used to complex supplementation processes or routines.
Also, SARMs with a longer track record of being proven safe and effective in both clinical studies and user-based anecdotal evidence are usually preferred by beginners.
Finally, any SARM suitable for beginners should be relatively versatile and should offer the user a range of benefits, such as muscle gains, fat loss, and improved endurance.
This final layer of simplicity helps beginners focus on getting a clear understanding of their own body’s response to SARMs before experimenting with more advanced combinations.
SARMS For Beginners Summary
Starting your personal journey with SARMs can be exciting, and it can bring substantial rewards for your physique, particularly when you choose the right compounds.
By keeping your focus on potent yet mild SARM supplements like the ones we’ve covered here, you’ll be reaching your fitness goals before you know it.
Remember to always prioritize SARM quality, correct dosage, and responsible use for the best results.
