5 Best Peptides For Muscle Growth & Bodybuilding

Anyone in the fitness or bodybuilding space knows that peptides for muscle growth and bodybuilding are quickly becoming the go-to.
These small amino acid chains hold essential roles in various bodily functions, from stimulating the release of human growth hormone to reducing recovery times.
Many users note significant muscle mass increases, recovering more rapidly following intense training, and better general performance outcomes.
In this article, we’re going to look at 5 muscle building peptides that are well-known for their effectiveness in fostering muscle growth.
5 Best Peptides For Muscle Growth / Mass / Bodybuilding
As we note earlier, peptides offer a wide range of health benefits.
These include short-term benefits like weight loss and muscle growth along with many other long-term advantages (anti-aging benefits).
Peptides deliver many of the same benefits of anabolic steroids yet without the harmful side effects.
Currently, the best peptides for muscle growth and bodybuilding rank as follows:
Ipamorelin
CJC-1295
BPC-157
AOD 9604
Hexarelin
These peptides can transform your body removing excess fat and replacing it with lean muscle.
Learn more about the 5 best muscle building peptides, below:
#1. Ipamorelin
First up on our list of the best peptides for muscle growth is none other than Ipamorelin.
Unlike most other HGH secretagogues, Ipamorelin specifically targets growth release with no significant impact on cortisol or prolactin levels.1
This high degree of selectivity in its mechanism of action makes it a very appealing choice for athletes and bodybuilders who are looking for boosted muscle growth rates.
It’s also a great option for enhanced recovery without the unwanted systemic side effects that are typically noted with conventional anabolic steroids.
Benefits
The biggest benefit of Ipamorelin is undoubtedly its ability to promote the growth of lean muscle mass by boosting the natural production and release of HGH.
Higher base levels of HGH contribute to improved rates of muscle protein synthesis, which results in muscle hypertrophy and increases in raw strength.2
Ipamorelin also helps facilitate fat loss by enhancing lipolysis, making it easier to reach a lean and muscular physique.3
Ipamorelin’s role in raising collagen production also helps improve the health and strength of joints and connective tissues, making it one of the best peptides for muscle growth and bodybuilding.
Usage & Dosage
In most cases, Ipamorelin will be administered through a subcutaneous injection, putting the peptide into the layer of fat just beneath the skin.
Doses will commonly range from 200 mcg to 300 mcg per day, with most users finding that a split dose taken throughout the day creates the best results.
Splitting the total daily dose into two or three smaller injections taken throughout the day helps the peptide levels in the body stay relatively consistent.
Users that are stacking Ipamorelin and CJC-1295 typically take 100 to 200 mcg of each per injection, while following a similar 2-3 stage daily dosing schedule.
Combining Ipamorelin & CJC-1295
Stacking, or combining, Ipamorelin with CJC-1295 is a wildly popular strategy among bodybuilders and others looking for maximum growth hormone release.
CJC-1295 is another peptide that is created to increase HGH levels, but rather than increase the amount released per burst, it makes the releases happen more frequently.
In addition to the boosted levels of HGH, this stack can also greatly improve recovery rates, helping athletes train harder and more often.
Finally, the prolonged action of CJC-1295 nicely complements the pulsatile release of Ipamorelin.
#2. CJC-1295
CJC-1295 is a fully synthetic peptide that was created as an analog of growth hormone-releasing hormone, or GHRH.
This peptide is specifically designed to trigger the pituitary gland to increase HGH secretion.
However, what sets CJC-1295 apart from similar peptides is its long-acting nature, allowing for a more sustained release of HGH.4
This makes it incredibly effective for muscle growth and bodybuilders seeking hypertrophy.
Unlike other GHRH analogs, CJC-1295 has a modification to resist degradation, which greatly extends its half-life and general effectiveness.
Benefits
Generally, the benefits of CJC-1295 are focused on its ability to promote muscle growth and improve recovery rates.
By elevating the body’s HGH levels, CJC-1295 helps increase the synthesis of muscle protein, which leads to substantial muscle mass and strength gains.5
It also enhances lipolysis, which aids in metabolizing adipose tissue, or fat, resulting in a leaner physique.6
CJC-1295 can also improve sleep quality, and quality sleep is essential for both muscle repair and recovery.
On top of all that, CJC-1295 also supports collagen production, helping to strengthen connective tissue and joints, and lowering the ongoing risk of injuries during heavy lifting.
Usage & Dosage
CJC-1295 is typically given in an injection.
There are two primary forms of CJC-1295, there is one form with a drug affinity complex (or DAC) and one without.
CJC-1295 with DAC is generally dosed at about 1 to 2 mg per week, due to the greatly extended half-life and sustained release.
CJC-1295 without DAC will typically be dosed between 100 and 200 mcg per day, split into two injections.
When stacked with Ipamorelin, a common dosage protocol is to use 100 mcg of each peptide two to three times daily.
If you're looking for the best peptides for muscle growth, look no further.
#3. BPC-157 Peptide For Muscle Growth
BPC-157, also known as ‘body protection compound 157’ is a fully synthetic peptide that is created from a protein found naturally in the human stomach.
This peptide has been studied extensively for its ability to speed up tissue healing, specifically in muscles, tendons, ligaments, and even the lining of the gut.
Benefits
There are multiple benefits to using BPC-157, making it one of the best peptides for muscle growth available on the market.
BPC-157 is incredibly effective at promoting the repair and regeneration of the muscle tissue damaged by micro-tears from intense training.
By accelerating the body’s rate of healing, BPC-157 allows quicker recovery times, leading to more effective and more frequent workouts.
Another notable benefit of BPC-157 is the ability to fight inflammation in muscles and joints.7
This is important for bodybuilders who may be dealing with chronic injuries or conditions, or any conditions related to inflammation.
BPC-157 also helps encourage angiogenesis, where the body creates new blood vessels.
The creation of these new blood vessels is critical for the growth and repair of damaged tissues like muscle.8
These new blood vessels deliver oxygen and nutrients to the site of injury or muscle growth.
Finally, BPC-157 also shows indications of boosting collagen production, which adds strength and resilience to connective tissues.9
Usage & Dosage
BPC-157 is most commonly found in injectable form and is taken as a subcutaneous injection, though there are oral and even topical versions available.
For those seeking muscle growth and enhanced recovery, common dosages will be between 200 and 500 mcg per day, typically split into two smaller doses.
For maximum effectiveness, it’s recommended to inject BPC-157 close to the site of injury or muscle damage.
Use of BPC-157 should be cycled, with most cycles lasting between 4 and 6 weeks before taking a break of roughly equal time.
#4. AOD 9604
Next up on our list of the best peptides for muscle growth is AOD 9604.
AOD 9604 is short for Advanced Obesity Drug 9604, and it is a peptide fragment of human growth hormone derived from the natural HGH.
More specifically, it’s a version of the C-terminal fragment of HGH that is created with the express purpose of keeping the fat-burning properties without associated effects on growth.
AOD 9604 was initially developed as a potential treatment for obesity, and it has subsequently gained a lot of popularity in the fitness space.10
Part of this popularity stems from the ability of AOD 9604 to not only aid in fat loss but also to support the growth of new muscle tissue.
Benefits
AOD 9604 is most well-known for its ability to stimulate lipolysis, the body’s process for breaking down and metabolizing fat.
Along with stimulating lipolysis, it also inhibits lipogenesis or the formation and storage of new fat tissue.11
The dual action of stopping the storage of new fat cells while simultaneously increasing the rate the body naturally burns existing fat is highly effective for reducing body fat.12
AOD 9604 has also shown the ability to help repair and heal joints and connective tissue like cartilage.
Joint health is crucial for athletes who experience more joint stress and injury from heavy lifting or intense training.
Finally, AOD 9604 also avoids impacting blood glucose levels, making it a much safer alternative for those concerned about the metabolic impacts commonly seen with traditional HGH therapies.
Usage & Dosage
AOD 9604 is most commonly administered through subcutaneous injection, and the typical dose ranges from 200 to 300 mcg per day.
This daily dose is often taken in the morning, to maximize the fat-burning benefits throughout the day.
For individuals focusing on substantial fat loss, a typical cycle should last 8 to 12 weeks, with a break of at least 8 weeks after.
#5. Hexarelin
Last up on our list of the best peptides for muscle growth is a research chemical called Hexarelin.
Hexarelin is a synthetic peptide that belongs to a class of compounds called growth hormone secretagogues.
This peptide works by mimicking ghrelin, a hormone that exists in the body naturally and binds to ghrelin receptors, triggering the pituitary to secrete more HGH.13
Benefits
Hexarelin’s biggest benefit is the ability to cause a substantial boost in growth hormone levels, directly influencing muscle growth and fat loss as a result.
Higher levels of HGH mean more muscle protein synthesis, leading to more muscle growth and better recovery times.
Additionally, Hexarelin also offers some cardioprotective benefits, while also promoting better quality sleep.14
Usage & Dosage
Hexarelin dosages will generally range from 200 to 300 mcg per day, usually divided into two or three smaller doses.
An injection in the morning and before bed is a common schedule that keeps a consistently elevated HGH level all day and all night.
Peptides For Muscle Growth Summary
Peptides like these six have changed the face of muscle growth and bodybuilding.
Integrating one or more of these peptides into your fitness regimen should be done carefully, and responsibly.
With proper, safe use, these peptides can be potent allies in reaching muscle growth goals and bodybuilding success.
