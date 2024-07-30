How To Play Lightning Roulette 2024: Beginner's Guide And Tips To Win

Why is Lightning Roulette Popular?

The striking popularity of lightning roulette is amazing. Many players have liked the game for its unique features and engaging gameplay. The fresh twist on a classic game has made it a crowd-puller. Let's see the reasons for its popularity:

RTP In case of lightning roulette, the RTP plays a great role. RTP refers to the return to player ratio. It refers to the value, which you get back for each unit of stake. Here, RTP slightly reduced due to the presence of lightning numbers. For the standard wheel numbers, the RTP is 97.30%. It is similar to classic roulette. However, due to the presence of lightning lucky numbers, it decreases. The overall RTP is 97.10%.

Lucky Numbers Lightning roulette became popular due to its lucky numbers. During each round, one to five numbers are randomly struck with lightning. These numbers are “lucky numbers” with higher value. The lucky numbers usually have a reward ranging from 50x to 500x.

Lucky Rewards Another exciting thing about this game is the lucky reward system. In each round, you get the return value of 29:1. But what makes it exciting? The lucky numbers! These numbers are assigned return values of different variances. Due to this, the rewarding ratio increases drastically. Hence, if you are lucky, you can win a huge value in a single round.

Where to Play Lightning Roulette in India?

FUN88 is probably the best platform in India for playing lightning roulette. This platform offers regular live shows of this game for its players. You can register here and enjoy a fulfilling gaming session in the comfort of your home. The site also provides exciting offers for lightning roulette players.

Also check cricket news on fun88.net

Lightning Roulette Rules

Here, the rules are pretty similar to those of classic roulette.

The wheel has a total of 37 pockets. The "0" is colored in green. The rest of the numbers are colored alternatively in red and black. These are the groups of six numbers.

The numbers that are close to each other are called as "inside section." The numbers that are pairs of red or black or high and low (covering 18 numbers between them) are called the “outside section.”

In each round, the virtual lightning bolt strikes maximum five random numbers. The game software uses RNG or a random number for this purpose. It keeps the game exciting and fair. These numbers are lucky numbers with exciting prizes. The respective return values of these numbers are displayed on screen.

After that, the dealer spins the wheel in the opposite direction. The box where the ball stops is a winning number of the round.

Wagers in Lightning Roulette

As discussed before, lightning roulette has multiple wagers, mostly inside and outside. Here are the details for you:

Inside Wagers