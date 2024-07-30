How To Play Lightning Roulette 2024: Beginner's Guide And Tips To Win

Lightning roulette was an instant hit after its introduction in 2018. In this game, Evolution Gaming combines classic European roulette and modern live game show elements. Its lightning numbers section makes it more exciting. Like a classic game, the roulette wheel has 37 numbers from 0 to 36. You need to predict 8 numbers that the ball will stop. In each round, 5 numbers are strict with lightning, and these become lucky numbers. If you are lucky enough, you can win great rewards. In lightning roulette, these 5 numbers have a return of 50x to 500x.
Lightning roulette offers engaging gameplay, stunning visuals, interactive sessions, and high-quality streaming. It even managed to win the "Game of the Year" award in 2022. Here is a comprehensive guide on how to play lightning roulette in 2024 along with its other important details.
Lightning Roulette vs. Regular Online Roulette
Despite being a roulette game, lightning roulette is different from regular online roulette games. Here is a comparison of this game with classic European roulette:
|
|
Lightning Roulette
|
European Roulette
|
Wheel Pockets
|
37(0-36)
|
37(0-36)
|
Lucky Numbers
|
Five in each round
|
None
|
Reward Ratio
|
29:1 for standard reward ratio with straight wagers
|
35:1
|
Gameplay Design
|
Immersive and interactive
|
Immersive and interactive
|
Gameplay Speed
|
A bit slower due to the lightning round
|
Standard
|
Visual and Audio Effects
|
Enhanced visuals with lightning effects
|
Standard
|
Multiplier Bonus
|
50x to 500x depending on lightning numbers
|
None
|
RTP
|
Overall 97.10% with 97.30% for standard wagers
|
97.30%
|
House Edge
|
2.90%
|
2.70%
Why is Lightning Roulette Popular?
The striking popularity of lightning roulette is amazing. Many players have liked the game for its unique features and engaging gameplay. The fresh twist on a classic game has made it a crowd-puller. Let's see the reasons for its popularity:
RTP
In case of lightning roulette, the RTP plays a great role. RTP refers to the return to player ratio. It refers to the value, which you get back for each unit of stake. Here, RTP slightly reduced due to the presence of lightning numbers. For the standard wheel numbers, the RTP is 97.30%. It is similar to classic roulette. However, due to the presence of lightning lucky numbers, it decreases. The overall RTP is 97.10%.
Lucky Numbers
Lightning roulette became popular due to its lucky numbers. During each round, one to five numbers are randomly struck with lightning. These numbers are “lucky numbers” with higher value. The lucky numbers usually have a reward ranging from 50x to 500x.
Lucky Rewards
Another exciting thing about this game is the lucky reward system. In each round, you get the return value of 29:1. But what makes it exciting? The lucky numbers! These numbers are assigned return values of different variances. Due to this, the rewarding ratio increases drastically. Hence, if you are lucky, you can win a huge value in a single round.
Where to Play Lightning Roulette in India?
FUN88 is probably the best platform in India for playing lightning roulette. This platform offers regular live shows of this game for its players. You can register here and enjoy a fulfilling gaming session in the comfort of your home. The site also provides exciting offers for lightning roulette players.
Also check cricket news on
Lightning Roulette Rules
Here, the rules are pretty similar to those of classic roulette.
The wheel has a total of 37 pockets. The "0" is colored in green. The rest of the numbers are colored alternatively in red and black. These are the groups of six numbers.
The numbers that are close to each other are called as "inside section." The numbers that are pairs of red or black or high and low (covering 18 numbers between them) are called the “outside section.”
In each round, the virtual lightning bolt strikes maximum five random numbers. The game software uses RNG or a random number for this purpose. It keeps the game exciting and fair. These numbers are lucky numbers with exciting prizes. The respective return values of these numbers are displayed on screen.
After that, the dealer spins the wheel in the opposite direction. The box where the ball stops is a winning number of the round.
Wagers in Lightning Roulette
As discussed before, lightning roulette has multiple wagers, mostly inside and outside. Here are the details for you:
Inside Wagers
|
Wager Type
|
Details
|
Single wager
|
Wagering on a single number from 1 to 36
|
Split wager
|
Equal stakes are placed on two numbers. You win if the ball lands on either of them.
|
Zero wager
|
Wagering on the zero number or green room
|
Line wager
|
You stake on the six numbers of two columns of the wheel. You win if any of these numbers become the winning number.
|
Corner wager
|
You stake on the four adjacent numbers on the wheel. You win in case any of these numbers become a winning number.
Outside Wagers
|
Wager Type
|
Details
|
Red/black wager
|
You place stakes on the colors - red or black. If the ball stops at any house with your selected color you win.
|
Dozen wager
|
You select one dozen of numbers (1-12 13-24 or 25-16). You win if the ball lands at any number from the down you selected.
|
Even/odd wager
|
You place stakes on all even or odd numbers of the wheel.
|
Column wager
|
You place 12 numbers in the same row
|
High wager
|
Wagering on the numbers 19-36' you win if the ball lands in any chosen number.
|
Low wager
|
Wagering on the numbers 1-18
How to Play Lightning Roulette?
If you want to play lightning roulette online, here is a guideline for you:
First, open the game on your device. You will see a live dealer with giant wheels. Besides that, there will also be a guided voice.
Follow the instructions and place your wagers. Choose numbers from the wheel. You can choose odd-even, line, dozen, red/black, or split wagers as per your preference.
At the beginning, the dealer pulls a lever with lightning symbol. You will see a lightning bolt striking the random five numbers on the screen. If you are lucky enough, you will make the correct guess. The dealer will announce the wining rewards.
Next, the dealer will come forward and place the ball in the middle of the wheel. Then, they will spin the wheel in the opposite direction.
The wheel starts to spin and gradually stops. The ball also stops at a random number on of the wheel.
If you are lucky, the ball will stop at the number you guessed.
Wait till the winnings are announced.
Top 5 Lightning Roulette Strategies
Lightning roulette needs proper planning and strategizing. Since the game often relies on luck, you need to make calculated guesses to win the prize. With proper planning, you can increase your winning chances and game survival rate. Here are the top 5 lightning roulette strategies for you.
Understand the Pattern
As you already know, the lucky numbers in lightning roulette are the favorites. But, interestingly, the numbers that become lightning numbers usually follow a pattern. Hence, check out the numbers that appear during this round. You will find that some numbers reappear frequently. Try watching the game for a few rounds to understand the pattern. Place your wagers on those numbers only. It increases your chances of hitting the jackpot and winnings.
Spread Wager
Another popular strategy is the spread wager. Take your initial wagering value for a single round and divide it into multiple smaller portions. You can spread your stakes on different wagering layouts, including even/odd, high-low or dozens. It allows you to cover a larger portion of the wheel. This way, you can cover more numbers and increase your winning chances.
Paroli Wagering
Seasoned players often recommend Paroli wagering systems to increase the wing chances. In this method, you stick to a certain wager type for a few rounds. Whenever you win a round, you double your stake for the next round. If you lose, you reduce the stake value by 50%. In case you win three times back to back, you revert to the original wager about on the fourth round.
Combine Wagers
You can try combining outside and straight-up wagers. The outside wagers, like red/black or even/odd, offer steady but smaller wins. These have a higher probability of winnings. On the other hand, straight-up wagers of selected numbers allow you to enjoy the thrill. This way, you can increase your chances of winning while having jackpot chances as well. It is a somewhat balanced approach for any player. In most cases, these wager types come with a 1:1 reward ratio.
Spread Wagers
Spreading your wager on multiple numbers also allows you to increase your winning rate. With so many numbers, you can maximize your chances of hitting the lightning number. In the case of a single number, the return value is 29:1. On the other hand, if you consider lightning multipliers, the value increases to 499:1.
Lightning Roulette Odds of Winnings & Rewards
The best part about Lightning Roulette is its exciting return values. While the general reward is 29:1, it varies according to your wager type. In short, you can win exciting prizes depending on your guess.
For straight-up wagers of a single number, the winning probability is 2.70%. On the other hand, the presence of lightning makes it more exciting. Due to the house edge of 2.90%, the game offers great benefits for the players.
The lightning numbers range from 1 to 5 with different rewards. Depending on the numbers, the return value can be 50x, 100x, 200x, 300x, 400x, or 500x.
|
Wager Types
|
Probability of Winning
|
Reward Ratio
|
Single number wager/ straight-up wager
|
1 in 37(2.70%)
|
29:1 (50x-500x for lightning numbers)
|
Split wager
|
2 in 37(5.41%)
|
17:1
|
Street wager
|
3 in 37 (8.11%)
|
11:1
|
Corner wager
|
4 in 37 (10.81%)
|
8:1
|
Line wager
|
6 in 37 (16.22%)
|
5:1
|
Column wager
|
12 in 37 (32.43%)
|
2:1
|
Dozen wager
|
12 in 37 (32.43%)
|
2:1
|
Even/odd wager
|
18 in 37 (48.65%)
|
1:1
|
Red/Black wager
|
18 in 37 (48.65%)
|
1:1
|
High/ Low wager
|
18 in 37 (48.65%)
|
1:1
Tips to Win Lightning Roulette
Here are some tips for you if you want to win lightning roulette
Tip 1: Start the game by playing a few rounds casually with the least wager. Check out different wagering types. It will help you to understand and grasp the types better.
Tip 2: You also need to develop a basic understanding of the roulette game. Hence, try reading the rules. Researching the rules and gameplay also offers help.
Tip 3: You need to maintain a strict budget for proper management. Set the limit and adhere to it.
Tip 4: Responsible gaming is often a key to success. Play smart and safe with self-control.
Tip 5: Keep the outside wagers to increase the rewarding ratio. It will increase your chances of winning as well.
Conclusion
Lightning roulette is a wonderful offering from Evolution Gaming. This game adds a fun twist to the classic European roulette through lightning numbers. These lucky numbers have high rewards and can also offer exciting prizes. In addition, the stunning visuals and gameplay make it a wonderful experience. You can win great rewards if you strategize well in lightning roulette. If you love roulette, try lightning roulette once with live sessions!
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.