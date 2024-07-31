How To Win Ludo Game Every Time You Play In 2024

The popularity of Ludo brought the game to our fingertips. Players can play it online and win good rewards. You do not have to hunt for partners anymore. Get out of your boredom and entertain yourself.

It is a simple board game where two to four players sit around the board. You can experience fun with little competition. You need to roll the dice and move your four pawns towards home. From India to the global level, Ludo has occupied its place as the cardboard game.

The multiplayer strategy needs 2 players. Each player is provided with four tokens and they have to share the single dice. Online ludo includes rolling the dice. You must move the tokens to reach the home of your respective colors. Cutting your opponent’s token adds excitement to this game.

The new online Ludo lets you play the game not only with known people but with strangers, too. The release of the online Ludo game helps to enhance the players’ observation skills. You can register with any of the fantasy platforms to start wagering.

Let us walk you through tips and tricks and how to win the Ludo game online in 2024. We will give a sneak peek into ludo rules and its strategies.

History of Ludo Game

Ludo is more than 1,500 years old. This game is present in the form of board game and other forms. The first-ever mention of Ludo came into force during Mahabharata. The Ludo game is similar to the board game Pachisi. Players used to play it on the cross boards using circles and dice.

Pachisi was little tricky but Ludo is a simple game. In 1896, Alfred Collier established the modern-day Ludo game. He introduced the die cup and the cubic die. So, Collier transformed Pachisi into Ludo. Royal Navy of the UK converted this game and named it Uckers.

Ludo is also known by other popular names like Chaupur. Mughals during the Akbar reign used to play this board game. People also call it Parque and Patolli.

The usher of new technologies made this game available online for players globally. You can download and play the game online or on the mobile app.

Ludo Game Rules

This board game is for everyone irrespective of their age and gender. The rules are simple and make this game enjoyable. Pay attention to your and your opponent’s move. The excitement lies in playing the game safely.

Understand the Game’s Goal The goal is to move all your chosen color pawns or Ludo pieces to the Finish area.

Playing the Game Ludo board is divided into four squares - red, green, yellow, and blue. It’s like a cross-board with each player having their color pieces. There is a player’s starting square and the home column. Players have to collect all the pawns into the large finishing square. You must have one or more active tokens to move forward. The move happens according to the numbers indicated on the die. There is no pass allowed. If there is no move possible, the turn goes to the next player. Rolling ‘six’ three times will result in missing your turn.

Rolling the Dice Online Ludo game uses automated dice for the game. You must tap on it to let it roll.

Movement Ludo game lets players move each token clockwise in the 1 to 6 positions according to the rolled number. If your token lands on the opponent’s token, it will be sent to their base. The exception is when your token lands on a safe spot, it will remain at the same place. Your opponent cannot cut it. If you land on a die symbol, you get an extra chance to roll the die.

How To Play Ludo Game Online?

Are you wondering how to play Ludo online? We bring forth the simple steps for our players to play this game without any hassle. You can choose two or four-player mode as per your wish.

Register Find the right fantasy platform and register with your credentials. After verification, you can move to the next step. Sign In Now, sign in with your username and password to start playing. Choose the board game Ludo from the games category. Set Your Game Choose the 2-player or 4-player mode as provided. Set your game and choose the wager per turn. Roll Your Dice Click the Roll the Dice button or click on the Dice to start the roll. Unlock your four pawns by rolling out 4 or 6 numbers. Move the Pawns The resulting numbers of the rolled dice are the steps that your pawn will make. You can choose to move any of your pawns with these rolled numbers. Avoid the Skulls If any of your pawns lands on a skull, they will return to start. You have to throw a 4 or 6 to unlock it. Land on the Multipliers There are many multipliers scattered throughout the Ludo board game. Land on any one of these multipliers to multiply your stake. Try to Get Your Pawns Home Roll the dice and get all your pawns home to get the biggest multiplier on the Ludo game board. The match will end if all the pawns reach home or the timer runs out. Win the Match Read the rules and strategies to win at online Ludo. There are turns and a timer in the online Ludo game. Be confident and use various tips and tricks to win a good reward.

Where to Play Online Ludo Game In India?

Common Terminologies Used in the Ludo Game

Are you interested in playing online Ludo? Well, you must understand these common terminologies to master this game.

Die or Dice: A rolling object with lines or numbers marked from 1 to 6. The object determines the moves for each player.

Pawn, Token or Piece: The four different colored coins that players move around on the board.

Home: It is your ultimate destination. Each pawn moves towards ending the player’s journey.

Star Tiles: These are the safe places for the Pawns. There are almost 8 tiles available on the board.

Safe Zone: There are tiles marked with arrows. It is for each house color that is red, green, blue, and yellow. The safe zone offers safety to all Pawns.

Shield Tile: It works as the safe region for two or more pawns of a similar color.

Capturing the Pawn or Token: If you land on the opponent’s pawn, it eliminates that Pawn. This will send the Pawn to its starting position.

Pawn Blocking: Use your Pawn in such a position that it stops the opponent’s piece from moving forward.

Extra Turn: Players get an extra turn when they capture or kill the opponent’s pawn. It happens when one of your pawns reaches home. You get an extra turn to move your pawn by rolling the dice.

Rule of Seven: This rule states to stay seven moves ahead of your opponent. The principle idea is that the chances of rolling number 6 and 1 are quite minimal.

Remember these terminologies when you are opting to play Ludo online for the first time.

Is Ludo Online Gameplay Legal In India?

Yes, playing Ludo online in India is safe. You must select a secure and licensed online platform to play this game. Ludo falls under the category of Game of Chance because the dice can represent any number.

Players must check out the legalities in their regions. They must check out their state laws before registering to play. Playing online games in India is a State subject and not a Central one. Most Indian states ban it and others do not have any strict rules.

Do register with the authorized and certified fantasy platform. It must offer “KYC” and “Anti-Money Laundering” features to identify suspicious activities. They must also keep your data protected and safe.

Strategies for Online Ludo Game

Fill the Multiplier Spaces While playing the online Ludo game, try to fill the multiplier spaces. Make a strategy to land all your pawns at a multiplier so that you can withdraw maximum rewards. Check the Movement of the Pawns Online ludo game’s dice results are completely random. The movement of your pawns depends on you. So, check out the board where you can cut the opponent’s pawn or land on the safe tiles. It will help you reach home safely. Get Your Pawns Out Soon The rolling of the dice gives random numbers. We understand that you need to practice before mastering the online ludo. If luck is on your side, try moving all your pawns out. Do it quickly and strategize their movement in such a way that you can benefit. Try to Boost Your Multipliers It is a great idea to get all your pawns out as soon as possible. Move your pawns in such a way that they reach the multiplier. Avoid the skulls because you do not want to start from Zero. Make sure to keep your pawns on hold until you get a large number. It will help them reach the Finish line or Home safely.

Tips & Tricks To Win At Online Ludo Game

Focus on Different Pawns Winning in the online Ludo game depends on moving all your pawns wisely. Stop focusing only on one pawn or the piece. Distribute your tokens or pieces evenly on the cross-board. It will help you lead ahead of your opponents or cut their tokens. This will increase your chances of victory.

Play the Game in Demo Mode Before wagering on this game, play the game in the demo mode. You must practice your skills before putting a stake. It will help you to create winning strategies for your game.

Shock Your Opponents Your moves must be in such a way that it intimidates your rivals. Advance quickly through the game to shock them. Move your pawns in such a way that blocks access to your opponents. Do not give them enough time to think. Take other’s pawns out to increase your chances of winning.

Aggressive Gameplay Your gameplay must be a mix-and-match of aggressive and victory gameplay. Try eliminating your opponents. Focus your strategy on winning the game and make flexible but daring moves.

Play the Ludo Game Online and Win Great Multipliers!

Choose a powerful and secure fantasy platform to make your next move. Play the entertaining Ludo game that lets you relive your childhood memories. There are twists and turns in this game, but it offers you good rewards. Land on multiplier and build winning strategies to win this game. Take your winnings home when you win this online game.