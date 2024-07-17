How To Play Teen Patti In 2024 – Guide, Strategies To Win

Sometimes you may feel life is boring, doing the same things every day. Right? Why not add some fun with a skill game called Teen Patti? It is also famous as Indian Poker or Flush game, with three cards instead of five. You can play it with your friends and family at parties or even during holidays.

Teen Patti is a standard 52-card deck game as players use an international card pack. Cards rank in order from Ace card to the lower cards. A total of four to seven players can play this game at once.

Do you want to learn more about this Indian card game? If yes, let us walk you through the journey of how to play teen patti, its rules, and gameplay in 2024.

History and Popularity of Teen Patti in India

This 52-card pack game started in India and became popular in other parts of Asia too. Earlier, people played this game just for fun, but now you can sometimes win prizes too. Teen Patti is even connected to a special festival in India called Janmashtami.

Another festival where people gather to play the Teen Patti game is Diwali. A famous belief is Parvati, the Mother Goddess, who played a dice game with Lord Shiva on Diwali night. Whosoever will play Patti games on Diwali night will prosper. Gaming for wealth became the sole motive of players. You can play this popular card game with your friends and family.

Now you can play it online too, and some people even try to win prizes. While a few people play it for religious reasons, others just play a lot because they enjoy it. Remember, play games for fun and not too seriously.

How to Play Teen Patti?

The game rules of Teen Patti are similar to the poker variants. You must make the three best Teen Patti sequences to win this game. Let’s learn how to play Teen Patti.

Select Your Dealer: The players will take turns to become the dealer in a clockwise direction in this game. Teen Patti starts with someone handing out the cards. In real life, whoever gets the highest card gets to deal first. But when you play online, a live dealer gives everyone their cards.

Place a Formal Ante: Before you start, everyone throws in a few chips to make a pile. This pile is called the ante. The more chips everyone throws in, the bigger the prize gets!

Distribution of Cards: A dealer will deal the card to the players after the set limit. There will be face-down and face-up cards. The player coming next to the dealer will start playing first.

Blind or Seen Player: You can place a stake as the blind or seen players. You can choose to wager without or after seeing your card. The blind player can become a seen player in any round of Teen Patti.

Minimum Stake: The blind player will wager a minimum value. The seen player must wager twice the stake value.

Requesting a Sideshow: When seen players continue in a game, they can request a sideshow. The seen player can request it with the acting previous player. The asked players can accept or deny this request. The best hand will take away the winnings, and the worst will be eliminated. The worst hand does not have the strongest three-card hand.

Alternative Showdown: An alternative showdown will happen once the players reach the boot value limit. It must be 1024 times the initial ante placed.

Variants of Teen Patti You Must Know

Auction: Each player gets three cards in this 52-card Teen Patti game. The dealer places two piles of 3 cards each. Every pile will consist of one open and two closed cards. Open cards are the jokers. Players make a bid for the pile of open cards. If you have a better hand, you can pass on the bid. The highest bidder will replace the old pile with a new pile of cards. Wagering placed for bidding goes towards the pot limit.

AK47: This Teen Patti game variation gets its name from the famous rifle AK47. The A, K, 4, and 7 from all suits are the jokers or the wild cards. The active players can use these cards as a substitute for any missing card. The general rules and conditions of Teen Patti will apply here.

Stud: It is the same as the Stud Poker variant, in which players get two cards. One face-up card and another face-down card. A face-down card is a hole card, and a face-up card is known as a street card. Several playing rounds are there, and players get more cards in the same manner. There should be a complete set of three higher-ranking hand cards.

Pairs are Jokers: Jack card is a wild card here. It can replace any other card in the player's hand to create the best possible hand. The traditional combination of cards will apply except for Jack's card. You can use this to improve your rankings.

Rotating Jokers: It is an interesting Teen Patti variant where players play with cards and the joker. Using the Joker and Patti cards, you must create the best three-card hand rank. Jokers are wild cards in this variation to improve your wins. In a tie-breaker game, the highest card hand wins.

Community Teen Patti: This variant is similar to Texas Hold 'em Poker. It consists of a 3-card community and a 5-card community. The 3-card community players will receive one face-up card and two face-down cards. You will receive two face-down cards and three face-up cards in a 5-card version. Dealer places three face-up community cards on the table. You can create the best hand by replacing any cards with the community card.

Mufliss or Lowball: It is like a regular Teen Patti game. Only the ranking of the hands gets reversed. The best hand or trio becomes the worst hand. Here, the worst hand or the high card becomes the best hand. The lowest-ranking card or the weakest hand will win the game. If two players have the same card, the lowest-ranking hand will win.

999: Your card sequences must be near the 9-9-9 of any suits to win. Here, K, Q, J, and 10 have values equal to Zero. A card has a value of 1. For example, if you receive 5-6-A, it will be number 561. Players receiving 9-K-5 will have a numerical value of 905. Arrange it as 950 or 9-5-K to reach closer to 9-9-9.

In and Out: The dealer gives you 3 cards and opens three Jokers on the table. Players can choose to be part of the game or opt out of this variation. 'In' players need to put an additional wager. 'Out' players' cards will become joker cards. The best hand wins in this variation.

One-Eyed Jack: Jack of Spades and Jack of Hearts act as the wild cards while distributing other cards. You can assign a specific value to these cards. The rules are the same as that of the Teen Patti game. You can become a winner with or without using the one-eyed Jack card.

Cobra: This Teen Patti variation is known as Maatha. You get a single card only from the standard deck. You have to chip in a fixed stake value. Keep the cards on your forehead without watching them. You can watch other player's cards. There is no fold option in this variation. The player with the highest card wins the game.

Rules of Teen Patti

Check Blind Players: The blind player will not look at the cards before wagering. You need to put the value in the pot. Your wager must equal the value in the pot but not twice its value. If you are a first player, the value of the stake must be equal to boot.

Stake Value: It is the value placed by the blind player. The next player must match the current stake or exceed it. A blind show is possible in this game. The show of cards must meet the following criteria:

Two players have to drop out

Pay for the show before the blind player checks the cards

Seen players can never ask for the show. They can only drop out or wager.

If both are seen players, either can ask for a show. The show must be twice the pot value.

After the show, if hands are equal. Here, the player who did not pay for the show wins the value.

Wagers by Seen Players: You can chaal, fold, show, or sideshow. Seen players can ask for a show if only seen players are left in this Indian card game. You can only play a chaal or the move. A sideshow is possible where seen players can match their cards with the last players left.

Players Required: 3-6 players are ideal for the Teen Patti game.

Dealer Moves: In an online game, the platform's dealer moves the three cards face-down to the players. The move is always clockwise.

Winning Hand: The higher-ranking cards win the stake value. Seen players can ask for the show, which will be twice the current stake.

Pot Limit and Show: When the pot reaches the limit on the limited table, all players must show their card. Player with the best hand will win.

Tips to Win in Teen Patti Game

Tip 1: Research the Game

Familiarize yourself with different game scenarios and game rules for Teen Patti. It will help you win when you will start wagering.

Tip 2: Set the Stake Limit

Go for the friends' table or minimal stake table in the beginning. You can learn the game's basic strategies without financial pressure.

Tip 3: Play Blind Stake

Spice up the game by playing your cards blind. You must play according to your stake limit. Do not overdo it. You can easily read your players when you play with higher stakes. Weak hands will fold first. You can conveniently place more wagers, but always start with small tables.

Tip 4: Wager Management is Necessary

Play to maximize your winnings and not waste your deposits. If conditions prevail, you must stake only the value you can afford to lose. Never go beyond your limits chasing losses.

Tip 5: Observe Opponents

Play this game online with 3-6 players on a reputed online platform with live dealers, making it fun. Use the platform's Click & Play feature. Even if you fold, start observing your competitors' moves. It will give you a fair idea of the win.

Tip 6: Don't Let Others Predict You

Experienced players can predict your gaming patterns easily if you are playing emotionally. Play with your head and not your heart. Do not play the same moves every time. Try to practice new moves and maintain a record of the old moves.

Where To Play Online Teen Patti in India?

Conclusion

We all love entertainment in our lives. Why not try a game of skill? Teen Patti has some basic rules. Follow the tips of how to play Teen Patti and you are ready to have lots of fun.