Roulette Game: Guide, Strategies And Tips To Win!

Different forms of roulette are known from the past. Players in India love to play variants like American, European, and French. Lightning Roulette is also becoming a favorite.

American Roulette It has 38 numbers with the addition of a double zero. This manufacture of roulette wheels includes 36 numbers, 0, and 00. The maximum payout is 35x. The House edge for American roulette is 5.25%.

French Roulette This is a single-zero-wheel number that reduces the house edge to half. You can enjoy the house edge on your wager of 1.35%. It is like an ordinary roulette wheel with 36 numbers on the inside. There is only one zero (0) on the wheel. Its payout is also 35x.

European Roulette The European Roulette is identical to the American version, with zero difference. The numbers on the wheel are from 0 to 36. The maximum payout is 35x. The house edge is 2.7%. More than 85% of online platforms follow a European-style layout. The best winning odds are 97.30%.

Multi-Wheel or Multi-Ball Roulette The multi-wheel roulette variation includes six wheels, which Playtech introduced. You can play on all these wheels with one single wager. Players can deactivate some of them if not required. The best thing is you get a good house edge in roulette and profits. It increases your chances of winning. Multi-ball or Double Ball roulette includes two roulette balls. The roulette wheel and wagering remain the same. When a ball lands on your chosen number, you receive payout odds of 1300 to 1. Double balls must land on your chosen number only. It can be on red or black pockets or odd/even numbers.

101 Roulette 101 Roulette or 100/1 Roulette are similar. It differs from the traditional 0 to 36 or 0 to 38 numbered roulettes. This online roulette game consists of 100 numbers on the board. If you land a straight-up wager, you will receive 100 to 1. The odds of winning are low. You have to wager with a higher amount to win.