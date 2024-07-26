How To Play Monopoly 2024: Rules & Tips To Win

The monopoly game runs on the “Money Wheel,” a giant wheel divided in 54 equal sections. Out of these, 48 sections are marked with numbers 1, 2, 5, and 10. The rest six sections are for chance, 2 rolls, and 4 rolls. The numbers are colored in different shades - gray(1), green(2), pink(5), and 10(blue).

Each section has different reward ratios. When the wheel stops at any number, and you guess the correct number before the round, you win rewards. The dealer will announce the prize depending on the reward ratio and your wagers.

In case the wheel lands at ‘chance,’ the dealer takes out the “chance” card deck. Each of these cards have special prizes written on them. They usually take out the top card. In the case of ‘chance,’ either you get instant reward or multiplier reward. The multiplier prize offers extra spins for free.

If the wheel stops at ‘2 Rolls’ or ‘4 Rolls,’ the dealer initiates the “Bonus Game.” Your device screen will then display a three dimensional Monopoly board and the mascot “Mr Monopoly” on the board. The dealer then rolls dice on the live set. For “2 Rolls,” the dice rolls for two times and for “4 Rolls,” the dice rolls four times. The mascot moves along the monopoly board according to the dice outcome. He collects the prizes from each house he steps on. In case a double is rolled, the players get a free spin.

If he lands on any property like house or hotel, players win prizes allotted to the respective houses. In case Mr Monopoly lands on or passes “Go,” all of your prizes are instantly doubled.

But, if Mr Monopoly lands on “Super Tax” or “Income Tax,” you will have to pay taxes for your properties. Sometimes it may stop at “Go to Jail.” In that case, you cannot participate until you receive another double roll to move out from that house.

How to Play a Monopoly Game?

At the start of the game, look at the wheel screen. The wheel has different sections.

This can contain different numbers (1, 2, 5, and 10) and special sections - "chance," "4 Rolls," and "2 rolls." Each of these sections offers different winnings and rewards.

Decide your stake and place it before the wheel starts spinning. Do you know? You can place wagers on any of the segments or any number.

Wait for the wheel to spin. It can stop at a number, or "chance," "4 Rolls'' or "2 Rolls''. If you win, take your winnings.

If the wheel stops at "chance," wait for the surprise card. It will offer you rewards or jackpots.

If the wheel displays "2 rolls" or "4 rolls", you can play the bonus round. Your screen will display a 3D monopoly board where Mr. Monopoly, the mascot, moves around.

The virtual dice rolls on the screen two or four times (as applicable). The final dice score is what you win as the prize.

If lucky, your dice can land on special boxes like "Community Chest" "Chance." Depending on the house the dice lands, you get prizes.

Now, click on "Cash Out" to make your winnings. You can also play the game for another round if you like.

More Information About Monopoly Game

What are bonus rounds in Monopoly?

The bonus rounds start if the wheel lands on "2 rolls" or "4 rolls". When this round starts, Mr. Monopoly moves along the dice rolling. According to the dice score, the mascot may land on a property, station, or utilities room. Players get a prize according to the room.

What is a "Community Chest" in the Monopoly game?

In the bonus round, Mr. Monopoly can land in the "Community Chest" room on the 3D Monopoly board. Usually, there are two such rooms. The live dealer draws the top card from the community deck. Depending on what is written on the card, you can win exciting prizes, earn properties, multiply your winnings, or move out of jail.

What happens when "chance" appears?

If "chance" appears in the game, the live dealer draws the top card from its respective deck. In this round, you can win a prize and advance to a new location on the board to earn extra wins. Not just that, you may need to pay rent depending on the utilities you are holding.

Monopoly Game Strategies

The Monopoly game is a simple wheel-based game that mixes thrill and online experience well. While this game cannot always offer you a jackpot, the winnings are pretty good. In addition, it has many fun elements, which make the whole experience more enjoyable.

But do you know that you can increase your chances of winning? Well, here are some proven strategies that you need to use for that:

Two Rolls and Four Rolls Strategy Here, the main focus is to maximize your chances of going into bonus rounds for better winnings. According to experts, you must wager 70% of your available stake on the "2 rolls" and "4 rolls" sections. For the remaining 30% of your stake, divide it into smaller parts and wager these values on numbers 2, 10.

Double Chance Strategy If you want to achieve constant performance with several smaller wins, use this strategy. You place large stakes here on the "chance" section. It offers jackpot prizes or multiplier winnings. You stake smaller portions on numbers 1 and 5 to balance high wagering. For example, you can wager 60% of your stake at the "chance," 30% on number 1 and 10% on number 5.

Progressive Strategy In this strategy, increase your stake to a comfortable limit for each loss you encounter. If you win a round, you return to your first wager again and continue with the same stake. If you win, maintain the same value. But, if you lose, increase it again till you encounter another win. It is an excellent strategy to recover losses, but be alert about your budget management.

Number Distribution Strategy In this method, you divide the stake of a single round into one large part and one smaller part. You have to split the larger part into four equal wagers. Now, place those smaller values on each number - 1, 2, 5, 10. After that, take the smaller part and divide it equally for "2 rolls" and "4 rolls". This method is excellent if you want smaller and consistent wins. In addition, it also offers increased possibilities if hitting the bonus rounds.

Aggressive Multiplayer Strategy You place a larger wager on the numbers 5 and 10 in this method. Place smaller wagers on numbers 1, 2, "2 rolls" and "4 rolls." With this strategy, you can aim for higher winnings.

Tips to Win in Monopoly Game

Besides some effective start guesses, follow these tips for your Monopoly gaming session. These will help you familiarize yourself with the game while offering you better chances to win the jackpot.

Tip 1: Understand How the Game Works

If you manage to understand and acknowledge the game rules, you can have a great experience. Take the time to understand how the game works, the possible return value of each segment, bonus rounds, and other special prizes. You also need to understand the probabilities of the wheel landing on each segment. With all this knowledge, you can make informed decisions while playing. This makes you a long runner for the game.

Tip 2: Do Responsible Budget Management

One of the main tips is to manage your budget well. With proper management, you can play for longer and get a chance to win some exciting bonus prizes in this game. The best method is to divide the whole wager into smaller stakes and use them for each round. You need to be flexible with wins and losses. Adjust the wager and increase or decrease the value per your game performance. Please try to remain calm instead of becoming too aggressive. This allows you to stay in the game for a long time.

Tip 3: Watch out for Patterns

Each game comes with a specific pattern. While Monopoly is a bit unpredictable, observing can help. Observe the game for a few rounds carefully while you play. You will find that the wheel may frequently land on a particular segment. These are usually short-term patterns and may change after a few rounds. You need to reduce the patterns to understand the wagers and possible outcomes. Adjust your strategies depending on the pattern. It will offer you frequent wins.

Tip 4: Go for Double Chance or Rolls Strategy

While experts offer multiple strategies for Monopoly game, these two are easier to follow. You can wager your stakes on the "chance" or the "2 rolls" and "4 rolls." You can also use other strategies according to your personal preference.

Tip 5: Understand the Odds of the Game

Understanding the odds of the monopoly wheel is also a great idea. It allows you to understand the probabilities of each number or segment. With proper calculation, you can understand the winnings and their frequencies.

If you love to play safe, place your wager on number 1 with smaller wagers on 2 and 5. It allows you consistent returns and winnings.

If you want to take chances without risking your progress, evenly distribute your wagers among numbers. In addition, also stake on "2 rolls" and "4 rolls" for once in a few rounds. It will give you chances to get bonus prizes as well.

Odds in Monopoly Game

The monopoly game wheel has different numbers (1, 2, 5, and 10), chance, 2 rolls, and 4 rolls on the wheel. The numbers are colored in different shades - grey(1), green(2), pink(5) and 10(blue).

Here are the possible odds for the game: