How To Play Andar Bahar: Guide & Tips To Win In 2024

Andar Bahar is a fun game from India. It is now famous globally for its easy rules and strategies. Gaming enthusiasts like Andar Bahar because it is thrilling. In this game, you predict whether Andar Box will win or Bahar.

A few experts say it is a game of chance, and others a game of skill. Hence, only a few states in India allow playing this game.

Today, we will learn some amazing facts, tips and tricks about how to play Andar Bahar and tips to win in 2024.

History & Popularity of this Game in India

Andar Bahar game is deeply-rooted in Indian culture. It's been around for a long time, playing in the streets of Bangalore. It was a local game that spread from south India to other Indian states and South Asian countries. And then, became famous as a global card game. Players used to play this game as their favorite pastime. Live dealers and fantasy platforms now offer this game online for the players.

People play it in informal rooms, and a few operators seem to run it. The live dealer Andar Bahar is a legit game. So, you can register with a reputed fantasy platform to play it without worries.

The Return to Player is 90%, which makes it a popular card game. House margin is under 5%. People can wager on Andar Bahar to make descent wins.

How To Play Andar Bahar?

The dealer distributes the cards from a single deck of cards. Sign up with a professional platform to play this game online. Here’s how to play the Andar Bahar game:

Place Wager: You have to wager on whether the card matching the rank of selected cards will appear first. It is a Joker card. You must state it will appear in the Andar or Bahar boxes.

Revealing Joker Card: After every player’s first stake, the dealer shuffles the cards. The topmost card will act as the Joker card. The dealer will place this top card in a specific box between the Andar and Bahar boxes.

Dealing With Cards: The dealer will draw cards from the deck and place them in Andar and Bahar boxes. They can start with Andar boxes. They can even start with Bahar boxes in a few variations. It only happens if the Joker card is red. This will continue until the card matches the rank of the Joker draws. The dealer will place the Joker card in a winning box.

Finish the Round: You will win or lose your stake depending on your wager on the card.

Significant Andar Bahar Strategies

Main Stake Value

The dealer will declare you a winner if the first drawn card is the same as yours. You will get 90% of your wagering value. If your card appears on the other side and wins, you can get 100% of the stake.

Side Wager Value

You can stake on ten-side wagering in this online game. They are in range with the dealing cards. From 1 to 49 cards, you must select the range matching the total number of cards dealt. The match of these cards must be with the Joker card. The online game platform will assign the multipliers randomly for each range. The side wagering can be:

Joker Side Wager: Popularly known as middle card side wager. The house will make it before uncovering the first or Joker cards. It also includes the After Joker Side Wager. Dealers place this wager when they uncover the middle card. The platform decides the probability and expected values of these cards.

Number of Cards Side Wager: The dealer makes this wager before dealing with the Andar Bahar cards. Wager it along with one for Andar and Bahar cards. This wager includes the card values as 20+, 1-5, 6-10, 11-15, 16-25, 26-30, 31-35, 36-40, and 41+.

Number of Cards

You will wager on the number of cards dealt. These numbers will fall between 1 and 49 or start from 2 and go up to 19. Players getting a side number of cards will win 51.5% of the time. You must use 13 cards to resolve the game. Do not take the wager on the middle cards into account. 11 is the median number used to resolve the Andar Bahar game. The value can start from 2.5:1 and goes to 119:1.

Variations of Andar Bahar Game

Traditional Andar Bahar

This version of Andar Bahar uses a single deck of 52 cards. Some cool features have been added to this version to make it more exciting, like pictures and even a real person dealing the cards called the live dealer. The game is about guessing where a special card will land. There are two places to guess: Andar or Bahar. If you guess right, you win.

Multi-Deck Andar Bahar

Imagine regular Andar Bahar, but instead of just one deck of cards, you use multiple decks while playing this game. This makes it even trickier to guess where the special card will land. Because there are so many more cards, you might need to think a little differently about how to guess where the special card will appear.

Speed Andar Bahar

This variety of Andar Bahar game offers excitement to the players as you will get quick outcomes. This online version speeds up the card game. The duration of each round is less than other modern versions of this game. It is great for those players who enjoy rapid gameplay and make quick decisions.

Andar Bahar With Jokers

Andar Bahar gets a fun twist with this version. Imagine the game you know, but now there are special wild cards called Jokers mixed in with the regular cards. These Jokers can change things because they can act like any other card. This means you'll need to be extra clever with your guesses and strategies about where the special card will land.

Live Dealer Andar Bahar

In this version, Andar Bahar is getting a high-tech upgrade. Now you can play this fun card game from home, like magic. Instead of going to a special place, you can play with a real person dealing the cards, just like you see a person on video calls. This real person is like a friend showing you the cards and telling you where to guess. You can watch them shuffle the cards and see the special card right away.

Regional Andar Bahar Game

Different places have made up their own ways to play Andar Bahar. Some places call it different names, like Ullae Veliyae, Katti, or Mangatha. These places might have easier rules to learn, and special ways to play that make it more exciting for the people who live there.

Tips to Win Andar Bahar Game

Tip 1: Choose Small Wagers

Experts say it is good to wager with small values. If you are beginners, choose small wagers and understand the basic rules of this game. You can wager big after you understand the game strategies. Be smart when wagering with other players or against the house. You can aim to win big mentally but at the same time, put your stakes cleverly to avoid losses. To play the game for a longer period, take care that you are not attracted by any temptation.

Tip 2: Place Your Wager on the Right Side

Always keep your stake on the right side of the Andar Bahar boxes. Never place it on the same side of the game boxes. The strategy for lowering the house edge will increase your chance of winning. Also, understand the strategies of dealers before moving ahead.

Tip 3: Double Your Stake When Losing

You have only 50-50 chances of winning this game. The use of one effective strategy may make you lose your wager. You can increase your stake after you lose one or double it. You can apply the Martingale Strategy to standard wagering. If you lose a certain wager on the Bahar box, you can wager an extra stake on the same side of the game. If you still lose it, wager the third time by doubling the extra stake and win the game a third time.

Tip 4: Properly Understand the Rules

Understanding how this Indian game works is necessary. You do not want to lose your hard-earned stakes to the Andar Bahar game. Learn all the rules, side wagers, middle stakes, and chances to win before you play. Practice this luck-based game for free to get confidence in winning.

Tip 5: Know Its Probabilities

Andar Bahar is a fun game, but figuring out how likely you are to win can be tricky. Imagine there's a special number hidden in a deck of cards. You can guess where another card will land, on the Andar side or the Bahar side.

Here's the tricky part: Sometimes there's a wild card, like a joker, that can be any number. If a wild card shows up, it changes how likely it is for the other card to land on Andar or Bahar.

Most of the time (like 51 out of 100 times), the matching card will land on the Andar side, but it's still possible it will land on the other side (Bahar).

Remember, this is just like a guess. The exact chance of winning can change a little bit depending on the game you're playing.

Tip 6: Place Side Wagers

In Andar Bahar, you can also guess other things besides who will win. You can guess what color the special card will be, or what number it is, or even how many cards will be played in total. This makes the game more entertaining.

Where to Play Andar Bahar In India?

Win The Best Rewards with Andar Bahar!

Andar Bahar is an Indian card game that is now popular worldwide. You can win good rewards by using proper strategies. Play live dealer Andar Bahar game and enjoy the thrill.