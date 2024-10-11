Hub4Gaming

Exciting Cash Win Challenges For Gamers: A23 Rummy Maha Mela Offerings Online

Experience 100 days of unadulterated and exciting online rummy gaming (players can sign-up on the A23 official website or download the mobile app to participate) with fabulous prizes, including cash, gold, bikes, luxury cars and more.

A23 Rummy Maha Mela
Rummy has always been one of India’s most-loved games and it has been a huge hit with gamers in its online avatar. To this end, A23 has unveiled its Rummy Maha Mela event, which is nothing short of a carnival for both seasoned and amateur players. Players have multiple options to choose from, including exciting tournaments with burgeoning prize pools. They can also aim at staying on top of the leaderboards to win additional rewards.

One of the biggest attractions of the A23 Rummy Maha Mela is the exciting challenges that are offered to participants. These challenges offer ample flexibility in terms of their timelines, along with opportunities to contest against rummy players from across the country and beyond. At the same time, they also have enticing rewards in store for winners.

With Rs. 1 crore on the table in additional winnings from challenges, it is set to be an exciting online contest as players lock horns in a series of games. To start off, there are Daily Challenges where players can win up to Rs. 10 lakh. Rs. 7 lakh is also on the table for the 3 Days Challenge. Other offerings include a 7 Days Challenge for gamers with redeemable winnings of Rs. 7 lakh and a 30 Days Challenge where players can win up to Rs. 12 lakh (redeemable). These challenge formats encourage skill-based professional gaming and cater to all preferences, including long-drawn contests and quick or fast-paced rummy experiences alike.

A23
The main draw is the Rummy Maha Mela Challenge with its prize kitty of Rs. 50 lakh in redeemable winnings. It is the key event that seasoned rummy enthusiasts will look to include in their itinerary throughout the entire duration of the Maha Mela. At the same time, there is also a 60 Days Challenge with redeemable winnings up to Rs. 20 lakh on offer as well. Secure payment and withdrawal facilities, along with verified game fairness, also ensure peace of mind, leaving players free to focus on the intricacies of each rummy game challenge in a bid to win these fabulous rewards.

A23 has made online rummy more fun and engaging with these diverse challenges lined up under its Rummy Maha Mela, which will be available from 5 October 2024 to 12 January 2025.

About A23

A23 is one of the pioneers of the online version of the game Rummy in India and takes pride in being the first website to launch classical Indian rummy for enthusiasts. The goal of the brand has always been to foster an environment of inclusivity and healthy competitiveness through its online rummy games. It has strived to build a community of like-minded and passionate rummy players while encouraging skill-based professional gaming in the domain.

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

