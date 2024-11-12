In addition to the Swap to Earn feature, Plus Wallet’s ‘Refer to Earn’ program empowers users to earn passively as they expand their network. When users refer others to the wallet, they earn from their referrals’ trading activities, establishing a stream of income that grows with each new connection. This mechanism isn’t just about referrals, it’s about creating a supportive community where everyone benefits from shared activity, all while earning within the wallet.