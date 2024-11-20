XRP And XLM Pumping By Over 100% - Ripple And Stellar Leading Altcoin Rally

Bitcoin recently crossed the $91k milestone, and the altcoins are closely following. According to CoinMarketCap, the price of Ripple (XRP) increased by 107.36% in the last 30 days, while the value of Stellar (XLM) increased by 147.11%.
These two cryptos are leading the altcoin rally, but the entire crypto market is recovering. While the bull run is in full swing, investors rush to implement their investing strategies.
Most investors focus now on the meme coins on presale because of their enormous potential to bring huge gains quickly. This article will cover the five most wanted meme coins you shouldn’t miss, so let’s get to it!
5 Leading Meme Coin ICOs Making Waves Among Crypto Investors
In the past, when Dogecoin appeared, a very small group of people believed that this meme coin would make the success it did so far. Numerous meme coins appeared after that, proving that this category of cryptos deserves investors' attention. Now that the altcoins are rallying, these are the meme coins that deserve to be in focus:
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS)
Flockerz ($FLOCK)
FreeDum Fighters ($DUM)
PEPETO ($PEPETO)
Let’s examine these meme coins to understand their utility, which is what makes them so appealing!
1. Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – Meme Coin Dominating the Crypto Market with $37.5 Million Raised
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is the most successful meme coin available on presale now. This meme coin is raising more than one million per day, which shows the enormous potential of this meme coin that the investors have already recognized.
$PEPU token is the native token of this project, and it serves as the essential element, opening doors to numerous perks of this ecosystem. Once the presale ends, which will occur very soon, the creators of this project will launch Pepe Chain and enable investors to create meme coins using it.
Additionally, there is a feature called Pepe Frens With Benefits that enables investors to apply for grants to build on the Pepe Chain. Meanwhile, the Pump Pad feature will help investors easily create meme coins.
Over time, this meme coin will gather like-minded people who wish to enjoy a meme coin ecosystem rather than simply be entertained by memes. Very little time is left before the presale concludes, so hurry and secure your portion of $PEPU tokens!
2. Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) – Top Meme Coin To Buy Now
As the values of meme coins started increasing, the demand for innovative solutions for unified staking also appeared. Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) is a project offering this solution since it introduces a MemeVault feature that will make multi-token staking possible.
This means investors who hold multiple tokens, such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe, or others, can easily do it on the Crypto All-Stars platform using the battle-tested technology. This platform offers staking of the previously mentioned meme coins and eight others, but the meme coin selection will become bigger as the platform evolves.
With such an appealing option, it does not come as a surprise that crypto analysts such as ClayBro are buying their $STARS tokens. He claims that Crypto All-Stars could potentially bring 10x up to 40x gains. There is no better time than the present for you to do the same. More than $4,4 million has been raised, so this is your chance to join and enjoy 402% APY!
3. Flockerz ($FLOCK) – People’s Meme Coin Offering 884% APY
Flockerz ($FLOCK) is the perfect meme coin for investors looking to invest in a prosperous meme coin that offers something innovative. This interesting meme coin introduces birds as the main characters and calls its community „The Flock“ while rewarding their engagement.
With the vote2earn mechanism, sharing opinions regarding the crucial decisions impacting the future of this project will result in prizes in the form of $FLOCK tokens. By giving power to the people, the creators of this project showed that they fully support decentralization.
This means that investors who choose to invest now will become part of the DAO (decentralized autonomous organization) and show what the power of the community can do. Buying $FLOCK tokens now during the presale stage is an opportunity to get them while they are affordable.
Meanwhile, it is also a chance to earn high APY for staking $FLOCK tokens, currently 884%. The $FLOCK presale has generated more than $2,3 million so far, so make sure you join before it speeds up!
4. FreeDum Fighters ($DUM) – Meme Coin Attracting Patriots Ready To Have Some Fun
The serious part of the US elections is over, and Trump’s win has triggered a massive bull run in the crypto market. During the election process, the tension was obvious, but now that the results are known, FreeDum Fighters ($DUM) is a meme coin that is a fun relief.
This meme coin introduces Kamala Harris as Kamacop, and voting for her brings 418.96% APY. On the other hand, voting for Donald Trump as Magatron brings a more modest APY, currently 251.87%. Buying $DUM tokens now is a chance to get them while they are inexpensive and to grab them before their value explodes.
Holding $DUM tokens opens the door to numerous interesting features, such as participation in community debates and a chance to craft arguments and propose events and possible ways in which the game dynamics could develop. More than $590k has been raised so far, so make sure you join before it’s too late!
5. Pepeto ($PEPETO) – Meme Coin Aiming to Compete With Pepe
Pepe’s price increased by 101.82% during the past 30 days, and while Pepe Unchained continuously hits milestones, Pepeto ($PEPETO) aims to attract its fair share of popularity. This meme coin introduces an interesting theme—the God of Frogs, known as Pepeto, goes on a quest to collect important documents.
Pepeto will travel through various eras to collect documents representing six core principles. He will start with power and energy, continue with precision and efficiency, and finish with technology and optimization.
In addition to the thrill of collecting the documents, this project will also offer staking and bridging as options. $PEPETO presale has raised more than $500k so far, and its story is attracting investors to join and secure tokens before the presale ends.
Conclusion
Investors have been waiting for the bull run for a while, and now that it is finally here, the values of many cryptos are rallying. The values of XRP and XLM pumped by more than 100%, but the others are not falling far behind.
Meanwhile, the presales of Pepe Unchained, Crypto All-Stars, Flockerz, FreeDum Fighters, and Pepeto are progressing extremely quickly. The values of these meme coins are expected to explode once their presales end, so secure your tokens in time!
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.