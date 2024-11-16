Which Altcoins Are Projected To Make The Highest Gains This November - Presales Preparing For Massive Pumps

The altcoin market is exploding but then again all of the market is currently pumping as we are looking into a sea of green. Since Trump was elected the market has not had a bad day. Bitcoin ($BTC) is now above $90k and it looks like it could hit the elusive $100k mark before the end of the month if it keeps on this trajectory.
Eventually, when Bitcoin stops on this crazy run there will be a good deal of profit sharing. So what altcoins do we expect to make the highest gains? The answer is meme coins. The meme coin sector has never been stronger as the total market cap is soaring toward $120 billion. The major meme coins are up across the board but it is presale tokens we are going to focus on today.
The reason for this is despite the quality already on the market, there are some presale tokens that have the potential to outperform anything currently available to investors. We are not joking when we say these projects are preparing for massive pumps when their listings begin. So, let's get into it. Here are the 6 projects we think stand out above the rest:
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS)
Flockerz ($FLOCK)
FreeDum Fighters ($DUM)
Sponge V2 ($SPONGEV2)
Arkenstone ($ARKN)
Pepe Unchained- Only 4 weeks to buy the most successful presale token
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) has already broken all sorts of records by becoming the most successful meme coin presale of all time and it has another crazy milestone in its sight. After passing $25 million raised it became the best-selling meme coin presale and now it could be the first presale to surpass $31 million as the current figure is just above $30.5 million.
So, a presale like this clearly indicates this token has massive potential once its listings begin. We are less than a month from that beginning so investors that are convinced by Pepe Unchained should act fast. The potential comes from the project unchaining the Pepe meme. They will do this by building on top of Ethereum. This means its own chain and also the benefits that come with layer 2.
Let’s start from an investor's point of view. They get the benefits of staking rewards, faster transactions, and cheaper gas fees. Now let’s look at the long term. The wheels are already in motion for Pepe Unchained to be the next big chain for future meme coins. The development grant that creators can apply for can ensure that this meme coin is the next Solana.
Crypto All-Stars- Presale now raising over $100k a day as whales are circling
Here we have another meme coin presale that really could become a big-time project once its listings begin. Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) presale metrics are starting to catch up with the quality of the token as in the last week the project has been raising over $100k a day. That leaves the total above $3.6 million. So, what has the whales wanting to get involved with this token?
Again we are going to use the word potential. If the project can even deliver on half its promises it will be one of the best meme coins ever. After all, you will see on the presale site they believe it to be the crypto event of the century with the potential to be a top 5 crypto project. Everything in Crypto All-Stars revolves around staking and the Meme Vault in particular.
This will be the place that facilitates multi-chain and multi-token staking for the first time. It focuses on meme coins and uniting them under one roof. Bring your meme coins to the Meme Vault and stake them for rewards. Make sure you purchase $STARS first though as when you hold it you get 3x the staking rewards when you stake other top meme coins.
Flockerz- The perfect token for the degen followers that want a little extra
Degen meme coin enthusiasts may feel a little left behind by today's meme coin market. There are still some options around but most new projects have gone for the modern approach which includes utility. With Flockerz ($FLOCK) you get a little bit of both and that is what we think will attract so many investors to this new meme coin.
So, let's start with the utility. This is also perfectly targeted to meme coin enthusiasts. Flockerz is a vote-to-earn system. That means that through a revolutionary DAO called Flocktopia, investors can earn rewards through voting. They will get the chance to vote on big project decisions thus they get the feel of what it's like to run a crypto project.
There are also great staking rewards up for grabs as the APY currently stands at a huge 1066%. The meme at the center of the project feeds into the vote-to-earn system. King Birb is the leader of the flock. However, he accidentally found himself among his followers one day and decided to give his degen followers a taste of power. The presale for Flockerz has now raised over $1.7 million.
FreeDum Fighters- Our pick for the next big PolitiFi project thanks to one factor
It may seem like a strange time to invest in a PolitiFi token. After all, the biggest political event of the year has already passed. Many other PolitiFi tokens are now posting poor results. However, we think there is something special about FreeDum Fighters ($DUM). Unlike most rivals, this meme coin has real utility.
It started off as a satirical alternative for the election. Once investors bought their tokens they could stake them in order to vote for either candidate who were represented by gamified characters. In the blue corner you had Kamacop while in the red corner, you had Magatron. Whichever one you voted for, you would be put into that staking pool.
The fewer votes for a candidate the higher the staking pool would be. Now, the project has big plans for the future and there will eventually be weekly polls on the site. Not only can investors vote but a discussion platform opens up and they can get rewarded with crypto for making good debate points. A lot of utility here. The presale is the newest on this list but has raised over $500k.
Sponge V2- We can't wait to try out the Spongebob-themed P2E game
The P2E crypto industry continues to boom so it's always worth looking at new presales in this category. A good combination here is to add in one of the most famous cartoons of all time. Sponge V2 is a Spongebob-themed meme coin that will also include a P2E game that features the characters. As you can see from the name this is not the first token from this ecosystem.
Before version 2 there was version 1, or, Sponge Token ($SPONGE). This meme coin launched in 2023 and quickly became a favorite among meme coin investors. Perhaps its standout achievement is that it pumped during a very bearish market. Now, the project has launched a second token and they have come up with a very good succession plan. It's called stake-to-bridge.
Let’s go through how it works. Investors who are interested in this new Sponge V2 token will be required to first purchase and stake the original Sponge Token. When they do this the equivalent amount of version 2 tokens will be stored away for them. Once the total allocation of $SPONGE is sold out then version 2 launches and investors get their new tokens and staking rewards paid over 4 years.
Arkenstone- The meme coin that has real-life utility crypto creators will love
Arkenstone ($ARKN) is the perfect token for crypto creators which in turn means it is the perfect token for investors. The very rare thing that this project does is have real-life utility. This is considered one of the most valuable qualities a project can have.
The creators understand that the costs of launching a token are huge. One of the most expensive parts is hiring a presale site. Through Arkenstone’s GemLaunch Suite, creators will be empowered to make their own presale site thus cutting their costs by a huge amount. The best part is no previous coding experience is required so everyone should be able to use it.
Conclusion
That just about does it from us. We believe that altcoins are going to continue to pump during this bull cycle and it will be the meme coin sector that profits the most. There are some really promising presales we have just gone through and their low prices make them a no-brainer investment.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.