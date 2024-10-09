As the presale surges past $92 million and heads toward $100 million, early backers are already seeing positive effects, with 1960% returns. With continued momentum, these early adopters could witness a significant increase in the value of their assets as BlockDAG solidifies its place in the market. The project’s rapid growth, driven by whale activity and its tried and tested technology, suggests that BlockDAG is well on its way to becoming a major player in the altcoin space.