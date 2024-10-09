Hub4Crypto

Whales Pump $10M Into BlockDAG In 72 Hours While Chainlink Eyes A Breakout & Dogecoin Nears All-Time High

Find the best crypto to buy right now! Whales invest $10M in BlockDAG in 72 hours while Chainlink eyes a breakout, while Dogecoin could reach record highs

$10M Raised in 72 Hours
$10M Raised in 72 Hours
info_icon

The recent activity in the crypto world has drawn intriguing parallels between Chainlink, Dogecoin, and BlockDAG. Chainlink is looking at a potential breakout, whereas, Dogecoin is gaining momentum, with analysts predicting it could reach new all-time highs.

Meanwhile, BlockDAG has broken all presale records, raising $10 million in just 72 hours. With a current price of $0.0206 and over $92 million raised in its ongoing presale, BlockDAG's growth is undeniable. Whales are flocking to this project, and its advanced testnet has positioned BlockDAG as a top contender for significant returns, making it a coin to watch in the coming months.

Chainlink Price Prediction: A Breakout Incoming?

Chainlink (LINK) is showing strong potential for a breakout from its current falling channel, as per the latest Chainlink price prediction. After finding support mid-week, LINK regained momentum, bouncing back from $8 and now trading at $11.3. Despite the bearish trend seen since March, a fresh bullish formation suggests that LINK could soon break out of its descending channel.

Buy BlockDAG
info_icon

If LINK surpasses the $13 resistance level, the next target could be $15.2, with further upside to $17.5. However, if it faces rejection, a drop toward the $9.3 support level could occur. Traders are keeping a close watch on key resistance and support levels as volatility remains high.

Recent Dogecoin Surge to Break its Records?

Dogecoin is gaining momentum once again, with experts predicting a Dogecoin surge to new all-time highs. Crypto analyst Javon Marks forecasts that DOGE could be gearing up for another monumental rally, based on previous bull run performances.

crypto
info_icon

The current all-time high is 555% above the present price, suggesting significant room for growth. Additionally, recent data shows a rise in large DOGE transactions, indicating heightened interest from institutional investors and whales. With historical patterns suggesting a 200% surge followed by a bull run, analysts believe Dogecoin may be on the verge of another breakout, potentially setting new records in the coming months.

BlockDAG Makes History with $10M Raised in 72 Hours

BlockDAG has solidified its status as a whale magnet, raising an impressive $10 million in just 72 hours, pushing the total raised to almost $92 million. The BDAG coin price is currently priced at $0.0206 and over 13.9 billion coins have been sold since the presale opened a few months back. BlockDAG is now in batch 24 and continues to attract significant attention.

This surge, driven by large capital inflows from whales, positions BlockDAG as the biggest presale of the decade. The excitement surrounding BlockDAG is further amplified by the recent launch of its advanced testnet, which has earned incredible reviews for its scalability and user-friendly design.

BlockDAG
info_icon

As the presale surges past $92 million and heads toward $100 million, early backers are already seeing positive effects, with 1960% returns. With continued momentum, these early adopters could witness a significant increase in the value of their assets as BlockDAG solidifies its place in the market. The project’s rapid growth, driven by whale activity and its tried and tested technology, suggests that BlockDAG is well on its way to becoming a major player in the altcoin space.

It’s Been a Week of Strong Movements

While Chainlink is on the verge of a potential breakout and Dogecoin seems primed for another record-setting surge, BlockDAG is stealing the spotlight as the best crypto to buy right now. Chainlink’s potential to break out of its descending channel and Dogecoin’s historical rally patterns indicate positive movements.

Buy BlockDAG
info_icon

But BlockDAG’s performance is unmatched. Raising $10 million in just 72 hours, BlockDAG has caught the attention of whales, pushing its total presale to over $92 million. With a coin price of $0.0206 and a strong technological foundation, BlockDAG's momentum shows no signs of slowing down, positioning it as one of the best cryptos to buy right now for significant long-term returns.

Join BlockDAG Presale Now:

Website: https://blockdag.network

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ICC Women's T20 WC 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Himachal Pradesh Vs Uttarakhand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group B Round 1 Match
  3. Haryana Vs Bihar Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When, Where To Watch, Elite Group C Round 1 Match
  4. South Korea Women Vs Japan Women, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's T20 East Asia Cup Match 6
  5. Hong Kong Vs Mongolia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's T20 East Asia Cup Match 5
Football News
  1. Jurgen Klopp Returns To The 'Beautiful Game' As Red Bull's Head Of Global Soccer
  2. Bayern Munich 5-2 Arsenal: Harder Hat-Trick Downs Gunners In Women's Champions League Opener
  3. England At UEFA Nations League: Three Lions Call Up Uncapped Curtis Jones, Tino Livramento
  4. Justice For Mohun Bagan: AFC Punishes Indian Giants While Itself Avoids Iran Amid War - Fans Unite In Support
  5. England Vs Greece, UEFA Nations League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
Tennis News
  1. Shanghai Masters: Roman Safiullin Triumph 'Very Close To A 10', Insists Novak Djokovic
  2. David Goffin Stuns Alexander Zverev To Enter ATP Shanghai Masters 2024 Quarter-Final
  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Roman Safiullin: Serbian Great Enters 10th Shanghai Masters Quarters
  4. WTA Wuhan Open 2024: Coco Gauff Breezes Past Viktoriya Tomova In Opener
  5. Wuhan Open 2024: Sabalenka Records 50th Win Of Year With Victory Over Siniakova
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ratan Tata Death News LIVE: State Funeral For Emeritus Tata; Maharashtra Declares Day Of Mourning
  2. When Ratan Tata’s Big Nano Dream Drowned in Bengal 
  3. Ratan Tata: A Portrait Of Innovation
  4. 'Visionary Leader And Compassionate Soul:' India Reacts To Ratan Tata's Death
  5. Ratan Tata (1937-2024): A Legacy Of Visionary Leadership And Unmatched Philanthropy
Entertainment News
  1. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
  2. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
  3. Heartstopper Season 3 Review: Queer YA Romance’s Airbrushed Tone Gets In The Way Of Growth
  4. Kunal Kamra Wants You to Reconsider Saying “The Process is the Punishment” at Parties
  5. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
US News
  1. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
  2. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  3. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
  4. Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024
  5. Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To 227 As Search Ops Continue
World News
  1. Hurricane Milton: Evacuation Time Running Out In Florida; Catastrophic Destruction Predicted
  2. Rare Desert Flooding Transforms Sahara's Landscape In Morocco | In Photos
  3. Did Iran Conduct A Secret Nuclear Test? Earthquake Tremors Spark Fears Amid Rising Middle-East Tensions | Explained
  4. Mexico Mayor's Beheading Days After Swearing In Shocks Country | What We Know
  5. 2024 Nobel Prize In Chemistry Goes To David Baker, Demis Hassabis, John M Jumper: 'It's About Proteins'
Latest Stories
  1. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
  2. National Conference Wave in J&K Fells Giants
  3. National Games 2025: Uttarakhand To Host 38th Edition In January-February, Confirms IOA
  4. Innovating For A Sustainable Future: Vijay Bhaskar Kamireddy's Journey In AI And Environmental Impact
  5. South Africa Vs Scotland Highlights, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: SA-W Dismantle SCO-W By 80 Runs
  6. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Williamson Set To Miss Series Opener Due To Groin Injury
  7. PM Modi Hails BJP's 'Hattrick' Govt In Haryana, Congratulates NC For J&K Victory
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 9, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign