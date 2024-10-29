Upcoming Layer 1 Blockchain DTX Exchange Surpasses 100,000 TPS In Testnet With RWA Tokenization Platform Launching Soon

Presale Success and the Market Sentiment

The hype around the DTX Exchange (DTX) has been huge during the presale phases, with over $6.1 million raised and token prices ranging from $0.08 for the 4th round and it will be $0.10 for the 5th round. This is a huge growth and shows market confidence in the platform's ability to take a share in DeFi and traditional finance. With several presale phases completed ahead of schedule, DTX Exchange (DTX) is now ready to launch the mainnet and start public trading of DTX tokens.