Upcoming Layer 1 Blockchain DTX Exchange Surpasses 100,000 TPS In Testnet With RWA Tokenization Platform Launching Soon

VulcanX Blockchain: Faster Than Fast
At the heart of DTX Exchange’s platform is the VulcanX blockchain, a custom-built Layer 1 solution for traders in traditional and crypto markets. The testnet results - over 100,000 TPS - means it can handle high volumes with ease.
For comparison, most Layer 1 blockchains can’t even get above a few thousand TPS, Cardano (ADA) is struggling to get one TPS under peak conditions. So, DTX Exchange (DTX), with its new altcoin can handle all sorts of trading in crypto, equities, forex and more.
Multi-Asset Trading and the Unified Wallet
DTX Exchange’s multi-asset trading model gives you access to over 100,000 instruments – including cryptocurrencies, equities and Real World Assets (RWA), all in one place.
And DTX Exchange’s unified wallet means convenience and security all in one place. You can trade forex, equities and cryptocurrencies all in one go, so whether you have a diverse portfolio or not, DTX is the one-stop shop for you.
Real World Asset Tokenization: New Investment Opportunities?
DTX Exchange (DTX) is launching an RWA (Real World Asset) tokenization platform, which could be a big deal for real estate, fine art and commodities. By tokenizing illiquid assets, the new altcoin DTX Exchange will make it easier for individuals and institutions to invest in fractional ownership and open up new ways to invest in restricted markets.
Tokenized RWAs will have lower entry barriers and higher liquidity, change how we interact with physical assets and bridge the gap between traditional finance and blockchain.
Presale Success and the Market Sentiment
The hype around the DTX Exchange (DTX) has been huge during the presale phases, with over $6.1 million raised and token prices ranging from $0.08 for the 4th round and it will be $0.10 for the 5th round. This is a huge growth and shows market confidence in the platform's ability to take a share in DeFi and traditional finance. With several presale phases completed ahead of schedule, DTX Exchange (DTX) is now ready to launch the mainnet and start public trading of DTX tokens.
DTX Growth: The Roadmap
Next DTX Exchange (DTX) will launch the public VulcanX blockchain and expand the platform. Future plans include more products, Digi-Hackathon to improve platform security, bring in developers and innovators to the ecosystem and support decentralized governance so DTX token holders can participate in decision making and direct the future of the platform.
Market Potential
With high-performance blockchain, multi-asset trading ecosystem and RWA tokenization platform launching soon, analysts think DTX Exchange is ready to scale. Token could see big price appreciation with 10x by end of year as more traders and investors realize the potential.
As traditional financial markets start to adopt blockchain, platforms like DTX Exchange (DTX) are leading the way in bridging the two worlds. With its infrastructure, assets and innovation, DTX is setting the new standard for what a next gen exchange should be.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial