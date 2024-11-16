Top Picks For The Next Bull Run Crypto - Invest In These Coins Before Prices Skyrocket

Ready to add some of the most profitable tokens to your crypto portfolio? Two interesting tokens AurealOne and DexBoss create a lot of buzz. They allow early investors to seize an opportunity to be part of unique projects even before they launch and are likely to grow tremendously. These tokens are intended to be focused on areas of the crypto that have the potential for massive growth and are perfect for people who want to boost their profits from the get-go.
Crypto presales are known to rank among the most thrilling investments, and AurealOne and DexBoss certainly fall into this category. We have done the research and put together a list of the top five cryptos that we think you should invest in. Grab the opportunity to enter at a low price that will most likely result in explosive returns when the next Crypto bull market starts.
Top 5 Coins to Invest in for the Next Crypto Bull Run
AurealOne (DLUME)
DexBoss(DEBO)
Binance Coin (BNB)
Cardano(ADA)
Ethereum(ETH)
Continue reading further to know why we have selected these coins for the next bull run and how it benefits you. Investing at the right time always leads to significant returns, thus check why these coins stand out in the market.
1. AurealOne (DLUME)
AurealOne is targeting a unique space as it seeks to grab a share in the growing blockchain gaming and metaverse markets. As the global market for blockchain games is expected to exceed $250 billion by 2025, AurealOne’s ability to meet market needs with an efficient platform that promises rapid transactions and low gas costs has never been more appealing. As the next crypto bull market is coming up, the prospect of AurealOne dominating the next boom seems good.
AurealOne is in presale for their token DLUME valued at $0.00428082 each. Their price has immense room for growth, as their listing price might be placed at 0.01$, giving the investors a profit margin of 234. According to this estimated price, investors could yield net returns upwards of 2x their original investment and most likely to rise when the project matures, indicating a strong potential of 10x.
For AurealOne core technology is the Zero-Knowledge Rollups integration (ZK-Rollups), which allows high scalability of thousands of transactions to validate and cost reduction, especially for fast-paced multiplayer gaming.
DLUME tokens, when released, will be fundamental for the AurealOne ecosystem, facilitating transactions within games like "Clash of Tiles" and enabling participation in platform governance. This allows users of the application to actively participate in the evolution of the platform during the onset of the next bull market.
2. DexBoss (DEBO)
The current betting for the upcoming crypto bull run is on the DEBO token because the platform has made it possible for the exchange of over 2,000 cryptocurrencies along with providing real-time order execution and high-leverage tools all at the same time. It is a nice solution for a wide target audience. Furthermore, this combination of simplicity alongside advanced features is focused on making decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions that are generally attractive to a wider audience.
The DEBO token is designed to be bought at a very low price, most likely at $0.01 with a listing price of around $0.15, which is a huge investment proposition. This is further donned by the fact that the token supply is expected to reduce with the increasing adoption, thus increasing its value over time. Therefore, as demand rises and supply is diminished, the price of the asset increases, as do the rewards for the holders. This and many other means depict that DexBoss has a lot on its plate; included in its roadmap are high-leverage trading, liquidity pools, and staking.
Starting with a structured presale and Initial Coin Offering (ICO), the company’s goal is to raise $50 million. As a start-up, DexBoss wants additional resources in order to grow aggressively and get itself into a leading position in the DeFi sector. With an approach towards a billion-dollar market cap, DexBoss integrates decentralized exchanges with liquidity and arbitrage in order to generate large trade volumes over a considerable market share of the token.
3. Binance Coin (BNB)
Owning BNB, the native asset of the Binance ecosystem, allows a user to perform more than just speculation. For example, BNB can be used to pay a discount transaction fee while transacting on the Binance exchange, which enables BNB token holders to pay a reduced fee during transactions as well as token sales on the Binance Launchpad while accessing several DeFi protocols that reside on BNB smart chains.
Promoting these activities has increased BNB's value as the BSC has grown since it is used to pay transaction fees when making transfers in the network. Also, the amount of circulating BNB decreases as Binance implements its quarterly token burn, which increases its possible price in the future. As Binance continues to broaden its range of services and products, it is expected that the usefulness and demand for BNB will also increase, making it a noteworthy point for investors looking to take advantage of the next bullish market.
4. Cardano (ADA)
Due to its emphasis on research, Cardano is unique because it was developed to focus on security, scalability, and sustainability. This project, which was created by academics and engineers, is characterized by a multilayered architecture in which the settlement and computation layers are decoupled from one another, providing greater flexibility and security.
Its emphasis on the development of its go-to-market strategy based on peer-defined and reviewed research and formal verification methodologies is expected to reinforce the reliability and resilience of its smart contracts and dApps.
Building on the advantages of interoperability and scalability, Cardano is well-positioned as a suitable platform for developers and businesses looking for a secure and efficient blockchain. With its wide-ranging plans to expand, including building dApps and various forms of governance structures, the future of Cardano is still bright.
5. Ethereum (ETH)
Ethereum is one of the blockchain pioneers, allowing smart contracts to bring into existence a range of dApps ranging from those in finance, gaming, and even supply chain management. Its flexibility has allowed it to be the backbone of several projects and tokens, leading to a robust ecosystem.
The move to Ethereum 2.0, which proposes a change from the proof-of-work consensus mechanism to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, seeks to improve the scalability, security, as well as energy efficiency of the platform. This upgrade is expected to reduce fees and enhance throughput, thereby addressing some of the challenges that have bedeviled the network over time.
With Ethereum evolving, its systemic significance in the decentralized finance (DeFi) and the non-fungible token (NFT) markets makes it one of the candidates worth considering for appreciation in the next market cycle.
Conclusion
In summation, the upcoming cryptocurrency bull market is arguably the best time to invest in new projects early to yield high returns. AurealOne and DexBoss tokens have unique presales focused on growth, while safe and sound investing assets like Binance Coin, Cardano, and Ethereum are present. Such a blend of nascent and mature investments could be the proper recipe for a well-balanced portfolio set up for the forthcoming spurt of the market.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.