Top 5 New & Upcoming Crypto Airdrops Of 2024 (Get Free Crypto)

OMERTA stands out as a groundbreaking, Web3 game that combines mafia-inspired, open-world role-playing with blockchain technology - think GTA 5 with P2E mechanics.

Set in the vast and gritty city of Brookton, the game will introduce a player-owned metaverse, the OMERTAVERSE, where players can own and operate in-game businesses through NFTs. This innovative business architecture will mirror real-world supply and demand, allowing players to earn passive income by building their crime empires.

Using Unreal Engine 5, OMERTA promises a visually stunning, free-roaming world packed with diverse gameplay modes, from PvE missions to PvP street fights and underground activities like drug trials and occult rituals. By integrating blockchain, OMERTA will offer players ownership of in-game assets and the ability to trade or monetize their offline achievements through NFTs and bridge them into online gameplay - something that has never been done in gaming or GameFi sectors before.

With its focus on immersive gameplay and a strong community-driven approach, OMERTA’s airdrop is already drawing significant attention from both the gaming and crypto communities.

2. Venom Blockchain Airdrop – A Promising Layer-1 Opportunity

The Venom blockchain airdrop is one of the most highly anticipated events in the crypto space for November 2024. Venom is a scalable Layer-1 blockchain built to offer high-speed transactions with low fees, making it ideal for decentralized applications (dApps) and financial services. This airdrop will distribute the platform’s native $VENOM token, which will play a crucial role in network governance, staking, and transaction fees.

Key Details About the Venom Airdrop

Airdrop Date : Expected in mid-November 2024

Token Name : $VENOM

Total Airdrop Pool : 15,000,000 $VENOM tokens

Effort to Complete : Moderate

Eligibility Criteria : Users who interact with Venom’s testnet by deploying or interacting with dApps on the network Developers who build or test decentralized applications on Venom Early supporters who hold Venom NFTs or have participated in governance votes on testnet proposals

How to Participate : Create a Venom wallet and interact with its testnet dApps. Complete specific tasks like swapping test tokens, staking on testnet validators, and minting NFTs. Join the Venom community on social platforms like Twitter and Discord to stay updated on airdrop-specific tasks and announcements.



Why Venom Is Attracting Attention

The Venom blockchain boasts strong technical capabilities, including its focus on high throughput and cross-chain interoperability. Its airdrop serves as a community-building initiative, rewarding users who contribute to the ecosystem’s growth. Venom’s vision for a decentralized financial infrastructure also makes it an attractive option for developers and users alike, particularly as more decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFT projects start building on the network.

3. MemeFi Airdrop – Tap-to-Earn DeFi with Meme Culture

MemeFi is a unique DeFi-focused tap-to-earn project that combines the lighthearted world of internet memes with decentralized finance. As meme coins continue to dominate attention in the crypto space, MemeFi introduces an interactive, gamified approach to earning cryptocurrency through simple actions like tapping and engaging with the platform. This airdrop is set to take place in early October 2024 and has already attracted a significant following.

Key Details About the MemeFi Airdrop

Airdrop Date : October 9th, 2024

Token Name : $MEME

Expected Listing Price : $0.0001624

Exchanges : No confirmed exchange listings as of yet

Total Airdrop Pool : Yet to be confirmed, but expected to be substantial due to the project’s growing community.

Effort to Complete : Easy

Eligibility Criteria : Early participants who sign up for the MemeFi platform before the token generation event (TGE). Users who engage with MemeFi’s social media platforms and complete promotional tasks. Tap-to-earn players who achieve specific milestones or rankings in the game.

How to Participate : Register on the MemeFi platform and connect your wallet before the TGE on October 9th. Engage with the MemeFi community on social media (Twitter, Discord) to access airdrop missions. Actively play the tap-to-earn game, with top performers eligible for higher airdrop rewards.



Why MemeFi Is Worth Watching

MemeFi has captured attention because of its novel "tap-to-earn" model, where users earn tokens by participating in simple and fun activities — tapping the screen to complete in-game tasks. This mechanism mimics the play-to-earn model but focuses on easy, accessible interactions. By blending DeFi with internet meme culture, MemeFi taps into two massive online trends and offers a lighthearted way for users to earn while engaging with crypto.

The anticipated listing price of $MEME suggests strong market interest in the project, though no exchange listings have been officially confirmed yet. The $MEME token is expected to have various DeFi utilities, including staking, liquidity provision, and governance participation, which makes it more than just another meme coin. The project’s DeFi focus is expected to attract both casual players and serious investors.

4. LayerZero Airdrop – A Cross-Chain Powerhouse with Big Potential