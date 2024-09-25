Top 5 New & Upcoming Crypto Airdrops Of 2024 (Get Free Crypto)

Crypto airdrops have become a popular way for new blockchain projects to distribute free tokens and reward early adopters. As we head into the final months of 2024, the crypto community is buzzing with anticipation for some exciting airdrop events.
From layer-2 solutions to decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms and new GameFi projects like OMERTA, the last months of 2024 are packed with opportunities to claim free tokens. In this article, we’ll explore the list of the top new and upcoming airdrops of 2024, covering only the most promising projects and how you can get involved.
Let’s begin…
Top 5 New & Upcoming Crypto Airdrops of 2024
1. OMERTA Game Airdrop – A Chance to Earn Big in Q4 2024
The new and hottest crypto airdrop of 2024: is leading the new era of blockchain gaming in Web3. Positioned as an innovative Play-to-Earn (P2E) project, OMERTA . Players immerse themselves in building crime syndicates, controlling territories, and engaging in multiple gameplay modes for supremacy — all while earning its native token OMERTA (ticker TBA).
Key Details About the OMERTA Airdrop
Airdrop Date: Will be announced soon
Token Name: TBA
Total Airdrop Pool: TBA
Effort to Complete: Very Low
Eligibility Criteria:
Users who sign up for the OMERTA game website before the official game launch
Community members who actively participate in social media missions and refer at least one other active person to the airdrop.
How to Participate:
Sign up to the website.
Complete simple missions like follow OMERTA’s official social media channels, to earn XP. Refer more friends to earn more XP.
Note: The more XP you earn, the greater your token allocation will be.
Why OMERTA is Generating Buzz
OMERTA stands out as a groundbreaking, Web3 game that combines mafia-inspired, open-world role-playing with blockchain technology - think GTA 5 with P2E mechanics.
Set in the vast and gritty city of Brookton, the game will introduce a player-owned metaverse, the OMERTAVERSE, where players can own and operate in-game businesses through NFTs. This innovative business architecture will mirror real-world supply and demand, allowing players to earn passive income by building their crime empires.
Using Unreal Engine 5, OMERTA promises a visually stunning, free-roaming world packed with diverse gameplay modes, from PvE missions to PvP street fights and underground activities like drug trials and occult rituals. By integrating blockchain, OMERTA will offer players ownership of in-game assets and the ability to trade or monetize their offline achievements through NFTs and bridge them into online gameplay - something that has never been done in gaming or GameFi sectors before.
With its focus on immersive gameplay and a strong community-driven approach, OMERTA’s airdrop is already drawing significant attention from both the gaming and crypto communities.
2. Venom Blockchain Airdrop – A Promising Layer-1 Opportunity
The Venom blockchain airdrop is one of the most highly anticipated events in the crypto space for November 2024. Venom is a scalable Layer-1 blockchain built to offer high-speed transactions with low fees, making it ideal for decentralized applications (dApps) and financial services. This airdrop will distribute the platform’s native $VENOM token, which will play a crucial role in network governance, staking, and transaction fees.
Key Details About the Venom Airdrop
Airdrop Date: Expected in mid-November 2024
Token Name: $VENOM
Total Airdrop Pool: 15,000,000 $VENOM tokens
Effort to Complete: Moderate
Eligibility Criteria:
Users who interact with Venom’s testnet by deploying or interacting with dApps on the network
Developers who build or test decentralized applications on Venom
Early supporters who hold Venom NFTs or have participated in governance votes on testnet proposals
How to Participate:
Create a Venom wallet and interact with its testnet dApps.
Complete specific tasks like swapping test tokens, staking on testnet validators, and minting NFTs.
Join the Venom community on social platforms like Twitter and Discord to stay updated on airdrop-specific tasks and announcements.
Why Venom Is Attracting Attention
The Venom blockchain boasts strong technical capabilities, including its focus on high throughput and cross-chain interoperability. Its airdrop serves as a community-building initiative, rewarding users who contribute to the ecosystem’s growth. Venom’s vision for a decentralized financial infrastructure also makes it an attractive option for developers and users alike, particularly as more decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFT projects start building on the network.
3. MemeFi Airdrop – Tap-to-Earn DeFi with Meme Culture
MemeFi is a unique DeFi-focused tap-to-earn project that combines the lighthearted world of internet memes with decentralized finance. As meme coins continue to dominate attention in the crypto space, MemeFi introduces an interactive, gamified approach to earning cryptocurrency through simple actions like tapping and engaging with the platform. This airdrop is set to take place in early October 2024 and has already attracted a significant following.
Key Details About the MemeFi Airdrop
Airdrop Date: October 9th, 2024
Token Name: $MEME
Expected Listing Price: $0.0001624
Exchanges: No confirmed exchange listings as of yet
Total Airdrop Pool: Yet to be confirmed, but expected to be substantial due to the project’s growing community.
Effort to Complete: Easy
Eligibility Criteria:
Early participants who sign up for the MemeFi platform before the token generation event (TGE).
Users who engage with MemeFi’s social media platforms and complete promotional tasks.
Tap-to-earn players who achieve specific milestones or rankings in the game.
How to Participate:
Register on the MemeFi platform and connect your wallet before the TGE on October 9th.
Engage with the MemeFi community on social media (Twitter, Discord) to access airdrop missions.
Actively play the tap-to-earn game, with top performers eligible for higher airdrop rewards.
Why MemeFi Is Worth Watching
MemeFi has captured attention because of its novel "tap-to-earn" model, where users earn tokens by participating in simple and fun activities — tapping the screen to complete in-game tasks. This mechanism mimics the play-to-earn model but focuses on easy, accessible interactions. By blending DeFi with internet meme culture, MemeFi taps into two massive online trends and offers a lighthearted way for users to earn while engaging with crypto.
The anticipated listing price of $MEME suggests strong market interest in the project, though no exchange listings have been officially confirmed yet. The $MEME token is expected to have various DeFi utilities, including staking, liquidity provision, and governance participation, which makes it more than just another meme coin. The project’s DeFi focus is expected to attract both casual players and serious investors.
4. LayerZero Airdrop – A Cross-Chain Powerhouse with Big Potential
LayerZero is one of the most anticipated airdrops in the crypto space for late 2024. It is a decentralized protocol designed to solve interoperability issues between blockchains, allowing seamless communication between different chains in a secure, fast, and cost-effective manner. This cross-chain communication layer has already garnered massive attention due to its technological innovations and strong backing by major investors.
Key Details About the LayerZero Airdrop
Airdrop Date: Expected in November 2024
Token Name: $ZRO
Total Airdrop Pool: Estimated to be 30,000,000 $ZRO tokens
Effort to Complete: Moderate
Eligibility Criteria:
Users who have interacted with LayerZero-enabled decentralized applications (dApps) such as Stargate, PancakeSwap, or SushiSwap.
Wallets that have bridged assets across different chains using LayerZero’s cross-chain technology.
Additional rewards for those who have actively staked in LayerZero-related liquidity pools or provided liquidity for cross-chain assets.
How to Participate:
Use LayerZero-powered dApps or bridging services to be eligible for the airdrop. Examples include using Stargate for cross-chain liquidity transfers or PancakeSwap’s LayerZero integration.
Join the LayerZero Discord and follow their announcements to complete extra tasks or community-based missions.
Check your eligibility on LayerZero’s official website closer to the airdrop date.
Why LayerZero Is Gaining Major Attention
LayerZero stands out for its pioneering cross-chain infrastructure that enables communication between different blockchain networks. This is a critical solution in the increasingly fragmented world of blockchains, where assets, liquidity, and data are often siloed on different platforms. By facilitating fast and secure communication across chains, LayerZero is addressing one of the biggest pain points in the blockchain ecosystem.
With backing from heavyweights like Binance Labs and Multicoin Capital, LayerZero has significant financial and strategic support. The $ZRO token is expected to play a vital role in LayerZero’s governance and staking mechanisms, allowing holders to have a say in protocol updates and network management. Additionally, $ZRO is anticipated to be used for transaction fees within LayerZero's cross-chain ecosystem.
5. Blast Airdrop – Revolutionizing Web3 Data Indexing
Blast is an innovative project that is making waves in the Web3 ecosystem, primarily focused on providing decentralized and scalable data indexing solutions for blockchain applications. By enabling faster and more efficient access to on-chain data, Blast aims to power the next generation of decentralized applications (dApps) and blockchain services. The upcoming Blast airdrop in November 2024 has caught the attention of developers and crypto enthusiasts who see the project's potential to solve critical issues and create new revenue streams.
Key Details About the Blast Airdrop
Airdrop Date: Expected in November 2024
Token Name: $BLAST
Total Airdrop Pool: 17 Billion $BLAST tokens, first phase
Effort to Complete: Moderate
Eligibility Criteria:
Early contributors to Blast's testnet, including developers who used Blast’s API for dApps or data indexing.
Community members who participated in Blast’s Discord events or governance proposals.
Users who staked $BLAST test tokens or interacted with partner dApps using Blast’s data indexing services.
How to Participate:
Sign up on the Blast platform and integrate its API with any Web3 project or dApp.
Join the Blast Discord and participate in community discussions, governance, or testnet programs.
Provide feedback during testnet phases or complete tasks within Blast's ecosystem to qualify for higher airdrop tiers.
Why Blast is Generating Interest
Blast aims to address a critical gap in the Web3 ecosystem — efficient access to blockchain data. Many decentralized applications suffer from latency or inefficient data retrieval, limiting their scalability and usability. Blast’s solution, offering decentralized data indexing, empowers developers to build faster, more efficient dApps, particularly in the growing sectors of decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and gaming.
The $BLAST token will be central to the platform, enabling users to access premium data services, participate in governance, and stake tokens for enhanced data access. The project is positioned to be a major player in blockchain infrastructure, especially as the demand for decentralized, scalable solutions grows.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What is a crypto airdrop?
A crypto airdrop is a distribution of free tokens to users, typically as part of a project’s marketing and community-building efforts.
How do I qualify for a crypto airdrop?
Qualification criteria vary. Some crypto airdrops like OMERTA require simply signing up and following the project on social media. While others may need active participation in the ecosystem, including using testnets, holding specific tokens, etc.
Are crypto airdrops free?
Yes, most airdrops like OMERTA are free, but some may require you to perform certain tasks or hold specific tokens in your wallet.
How do I claim an airdrop?
You can claim an airdrop by following instructions from the project. These may require you to connect your crypto wallet or complete tasks on their platform.
