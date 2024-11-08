Top Meme Coin ICOs Expected To Explode During Current Bull Cycle

The crypto market looks like it has already entered a bull cycle with prices up almost across the board. This comes on the back of Donald Trump’s victory in the US election. The Republican nominee has long been regarded as the best result for the crypto market and we are seeing the effects of this almost immediately.
Bitcoin (BTC) has already hit a new all-time high, even briefly passing the $75k mark for the first time in history. The meme coin market is also thriving with prices up almost across the board. Major projects are pumping as the top 25 ranked tokens are all in the green over the last 24 hours. In this article, however, we are going to focus on some newer projects.
We expect a lot of the profit from Bitcoin investors to be shared across the market. While some will go to more established tokens we expect the majority to go to new presale tokens that are showing a lot of potential. We found 6 meme coin ICOs that we are expecting to explode. You can already see money starting to pile into these new tokens after yesterday's results.
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS)
Flockerz ($FLOCK)
FreeDum Fighters ($DUM)
Sponge V2 ($SPONGV2)
The Wolf of Bull Street (WOBS)
We are now going to go through each project and highlight the attractive factors that will have investors fighting each other to get involved.
Pepe Unchained- Now officially the most successful meme coin presale ever
It's finally happened, Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is now officially the most successful meme coin presale of all time. This has been inevitable for a few weeks but now that the project has surpassed $25 million raised during its presale we can put it in the record books. We are sure most readers will have heard of this new meme coin but why is it gathering so much attention from whales?
The simple answer is potential. It has been a very long time since we have had a meme coin project that looks like it could challenge the big dogs at the top of the meme coin ladder. In fact, the last token to do so was Pepe coin ($PEPE). So, you can see the power of the Pepe meme. Lots of other projects have used the meme but this is the first that looks like it could take it to new levels.
As the name suggests, the creators want to unchain Pepe from its Layer 1 constraints. By building on top of Ethereum they will succeed in this by giving Pepe its own Layer 2 chain. The Pepe Frens With Benefits development grant shows they have big plans to be one of the biggest chains for new coins in the future. Investors also get the benefits of Layer 2 like staking rewards and cheaper gas fees.
Crypto All-Stars- Creating a new future for meme coin staking
One of the reasons we are turning to meme coin presales rather than more established tokens is because of how evolved some of these new tokens are. A perfect example of this is Crypto All-Stars ($STARS). It was only just a little over a year ago when the majority of meme coin projects followed the same script. Now we have tokens like this that could revolutionize the market.
That is because Crypto All-Stars is going to be the first project that unites meme coins under one roof. It will do this through its Meme Vault. This is a place where holders of other meme coins will be able to bring them and stake them for rewards. That makes Crypto All-Stars the very first project that can facilitate multi-chain and multi-token staking.
As of now, there is a long list of meme coins, including the top-ranked tokens, that can be staked and that list is growing. The native token $STARS holds a lot of weight in this equation too. If you hold $STARS you can get 3x the rewards when you stake other meme coin tokens. The presale for Crypto All-Stars has been doing well lately as it has now passed $3.1 million raised.
Flockerz- Giving power to the people will ensure this coin's success
We love a meme coin that understands its roots. Meme coins were built by community engagement. If you think back to the earliest meme coins they had nothing other than their virality to rely on. It was an online community that built them up and that community is still thriving today. Flcokerz ($FLOCK) harnesses the power of this while also bringing more to the table.
The way they have done this is through a vote-to-earn system. This is the perfect way that a project can harvest a community spirit. It gives investors a vote in what direction the project takes in the future and even rewards them with tokens for doing so. The only question is why don’t more projects do this? The simple answer is individuals prefer to have all of the control and often end up selling out.
That’s why a project like Flockerz is so great. It will never have to worry about a lack of liquidity and marketing support thanks to the vote-to-earn system that will attract investors. More utility from this project comes from their staking protocol which is offering massive rewards. As Flockerz is still quite new investors can earn 1310% APY. The presale has now raised over $1.2 million so is progressing nicely.
FreeDum Fighters- Just because the election is over doesn’t mean the fun stops
The election result last night was one that many crypto enthusiasts would have been hoping for due to Trump’s promises regarding the market. Whether the market is naive to believe him is another story. Another winner from last night was Magatron, the gamified candidate that FreeDum Fighters ($DUM) were able to vote for.
The project has a very interesting setup compared to most PolitFi tokens. While a lot of the competition is now seeing big losses FreeDum Fighters is still raising money. That is because the competition had no substance and were just memes hoping the combination of virality and timing would see them pump. It works short-term but not long-term.
FreeDum Fighters operate a stake-to-vote system. This was originally for investors to vote for Magatron or Kamacop and then be entered into one of those staking pools. Now, it will become a site for weekly polls. One of the best things about the project is the discussion section which allows voters to have a healthy debate about what they are voting on. The presale is just beginning but has raised over $400k.
Sponge V2- Get excited for the next generation of Sponge meme coin
One of the more unique tokens on this list is Sponge V2 ($SPONGEV2). At first glance, it is quite a normal token. It's a standard enough meme coin that is likely to be very popular thanks to its Spongebob theme. It also has a P2E racing game that looks like it is going to be very exciting. A meme coin with a P2E game isn’t out of the ordinary. What’s different is the stake-to-bridge system that the project is operating.
Stake-to-bridge is a rarely used system. It is used to bridge the gap from one token to the other. The reason the project is doing this is because there is already a very successful project from this ecosystem; Sponge Token ($SPONGE). If you are not familiar, Sponge Token was launched last year during a bearish market but still managed to be a huge success.
Stake-to-bridge is used to ensure the success of both tokens. Investors who want to purchase new Sponge V2 tokens will first need to buy and stake the original Sponge Token. When they do, the equivalent amount of $SPONGEV2 is stored away for them. Once the total allocation of version 1 sells out, version 2 will launch and investors get their new tokens and the staking rewards they have built up.
The Wolf of Bull Street- A throwback project for the thrill seekers
We have spent most of this article focusing on these new forms of meme coins that are built with utility in mind. The meme coin market is in the best shape it has ever been but it's no harm to remember what got it to this stage. That is why we are including a token like The Wolf of Bull Street (WOBS)
A wolf meme that gets its name from the Wolf of Wall Street movie, it wants to inspire its investors to take risks like Jordan Belfort did, expect more legal ones in this case. It’s a high-risk, high-reward token that will use airdrops to attract liquidity providers. It's certainly worth the risk for those seeking a big payday.
Conclusion
We are not sure how long this bull run will last but it doesn’t really matter for these investments. They are presale tokens so their prices are tiny meaning the risk is low. Gven the upside you can see from the analysis we have done, the investment decision is really very easy.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial