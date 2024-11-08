Top Meme Coin ICOs Expected To Explode During Current Bull Cycle

The crypto market looks like it has already entered a bull cycle with prices up almost across the board. This comes on the back of Donald Trump’s victory in the US election. The Republican nominee has long been regarded as the best result for the crypto market and we are seeing the effects of this almost immediately.

Bitcoin (BTC) has already hit a new all-time high, even briefly passing the $75k mark for the first time in history. The meme coin market is also thriving with prices up almost across the board. Major projects are pumping as the top 25 ranked tokens are all in the green over the last 24 hours. In this article, however, we are going to focus on some newer projects.

We expect a lot of the profit from Bitcoin investors to be shared across the market. While some will go to more established tokens we expect the majority to go to new presale tokens that are showing a lot of potential. We found 6 meme coin ICOs that we are expecting to explode. You can already see money starting to pile into these new tokens after yesterday's results.

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)

Crypto All-Stars ($STARS)

Flockerz ($FLOCK)

FreeDum Fighters ($DUM)

Sponge V2 ($SPONGV2)

The Wolf of Bull Street (WOBS)

We are now going to go through each project and highlight the attractive factors that will have investors fighting each other to get involved.

Pepe Unchained- Now officially the most successful meme coin presale ever

It's finally happened, Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is now officially the most successful meme coin presale of all time. This has been inevitable for a few weeks but now that the project has surpassed $25 million raised during its presale we can put it in the record books. We are sure most readers will have heard of this new meme coin but why is it gathering so much attention from whales?

The simple answer is potential. It has been a very long time since we have had a meme coin project that looks like it could challenge the big dogs at the top of the meme coin ladder. In fact, the last token to do so was Pepe coin ($PEPE). So, you can see the power of the Pepe meme. Lots of other projects have used the meme but this is the first that looks like it could take it to new levels.

As the name suggests, the creators want to unchain Pepe from its Layer 1 constraints. By building on top of Ethereum they will succeed in this by giving Pepe its own Layer 2 chain. The Pepe Frens With Benefits development grant shows they have big plans to be one of the biggest chains for new coins in the future. Investors also get the benefits of Layer 2 like staking rewards and cheaper gas fees.

