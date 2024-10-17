Top Crypto Trader Sees Toncoin (TON) At $10, Tron (TRX) At $5, And Rexas Finance (RXS) Rocketing From Under $0.12 To $12 By 2025

Tron (TRX) Aiming for $5

Tron (TRX) has been stable since its release till now and the current price of the cryptocurrency is $0.156. Known for its speed and low operating cost, Tron has recorded a growth of 67.81% in the year 2024 alone. The trader reasons within himself that, Tron should trade above $0.18 which was the previous all-time high of the coin, and feels that it should get to $5 by the year 2025 which represents an increase of 3,100% from its current value.Existing content production and dissemination will be satisfied with more and more such content, which is worth perhaps a whole lot more than catch-up television. Such rapid growth has resulted in the development of numerous dApps and active use in the fields of Entertainment, Gaming, and Social Media. It seems that the number of up-and-coming applications and support us increasing may make it possibly reach the $5 mark by the year 2025 which makes it an achievable goal.