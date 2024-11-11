Top Crypto Presales Projected To Lead To 50X Gains After Going Live

November 6th will be written in history as the date Donald Trump became the 47th President of the United States. Trump’s optimistic approach to cryptos initiated a crypto craze immediately after the election results became known. Bitcoin hit a new all-time high of $76,000.32 on November 8th, which is the highest value ever achieved.
Many analysts believe that Trump’s mandate will be a fruitful period for crypto investors, which is why their activity is significantly heightened. Bitcoin’s rally will surely reflect on meme coins as well, which is why investors are focusing on them now. This article will cover six meme coins already showing potential to bring 50x gains after going live, so let’s get to it!
6 Crypto Presales Poised to Lead to 50X Gains After Launch
There is so much that the crypto investors expect will occur in the following period. The favorable climate is bound to bring significant gains, so being proactive now is crucial. Meme coins are in the spotlight because of their ability to explode quickly. Among numerous coins being presented daily, these are the ones projected to lead to 50x gains after going live:
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS)
Flockerz ($FLOCK)
FreeDum Fighters ($DUM)
Sponge Token V2 ($SPONGEV2)
PEPETO ($PEPETO)
We’ll cover the most important information about each of these cryptos, so stay tuned!
1. Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – Meme Coin Ecosystem Generating Massive Investments
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) lures meme coin investors into its world by introducing a beloved frog as its main character. This meme coin leverages the features of layer 2 to bring investors a better user experience than they had a chance to enjoy so far. That means better speed, lower fees, and higher staking rewards.
This well-known frog now enjoys its pipe while sitting on its own brain since it is huge and cannot fit into its skull. This representation alone gives investors a hint that there is a lot we can expect from it. Multiple ideas pour out of his head, one of which is the launching of Pepe Chain right after the end of the presale.
This is when the developers will be able to create new meme coins and start creating a meme coin ecosystem, which was the goal all along. Besides, the Pepe Frens With Benefits feature will make things much easier because it opens the possibility for investors to get a grant.
The $PEPU presale has generated more than $25,5 million so far, and new milestones are celebrated regularly, showing the project's undeniable viral potential. If you wish to profit from it, secure your $PEPU tokens in time and enjoy the benefits in the following period!
2. Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) – Perfect Meme Coin for Staking Multiple Tokens
The value of many meme coins is quickly increasing, and the whole market is flashing green. Now that Dogecoin’s value increased by 25.64% in the past seven days, and the value of Pepe increased by 19.50% during the same period, staking them together could help investors maximize rewards.
This is now possible with Crypto All-Stars ($STARS), which allows multiple staking under one umbrella contract. This interesting meme coin project makes multi-token and multi-chain staking through MemeVault, which will be launched once the presale ends.
Meme coin investors who like to accumulate their tokens will find the fact that eleven of them, including DOGE and PEPE, can be staked in one place irresistible. This is why crypto analysts mention it as a project with incredible value. Austin Hilton labels Crypto All-Stars unique since no other meme coin has ever done it this way.
By securing $STARS tokens now during the presale phase, investors can get a bigger number of tokens for their money and enjoy insane rewards. If you wish to join the early birds who have poured more than $3,1 million so far, don’t waste any time!
3. Flockerz ($FLOCK) – Meme Coin Enabling Community to Earn By Voting
Flockerz ($FLOCK) is different from all the others because it introduces birds as central figures, unlike many others that embrace frogs and dogs. However, the design is only the beginning because it offers a lot more that will bring gains to the $FLOCK holders in the long run.
Flockerz is gaining popularity as a people’s meme coin because it enables the holders to participate in the decision-making process regarding the project’s future. It implements the vote-2-earn mechanism that rewards the community members who are the most active in sharing their points of view.
Their opinion will be sought regarding token burns, new features, marketing strategy, and everything else regarding how Flokerz will develop in the future. The $FLOCK token is this project's native token, and its price is currently very affordable, which is why investors keep pouring in. More than $1,3 million has been raised so far, so make sure you join before it’s too late!
4. FreeDum Fighters ($DUM) – Meme Coin Providing Satirical Overview of Elections
The elections have been ruling the media for a while now. Even though they are now over, that doesn’t mean the fun should end. FreeDum Fighters ($DUM) appeared recently to celebrate the whole process. It is a satirical project that brings some humor into the seriousness of the elections.
The $DUM token is a chance for investors to join the weekly debates during the ongoing presale, which has already achieved incredible success. The $DUM presale has generated more than $450k, and it is bound to speed up now. The $DUM holders can participate in the satirical elections and influence their outcome.
When the investor chooses a candidate who wins, they will receive the $DUM tokens as a reward. Besides, community engagement is fostered through posts and memes, keeping investors interested.
Depending on the candidate the investors choose, they will receive different APYs. Investors who choose MAGATRON will enjoy 270.16% APY, while KAMACOP supporters will enjoy 720.01% APY. The APY will decrease over time, so joining early is advised!
5. Sponge Token V2 ($SPONGEV2) – The Upgraded $SPONGE Token With Massive Growth Potential
Sponge Token V2 ($SPONGEV2) is an interesting meme coin that introduces SpongeBob SquarePants as its main character. Although it is not directly related to this cartoon, it celebrates it because millions of people around the world love it. Last May, the $SPONGE meme coin appeared, bringing a 100x return to the early investors.
$SPONGEV2 is the upgraded version of this popular meme coin, and its utility is now enriched. The investors have a chance to enjoy the stake2earn method, so the $SPONGE holders can stake them and receive the V2 tokens in return. This means that the initial version is permanently replaced by $SPONGEV2.
Over the following four years, the $SPONGE token will continue to produce V2 tokens. Meanwhile, investors can enjoy passive rewards. More than 19 billion tokens have already been staked, so hurry and enjoy the perks that this project offers!
6. PEPETO ($PEPETO) – Meme Coin Aiming to Repeat Pepe’s Success
PEPETO ($PEPETO) introduces Pepe in a new setting to take the reins on the market. The story behind it aims to draw investors in since the main character of this project is presented as the god of frogs who is not confined by time or space.
He will travel through different eras to collect the documents that will give him the vital force he needs to achieve dominance. The six documents he will search for represent various principles: optimization, technology, efficiency, precision, energy, and power.
Meanwhile, this project embraces staking as its main feature to attract investors' attention. In addition, its bridge enables easy trading and liquidity. With lots of features and an interesting plot, its potential to draw investors in is high, which is why it is on investors’ radar.
Conclusion
The anticipated bull run may already be here, judging by the price rally we have been witnessing in the last 48 hours. The positive atmosphere is definitely palpable, so investors are already setting their investing strategies in motion. If you were reluctant to begin investing before, now is a good time to start.
$PEPU, $STARS, $FLOCK, $DUM, $SPONGEV2, and $PEPETO are the most popular meme coins bringing interesting features to the market. Their popularity is bound to increase even more in time, so now is the perfect time to join their presales before they conclude!
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.