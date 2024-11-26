Top Cheap Crypto ICOs Projected To Explode In 2025

Investing conditions right now have arguably never been better. Trump’s victory in the US election has brought in a new dawn for the market. His cabinet is likely to include crypto-friendly members and the possibilities almost feel endless.
We expect this bull run to continue into December and maybe even the new year. These potential appointments to Trump’s cabinet have caused the market to explode and if he goes through with everything he promised we could be in for crazy gains all across the market. Some analysts even believe that Bitcoin ($BTC) could hit $200k in 2025.
Taking this into account, we are going to try to maximize investor gains. For this, we need to go to the presale market to find the best ICOs. If BTC is going to pump by 100% next year these tokens could see gains in excess of 1000%. The low prices of these ICOs are very important and it means more room to explode. There are 8 projects that look like they have real potential to be investor's favorites in 2025.
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)
CatSlap ($SLAP)
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS)
Flockerz ($FLOCK)
Best Wallet Token ($BEST)
Sponge V2 ($SPONGEV2)
FreeDum Fighters ($DUM)
Arkenstone ($ARKN)
There are a lot of tokens on this list so let’s not waste any more time and get into our analysis of each one.
Pepe Unchained- Not long left until this record-breaking coin hits its listings
We are all just waiting now to hear what tier 1 exchanges are going to be listing the record-breaking Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) in less than 3 weeks. That’s when the presale will shut its doors and listings will begin. Pepe Unchained has shattered previous records and is the best-selling presale of all time. The figure now is over $40 million. Investors seem to believe this switch to Layer 2 will work.
That is the basis of this project that building on Layer 2 will unchain Pepe and help it get to new heights. Investors get benefits from Layer 2 such as staking rewards, cheaper gas fees, and faster transactions. However, the real potential comes from other projects that may build on Pepe Unchained. We have seen our being a launchpad for tokens can make you a huge success in 2024. Pepe Unchained is next.
CatSlap- The cat takeover will reach its peak with this new slap token
The cat tokens have really started to make their mark on the market lately and we think they are about to peek with CatSlap ($SLAP). This is the most aggressive feline the market has seen and it wants to slap its way to the top. Considering how well Mog coin ($MOG), another cat token, has performed in recent weeks, we think there is a clear investor appetite for cat tokens.
The aim of the project is to dethrone the dog and frog memes which we think will win over meme coin lovers who prefer cats. The slap game is already set up on-site and is a very fun way to keep investors interested. There are also plans to turn this into a P2E game in the future which will add very valuable utility. CatSlap is a fair launch token so every investor will have the same entry level.
Crypto All-Stars- Meme coin staking has never been so rewarding
If you visit the Crypto All-Stars presale site you will see how confident they are in their own project. You will see phrases like ‘crypto event of the century’ and ‘top 5 crypto project’ on the site. The confidence the creators have may seem a bit too ambitious but this project really might have a revolutionary effect on the whole crypto market. The presale is entering its last 4 weeks and has raised over $5.7 million.
The project will be the first to unite meme coins through staking. This all happens in the Meme Vault, a place where investors can bring other meme coins to Crypto All-Stars and stake them for rewards. All the big meme coins are accepted so this should be hugely popular. $STARS is very important within the ecosystem as holding the native token gets you 3x the rewards when you stake other meme coins.
Flockerz- You’re guaranteed a voice with this vote-to-earn project
Vote-to-earn is one of the most underused sources of utility in crypto. It is always going to attract investors, especially meme coin enthusiasts, and they are much less likely to dump tokens since they have a say. Flockerz ($FLOCK) thankfully has revived the vote-to-earn system with their project and is going further than any project before them. The presale has just hit $3 million raised.
The only reason that more projects don’t use vote-to-earn is that people don’t like to give up power. If you run your own meme coin project you are susceptible to change your motives for a big payday. That is why we will be supporting Flockerz. This meme coin wants its investors to have a voice and will even reward them for having their say. To add to this the staking APY is 735% so big chances of gains.
Best Wallet token- Crypto investor's new favorite wallet has just arrived
Best Wallet token ($BEST) is the native token of Best Wallet. This is a token that investors are going to want to hold onto for quite some time. If you look at Best Wallet’s mission goals you will see that they are aiming to have a market share of 40% by the year 2026. So, this is a clear reason you should buy this token at a low presale price and hold onto it so you watch it pump over the next year.
The presale for Best Wallet token has raised $900k in a very short period which shows how much demand there is for a new wallet on the market. The point of Best Wallet is to be a more modern and better version of the options currently available to investors. It will also reward token investors with access to exclusive presales and reduced transaction fees.
Sponge V2- An already successful ecosystem now gets an exciting P2E game
As big fans of the first token from this ecosystem we are very excited about the launch of Sponge V2 ($SPONGEV2). Adding a P2E racing game to the mix will only attract more investors. The original coin, Sponge Token ($SPOINGE), was one of the most successful meme coins of 2023. It pumped after its launch and gained a big online following that will benefit Sponge V2.
The project isn’t going down the traditional presale route and is instead using a stake-to-bridge system. Investors who want Sponge V2 must first purchase and stake Sponge Token. When they do the same amount of version 2 tokens are bought and stored for the,. Once version 1 sells out, investors will get their new $SPONGEV2 tokens plus the staking rewards which are paid out over 4 years.
FreeDum Fighters- If you consider yourself a debate master this coin is for you
One of the more unique projects on this list is a token called FreeDum Fighters ($DUM). This is a PolitiFi token with a difference. Originally the token launched as a pre-election hub that took a satirical view of the election. It's a stake-to-vote platform so investors could choose to vote for Magatron or Kamacop. Now, the project has moved onto new topics such as the LibDum Party of FreeDum Party.
Unlike other tokens in this category, this project actually has utility. First of all, you stake to vote and then whatever you voted for you go into that staking pool. Then there are the debate rewards. Once you vote a discussion tab will open and you will be able to debate the topic with other investors, if you’re strong with your argument you’ll get rewards. The presale for FreeDum Fighters has raised over $610k.
Arkenstone- Crypto creators are going to love the savings this coin offers
There are many factors that investors should look for when trying to find gems among the ICO market. One of the oldest, but nowadays rarest, is real-world utility. This means a project that has actual utility outside of the project that can help people. That is what we have found with Arkenstone ($ARKN). The added bonus here is this project is going to be loved by crypto inventors.
Arkenstone realized that getting a token setup is very expensive and one of the more costly parts is hiring a site to host your presale. Through their GemLauch Suite, they will empower creators to create their own presale site. No coding experience is required and it will save them a lot of money so this will almost certainly be adapted very quickly by the market.
Conclusion
As you can see there are a lot of genuinely great ICos with huge potential. We cannot remember a time when the ICO market was so strong. Considering that there is reason to believe these good investing conditions will continue, buying these new tokens now is a no-brainer.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial