Hub4Crypto

Top 3 Meme Coins Predicted To Explode This Bull Run! (Pepe, Brett, Doge2014)

Doge2014, Pepe Coin and Brett are poised to explode in the upcoming bull run. Let us find out why.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Top 3 Meme Coins Predicted To Explode This Bull Run!
Top 3 Meme Coins Predicted To Explode This Bull Run!
info_icon

The current market seems to be the meme coin season. But picking the right meme coin out of the thousands is not easy.

Let us make your life easier. We have narrowed down three meme coins that 0 the highest chance to pump in the upcoming bull run.

These coins, Doge2014, Pepe and Brett, have developed their own loyal communities. Let us understand each of these coins better.

Doge2014

Doge2014 recognizes a decade of Dogecoin's existence. To add to the enjoyment, there are substantial bonuses designed to motivate customers to purchase more DOGE2014 tokens, as well as a VIP-only airdrop offering the chance to receive free Dogecoin. Many people have amassed the token thanks to this incentive scheme.

Users that bought Doge2014 tokens during the presale are eligible for airdrops and token incentives. Purchasing a minimum of $1,000 in the current presale is necessary to be eligible for the airdrop.

These investors will immediately be granted VIP status. VIP participants can obtain 4,761,904 DOGE2014 for a $1,000 investment, which entitles them to a 60% coin bonus and an initial cost reduction to $0.00021.

$5,000 investors will receive 29.7 million DOGE2014 with a 100% bonus, bringing the total value down to $0.00016. Additionally, customers who have paid $10,000 for DOGE2014 are going to get 74.4 million tokens, along with a 150% bonus, pushing the price to a low of $0.00013. The token will launch at $0.000348.

Largest Dogecoin airdrop

A complimentary Dogecoin airdrop is available to all VIP customers. But this depends on how much money is used for buying this meme coin.

Additionally, the amount of money raised via the presale that is utilized to buy Dogecoin is dependent on the total amount of cash raised.

In an attempt to obtain more incentives to cash in beforehand the news of a major burn event (50% of supply to be burned)—these features may incentivize more backers to amass DOGE2014 tokens, hence increasing its value.

By going to the website and connecting your wallet, you can purchase the DOGE2014 coin. Wallet Connect, Best Wallet, MetaMask, and other wallets are available.

$600,000 has been raised via the presale so far. Check out their social media handles to ensure that you never miss out on their next major move.

PEPE

Pepe is the third largest meme coin by market cap. It has a market cap of $3.9 billion as per CoinGecko.

The frog-inspired meme coin hit an all time high earlier this year on May 27, 2024. This is when PEPE hit $0.00001717. But the coin is now down by over 46%. PEPE is trading at $0.0000009405 with a 26% surge in the last 30 days.

Pepe has showcased its ability to surge multiple times. PEPE is not exhibiting signs of bullish run amidst the recent meme coin mania.

This means that PEPE could outshine other meme coins with its pump when the next bull run could arrive. This also potentially makes it the meme coin to get your hands on before that major run.

BRETT

Brett is considered Pepe Coin's best friend on the Base network. This meme coin with an $843 million market cap is looking to leverage the growth of the Base network.

Their team believes that alongside the Base chain, Brett will grow and expand its offerings.

Brett hit an all time high of $0.1933 on June 9, 2024. Just like Pepe, Brett is down by over 56% from its ATH.

Looking at the price performance, Brett is up by almost 10% in the last 30 days. The coin seems to be preparing for a major pump in the next bull run. The rise in the value of PEPE can also prove beneficial for this meme coin.

In comparison of these three meme coins, Doge2014 has the upper edge due to its lower market cap. This positions Doge2014 with the highest probability to surge in the next bull run.

JOIN DOGE2014 PRESALE NOW

Website | X | Telegram

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 3rd ODI Live Score: IND-W Secure Series Against NZ-W With 6-Wicket Victory
  2. NEP Vs SCO Toss Update, ICC CWC League Two: Nepal Opt To Field First - Check Playing XIs
  3. IPL 2025 Auction: Gujarat Titans To Retain Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, And Sai Sudharsan
  4. BAN Vs SA, 2nd Test Day 1 Report: De Zorzi, Stubbs Hit Tons As South Africa Reach 307 Against Bangladesh
  5. When Virat Kohli Blocked Glenn Maxwell On Instagram For Teasing His Shoulder Injury
Football News
  1. East Bengal FC 4-0 Bashundhara Kings Live Score, AFC Challenge League: Red & Gold Brigade Rout BKS In First Half
  2. AFC Annual Awards: Qatar's Akram Afif, South Korea Star Son Heung-min Win Top Honours
  3. Mainz Vs Bayern Munich, DFB-Pokal: Kompany Aiming To Right Wrongs
  4. Newcastle United Vs Chelsea, EFL Cup: Must Make 'Right Call' On Gordon Fitness, Says Howe
  5. Hyderabad FC Vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 Preview: Mariners And Nizams Battle For Momentum
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Pair Qualifies For Season Finale
  2. Paris Masters 2024: Stefanos Tsitsipas Stays In Contention For ATP Finals After First-Round Win
  3. ATP Paris Masters 2024 Round 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Holger Rune Shocked In Basel As Jack Draper Reaches Vienna Final
  5. Paris Masters Preview, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Last ATP 1000 Event Of Season
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  2. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  3. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  4. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Apologizes To Seniors In Delhi, Bengal, Blames Oppn For Ayushman Bharat Implementation Failure
  2. Rajasthan: 12 People Dead After Bus Crashes Into Flyover Wall In Sikar; 30 Others Injured
  3. Why ‘Abua’ Is Important In Jharkhand Assembly Elections
  4. Baba Siddique’s Son Now Receives Death Threat, Delhi Child Spiritual Orator On ‘Radar’ Of Bishnoi Gang
  5. Toxic Foam Floats Over Yamuna River As Pollution Rises In Delhi
Entertainment News
  1. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  2. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  3. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  4. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  5. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
US News
  1. Trump Or Harris: Who Owns The Whiteness Of America?
  2. Washington Post, LA Times Decide Against Presidential Endorsements Despite Backlash | Here's Why
  3. Racist, Anti-Puerto Rican Remarks At Trump Rally Spark Outrage |Will It Impact Swing State Votes?
  4. Kamala Harris, The Immigrant Advocate Who’s Now Echoing Trump’s Policies
  5. US Elections: The Stark Contrasts Between Harris And Trump's Economic Visions
World News
  1. Middle East: Austrian Soldiers Injured By Rockets In Lebanon; Israel Bans UNRWA, Halting Aid For Gaza| Latest
  2. China Announces New Measures For Couples To Have More Children To Avert Demographic Crisis
  3. In Taliban's Latest Attempt To Silence, Afghan Women Now Banned From Conversing, Speaking Loudly
  4. Who Is Naim Qassem? New Hezbollah Chief Who Fled Lebanon Out Of Fear For His Life
  5. The Challenges Facing Kamala Harris In 2024 US Elections
Latest Stories
  1. North Korea Sends Foreign Minister To Russia Amid Reports Of Troop Deployment | Details
  2. Shiv Sena Announces 15 More Candidates In Third List, 4 From BJP | See Full List
  3. Diwali 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And Significance Of The 5-days Festival
  4. India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 3rd ODI Live Score: IND-W Secure Series Against NZ-W With 6-Wicket Victory
  5. Naraka Chaturdashi 2024: Everything You Need To Know About The Festival
  6. Naraka Chaturdashi 2024: Things To Keep In Mind While Lighting Diya For Lord Yama
  7. Dhanteras 2024: 9 Auspicious Items You Must Buy
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 29, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign