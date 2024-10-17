Top 3 Hidden Gems Under $0.10 Positioned For A 50x Breakout—Could One Of These Be the Next Solana?

Worldcoin (WLD) and Fantom (FTM) present strong performance indicators, while DTX Exchange (DTX) leads the two with cutting-edge Layer1 blockchain technology. This emerging deFi platform brings various trading tools, lightning-fast execution speed, and a hybrid model to the table. Investors are choosing DTX over FTM and WLD as its presale rushes ahead.
Solana TVL Approaches $12.3 Billion: Breaks All-Time High
’s recent Total Value Locked (TVL) milestone crossed its all-time high in November 2021. As of today, Solana’s TVL is approaching the $12.3 billion mark and is anticipated to continue momentum in the coming weeks. Solana is trading at $153.7 currently, with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.7 billion – surging by 28%, which is approximately $756 million.
Analysts credit Solana’s new capital behind the mind-blowing TVL and price surge in the network. Given the current hype among traders about Solana, more users and protocols are being deployed on the network attracted by its high-speed transactions and low costs. There are six DeFi protocols built on Solana with over $1 billion in TVL.
Fantom (FTM) Among Top Performing Altcoin in October
has surged by 12.46% in the last 24 hours, with a strong $2.18 billion market capitalization. Fantom (FTM) is trading at $0.77 today with a weekly price increase of 13.2% and a 24-hour trading volume of $316 million, which has surged by 11.31% (approximately $34.76 million). This recent Fantom (FTM) network sentiment indicates a bullish sentiment.
The Fantom (FTM) network’s price rally recently faced a consolidation phase between $0.61 and $0.71 on the daily chart. However, the recent surge in its trading value has led to a consolidation range surpassing the 50% Fibonacci level. Moreover, the growing bullish influence has led Fantom (FTM) to form a golden crossroad between the 50-day and 200-day EMA.
Worldcoin (WLD) Price Prediction & Future Outlook
is gaining traction as the AI crypto bull run is gaining momentum amid the market volatility. Worldcoin (WLD) is also experiencing a gradual global acceptance as its decentralized identity is gaining recognition at a rapid pace. As of today, Worldcoin (WLD) is trading at $2.50 with a 24-hour trading volume of $617 million and a $1.3 billion market cap.
Worldcoin (WLD) recently bounced back from the 50-day EMA with a double-bottom reversal in the daily chart. The Worldcoin (WLD) token has surged by almost 50% in the past five days, with a morning star pattern supporting the current bull cycle. Worldcoin (WLD) is anticipated to continue this bullish sentiment in its platform, with more gains lined up before 2024 ends.
This Ethereum-Based Altcoin Could Beat Solana In 2024
While Fantom (FTM) and Worldcoin (WLD) lose traction in front of , this emerging deFi sensation is leading the market sentiment with its rapidly growing adoption among investors from top-tier cryptocurrency projects. DTX Exchange (DTX) has sold over 13 million tokens and owns a diverse 12,000 token holder community with strong performance indicators.
DTX Exchange (DTX) utilizes its unified blockchain technology and traditional asset classes to offer a unique and comprehensive solution to address rising challenges faced by traders. It obsoletes the traditional crypto exchanges with its robust security protocols and next-generation trading tools to help traders get the most out of this mind-blowing hybrid exchange.
DTX Exchange’s Presale Goes Bullish: Hits $5 Million Jackpot!
Analysts say that the has hit the million-dollar jackpot with its state-of-the-art infrastructure and growing investor confidence. Essentially, DTX Exchange is designed to be a one-stop platform that caters to both experienced traders and newcomers in the crypto market. It offers an intuitive and easy-to-navigate user interface, ensuring a convenient trading experience.
DTX Exchange offers a diverse range of asset classes, including cryptocurrencies, equities, foreign exchange (FX), and contract-for-differences (CFDs). DTX enables traders to explore a handful of opportunities to diversify their portfolios in the constantly changing crypto market.
Learn more:
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.