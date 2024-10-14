In other news, James K. Filan announced that Ripple had filed a cross-appeal of Judge Torres's judgment. This was done after the SEC filed an appeal as well, in early October. The technicals for the Ripple coin are also bullish. Currently, Ripple (XRP) is trading above its 10-day EMA ($0.53) as well as its 9-day Hull moving average ($0.52). In their Ripple price prediction, experts hint at a potential surge to $0.58 before the end of this quarter.