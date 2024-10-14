Hub4Crypto

These Crypto Coins Could Change Your Life: Ripple (XRP), IntelMarkets (INTL) And Dogecoin (DOGE) – Turn A Below $1 Investment Into Potential Millions

Ripple (XRP), IntelMarkets (INTL), and Dogecoin (DOGE) - three crypto coins that may turn a small initial investment into millions.

The crypto market is heating up again as South Korea's FSC may lift the spot crypto ETF ban. If this happens, adoption of crypto coins in this area may skyrocket. In this environment, people are looking for ways to see big returns for the lowest costs. Experts think that these three best cryptos below $1 may skyrocket soon: Ripple (XRP), IntelMarkets (INTL), and Dogecoin (DOGE).

While XRP and DOGE are already top crypto coins, INTL is a rookie now in phase three of its presale. It has already given early buyers a 200% return and could revolutionize the entire crypto trading market. Experts hint that this newcomer may soar by 30x soon.

Ripple (XRP) May See a Giga Pump

Ripple (XRP) is currently one of the top 10 altcoins. CoinMarketCap shows that the Ripple price jumped nearly 2% in the past week alone. Currently, this crypto currency is trading between $0.524 and $0.534. Crypto analyst Amonyx says that a potential mega pump may come soon. He predicts a potential surge to $120.

In other news, James K. Filan announced that Ripple had filed a cross-appeal of Judge Torres's judgment. This was done after the SEC filed an appeal as well, in early October. The technicals for the Ripple coin are also bullish. Currently, Ripple (XRP) is trading above its 10-day EMA ($0.53) as well as its 9-day Hull moving average ($0.52). In their Ripple price prediction, experts hint at a potential surge to $0.58 before the end of this quarter.

IntelMarkets (INTL) Seen as an Underdog With Massive Potential

IntelMarkets (INTL) is also making noise in the crypto arena. This is all thanks to its great presale performance. This presale star raised over $1M and could hit $2M before this month ends. Not only that, it has already sold over 11M INTL tokens, giving early buyers a 200% return in just a few short weeks.

Hype for this DeFi project is high because of what it brings to the table. IntelMarkets will combine the hottest technologies right now: artificial intelligence and blockchain. Thus, it will launch the very first AI-powered smart trading platform. People will get all the benefits of AI technology. For instance, standard trading interfaces create mixed signals. However, IntelMarkets will use its Intell-Array™ monitoring system to make a holistic signal.

The INTL native token is a key part of this platform. It is now in phase three of its presale and costs just $0.027. However, traders are excited as phase four is around the corner, bringing a pump to $0.036. Some experts hint that this altcoin may surge 30x after a Tier-1 CE lists it before the year ends.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Ready To Pop

Dogecoin (DOGE) is another one of the top crypto coins. Over the past month alone, the price of Dogecoin jumped nearly 10% as per CoinMarketCap. Prominent expert Crypto Rover also remains bullish for this altcoin. According to his X post, Dogecoin is preparing to pop on the price charts.

Meanwhile, the Dogecoin crypto is seeing some good technicals as well. For instance, Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading above its 10-day EMA ($0.1077) and its 50-day EMA ($0.108). When making their Dogecoin price prediction, experts note all these factors. Thus, they forecast a potential surge to $0.14 for the Dogecoin crypto before this quarter finishes.

What Lies Ahead for the Best Cryptos Like Ripple (XRP), IntelMarkets (INTL) and Dogecoin (DOGE)?

The crypto market may see a surge once more as Ripple (XRP), IntelMarkets (INTL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) could take off. While XRP and DOGE are seeing some interesting developments, INTL taps into the flourishing AI market. Statista projects that this market could be worth $826B by 2030. Therefore, INTL may see bigger growth potential and stability even in volatility.

