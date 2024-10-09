1. Plus Wallet: Earn at Every Step with Security to Match

For those seeking a wallet that does more than just hold crypto, Plus Wallet offers a fresh approach with rewards that come from two angles. First, its Swap to Earn feature gives users rewards for every trade, meaning your wallet actively contributes to your crypto growth. Second, with Refer to Earn, users can turn their network into a passive income stream—each time someone they refer makes a trade, they earn a portion of that reward too.