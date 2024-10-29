Hub4Crypto

SpacePay: The Crypto Revolution Of Digital Payments Has Begun

SPY is one of the best new altcoins to enter the market this year, with a bold vision for the future of crypto.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
SpacePay (SPY)
SpacePay (SPY)
info_icon

With a creative approach to simplifying crypto payments, SpacePay (SPY) has become the latest altcoin to make waves. In its ongoing presale, SpacePay is on its way to hitting the $500,000 milestone.

What is the big deal about SpacePay (SPY), and why is it predicted to be the next big thing in crypto? Here is an analysis.

Making Crypto a Real Currency

To put it simply, SpacePay revolutionizes how we use digital assets for everyday transactions. The project’s mission is to turn cryptocurrencies into viable, everyday currencies.

True, crypto investments have soared in recent years. But using them for routine purchases is still a pain. The day hasn’t yet come where we can pay for our coffee or gym subscription with Bitcoin. It’s far from seamless.

That’s why the market needs SpacePay. And that explains why around $750,000 has flowed into the project from private investors and another $400,000 from public investors. They signal strong confidence in its vision.

SpacePay
info_icon

In the SPY token presale, investors can grab the token at discounted prices before it officially launches on exchanges. Once $SPY hits the market, it is expected to soar high on the altcoin chart. If the project unfolds as laid out in the white paper, early investors stand to see significant gains. The MVP has already been built and is in the beta phase.

SpacePay’s goal is simple: cryptocurrencies should be as easy to spend as local currencies. But how does it plan to do that?

The Problem with Current Crypto Payments

Although cryptocurrencies are hailed as the future of finance, they have struggled to break into mainstream payment systems. Why is that?

Most people don’t want to navigate the complexities involved. For example, setting up new crypto wallets and navigating multiple platforms to exchange crypto into fiat. Most importantly, the uncertainty of price fluctuations.

Crypto Payments
info_icon

Merchants, in particular, are hesitant to accept crypto payments due to volatility. For them, a sudden price drop could mean a significant loss in their business.

These factors create payment friction and keep cryptocurrencies largely confined to investment portfolios instead of everyday use. SpacePay is designed to fix these issues. It offers an efficient payment system that both merchants and consumers can trust.

Crypto Payments, Simplified

SpacePay is integrated with existing card terminals. Customers can simply scan a QR code at checkout to make SpacePay crypto payments.

Merchants don’t need to buy new equipment to start accepting crypto payments, as a result. It eliminates the hassle and costs. They get paid in the fiat currency of their choice. While a customer makes payment in crypto, the merchant doesn't have to worry about its price fluctuating overnight. Since they get the exact value in their local currency, there is no volatility risk.

SpacePay supports over 325 digital wallets. There are no hidden fees or transaction costs. Customers and payment companies can use the application without paying additional costs. It will be crucial to mainstream adoption in everyday commerce. SpacePay uses advanced cryptographic security measures to protect users from unauthorized access.

SpacePay won the "New Payment Platform of the Year" award at the CorporateLiveWire Global Awards 2022/23.

Once SpacePay completes testing and secures its intellectual property rights, it will be made available for the public. It will meet global regulatory standards to gain traction across multiple countries.

$400k Raised And Counting: Is It Too Late To Join The SpacePay Presale?

SPY tokens, the native crypto of SpacePay, will be used for payments, rewards, and governance. SPY token holders will gain access to exclusive features like quarterly webinars, where they can stay updated on the platform’s journey.

How to buy SPY tokens
info_icon

Each stage of the SPY presale brings a price increase. Early investors can secure tokens at the lowest available price. As SpacePay continues to build momentum, the presale is breaking past new milestones. The SpacePay community has exploded to around 6000 members on Telegram and around 55K followers on Twitter.

SPY is one of the best new altcoins to enter the market this year, with a bold vision for the future of crypto. To grab SPY tokens before sell-out, investors should act early.

Join the $SPY presale

For the latest updates about the presale and project developments, join the SpacePay community on X (Twitter) and Telegram.

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND-W Vs NZ-W, 3rd ODI: Smriti Mandhana's Ton Leads India To 6-Wicket Win Vs New Zealand In Decider
  2. BAN Vs RSA, 2nd Test: De Zorzi, Stubbs Tons Put South Africa In Control On Day 1 - Data Debrief
  3. India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 3rd ODI Highlights: IND-W Secure Series 2-1 Against NZ-W With 6-Wicket Victory
  4. NEP Vs SCO Toss Update, ICC CWC League Two: Nepal Opt To Field First - Check Playing XIs
  5. IPL 2025 Auction: Gujarat Titans To Retain Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, And Sai Sudharsan
Football News
  1. East Bengal FC 4-0 Bashundhara Kings Live Score, AFC Challenge League: Red & Gold Brigade Sitting Pretty After First-Half Frenzy
  2. AFC Annual Awards: Qatar's Akram Afif, South Korea Star Son Heung-min Win Top Honours
  3. Mainz Vs Bayern Munich, DFB-Pokal: Kompany Aiming To Right Wrongs
  4. Newcastle United Vs Chelsea, EFL Cup: Must Make 'Right Call' On Gordon Fitness, Says Howe
  5. Hyderabad FC Vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 Preview: Mariners And Nizams Battle For Momentum
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Pair Qualifies For Season Finale
  2. Paris Masters 2024: Stefanos Tsitsipas Stays In Contention For ATP Finals After First-Round Win
  3. ATP Paris Masters 2024 Round 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Holger Rune Shocked In Basel As Jack Draper Reaches Vienna Final
  5. Paris Masters Preview, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Last ATP 1000 Event Of Season
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  2. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  3. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  4. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Apologizes To Seniors In Delhi, Bengal, Blames Oppn For Ayushman Bharat Implementation Failure
  2. Rajasthan: 12 People Dead After Bus Crashes Into Flyover Wall In Sikar; 30 Others Injured
  3. Why ‘Abua’ Is Important In Jharkhand Assembly Elections
  4. Baba Siddique’s Son Now Receives Death Threat, Delhi Child Spiritual Orator On ‘Radar’ Of Bishnoi Gang
  5. Toxic Foam Floats Over Yamuna River As Pollution Rises In Delhi
Entertainment News
  1. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  2. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  3. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  4. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  5. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
US News
  1. Trump Or Harris: Who Owns The Whiteness Of America?
  2. Washington Post, LA Times Decide Against Presidential Endorsements Despite Backlash | Here's Why
  3. Racist, Anti-Puerto Rican Remarks At Trump Rally Spark Outrage |Will It Impact Swing State Votes?
  4. Kamala Harris, The Immigrant Advocate Who’s Now Echoing Trump’s Policies
  5. US Elections: The Stark Contrasts Between Harris And Trump's Economic Visions
World News
  1. Middle East: Austrian Soldiers Injured By Rockets In Lebanon; Israel Bans UNRWA, Halting Aid For Gaza| Latest
  2. China Announces New Measures For Couples To Have More Children To Avert Demographic Crisis
  3. In Taliban's Latest Attempt To Silence, Afghan Women Now Banned From Conversing, Speaking Loudly
  4. Who Is Naim Qassem? New Hezbollah Chief Who Fled Lebanon Out Of Fear For His Life
  5. The Challenges Facing Kamala Harris In 2024 US Elections
Latest Stories
  1. North Korea Sends Foreign Minister To Russia Amid Reports Of Troop Deployment | Details
  2. Shiv Sena Announces 15 More Candidates In Third List, 4 From BJP | See Full List
  3. Diwali 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And Significance Of The 5-days Festival
  4. India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 3rd ODI Highlights: IND-W Secure Series 2-1 Against NZ-W With 6-Wicket Victory
  5. Naraka Chaturdashi 2024: Everything You Need To Know About The Festival
  6. Naraka Chaturdashi 2024: Things To Keep In Mind While Lighting Diya For Lord Yama
  7. Dhanteras 2024: 9 Auspicious Items You Must Buy
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 29, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign