What crypto to invest in 2024 is the burning question on everyone’s mind right now. And while the market is full of options, three names keep coming up: Solana, SUI, and BlockDAG.
Solana’s price is dancing near critical support levels, with predictions split between potential gains or further drops. Meanwhile, the SUI coin has been on a strong upward path, fueled by a surge in Total Value Locked (TVL).
But while Solana and SUI might offer decent gains, the real hidden gem here is BlockDAG. Still in its presale phase, BlockDAG has already shot up by 1820% since batch 1, boasting over $79.5 million in presale revenue. Due to its rapid rise, media heavyweights like Fox News and Yahoo Finance call it the top altcoin to watch for 2024.
Solana Price Prediction: Can It Stay Above $127?
Solana (SOL) is going through a tricky phase, currently priced at $128.25. Over the past few weeks, it has faced lots of selling pressure, especially in September.
The key level to watch is $127.39. If Solana’s price falls below this, it could slide to around $110. On the flip side, if it breaks through $163.23, Solana has a chance to rise all the way to $186.87. Right now, everyone’s watching whether Solana can hold steady above $127, or if further drops are underway.
SUI Coin’s Total Value Unlocked (TVL) Surges
SUI is getting a lot of attention after its total value locked (TVL) crossed $1 billion on September 29. Since August 5, SUI’s price has risen significantly, now sitting at $1.85, thanks to its growing TVL.
SUI has already cleared the resistance level of $1.32 and has room to keep climbing, with its next big target being $2.18. Some experts believe it could reach $2.44 soon, but there could be a small dip before hitting that point.
Why BlockDAG Could Be the Top Altcoin of 2024?
As of October 2024, BlockDAG is making serious strides in the altcoin market. Several factors back up this impressive performance.
In just a few months, BlockDAG has seen 22 out of 45 presale batches completely sold out, bringing in over $79.5 million in revenue from the sale of over 13.3 billion BDAG coins. What’s even more remarkable is that the price of BDAG coin has jumped by 1820% since its first presale batch. Lastly, BlockDAG’s community has now crossed 140,000 unique holders.
These kinds of achievements are rare, especially during presales. That is why BlockDAG has caught the attention of major media outlets like Fox News and Yahoo Finance, both of which have named it a top altcoin to keep an eye on this year.
So, what’s driving this level of success? BlockDAG’s winning combination of user-friendly technology, community-first focus, a top-tier team, and a carefully designed roadmap.
Consistent coverage from top-tier outlets like Fox News and Yahoo Finance boosts the project’s credibility and visibility, which drives BlockDAG’s presale success to new heights.
Currently, in batch 23, BlockDAG is priced at just $0.0192 per coin. However, demand is so high that this batch could sell out at any moment. After that, the price will likely jump significantly. So, for anyone considering getting in on BlockDAG, now might be the perfect time.
What Crypto to Invest in 2024?
Solana’s positive price prediction largely depends on whether it can push past key resistance levels. On the other hand, SUI has already demonstrated strong growth with a 285% price increase.
However, the hidden gem of the three is clearly BlockDAG, which has achieved a remarkable 1820% price jump during its 23 presale batches. With coverage from major media outlets, BlockDAG holds the potential to outpace big names like Solana and SUI as the top altcoins of 2024.
Because of this growing attention and proven success, BDAG coins have become some of the most in-demand assets in the market. Currently priced at $0.0192, the coins are expected to see a major price increase soon. For anyone interested in joining this rising project, it’s smart to act quickly before the next price jump.
Learn About BlockDAG – Act Now Before Prices Increase:
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.