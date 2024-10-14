Hub4Crypto

Single Investor Makes $23.6 Million Profit In 4 Months Trading PEPE

Investor makes a fortune trading $PEPE… emerging token with huge potential to bring gains in the same vicinity.

An anonymous trader has netted an astonishing $23.6 million in profit by trading the $PEPE over a span of just four months. The trader initially invested $3,000 to purchase 4.9 trillion $PEPE tokens. 

After the token surged, they sold 1.41 trillion tokens, pocketing $7.4 million, and still hold 3.5 trillion tokens currently valued at $19.2 million. Pepe’s impressive rally made it the third-largest meme coin with a market cap of $4.5 billion. 

If you think that you have missed your chance, you are greatly mistaken, as this new contender is ready to replicate or even outperform $PEPE’s massive surge. 

Investors are rallying behind Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) as it aims to overcome the $19 million mark in presale. 

Analysts are captivated by the growing potential behind this project as it brings a number of unique features to the table. 

Buy Pepe Unchained Now 

Pepe Coin Makes Yet Another Investor Into a Heavy Millionaire 

An anonymous trader has managed to capture an insane profit of $23.6 million in four months by trading Pepe Coin. In April this year, the anonymous trader, who was identified only by his wallet address, invested $3,000 into buying 4.9 trillion $PEPE tokens. 

For this reason, after the token reached unprecedented fame, the trader sold 1.41 trillion tokens and made $7.4 million in profit. He still had 3.5 trillion tokens in his wallet, which appreciated in value to $16.2 million, taking the total to $23.6 million. 

Backed by a market capitalization of $4.5 billion, Pepe Coin is now the third most valuable memecoin. With its explosive performance, Pepe Coin yet again turned another investor into a millionaire, solidifying its dominance in the meme coin sector. As the market continued to rally, his remaining portion could go up even higher and probably set one of the best investments in recent history. 

As great as this trader’s Pepe Coin success is, Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is an even more opportunistic investment. 

Let’s go through the details and see what makes this project so special! 

>>>Buy Pepe Unchained Now<<<

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) Presale Races Towards Impressive $19 Million in Funding With Endorsement Flying In From All Sides 

Whale investors are now flooding into Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) and moving it ever closer to its fixed presale of $19 million, with just $500k remaining to reach that mark. The largest single investor contributed a whopping 23 $ETH, worth more than $55,000. The more investors pile in, the closer the presale is getting to its last-stage increase in token price. 

$PEPU launched with support from influential crypto figures such as ClayBro and Austin Hilton. It has gained a lot of interest from investors amidst claims of its powerful Layer-2 technology, lower transaction fees, and faster transaction times. Projecting 100x returns, it is not startling to find investors forging ahead in making dollars off the hype prior to its DEX launch. 

Strong community support, whale activity, and the high staking rewards of the token make it a leading project in the meme coin space. As the market capitalization nears $19 million, many believe that Pepe Unchained might be one of this year’s breakout projects. 

>>>Get Pepe Unchained today<<< 

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) Offers Much Faster and Overall Cheaper Transactions Through Cutting-Edge Layer-2 Technology 

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is establishing a revolutionary Layer-2 proposition to address Ethereum’s common limitations. Its custom Layer-2 blockchain supports lightning-fast transactions and significantly reduces fees, making it a game-changer for those frustrated by Ethereum’s slow speeds and high costs. 

Pepe Chain facilitates seamless, efficient, and scalable trading by bundling multiple transactions before sending them to Ethereum. The advanced bridging technology between Pepe Chain and Ethereum enables instant, smooth transfers, positioning $PEPU as the go-to token for traders seeking improved options. 

Additionally, the project offers staking opportunities with up to 118% APY, further enhancing its attractiveness to investors. 

With impressive features and whale activity fueling its momentum, Pepe Unchained is poised to deliver utility and performance far beyond typical meme coins, focusing on solving genuine blockchain challenges and positioning itself as a leader in the crypto landscape. 

>>>Get Pepe Unchained today<<< 

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) Carefully Designed Tokenomics and Innovative ‘Frens With Benefits’ Development Program 

Pepe Unchained has structured its tokenomics to drive long-term growth and community commitment. From a total supply of 8 billion tokens, 40% is allocated to the presale, offering substantial stakes to early investors. Another 30% goes toward staking rewards, encouraging users to lock their tokens for significant returns. Additionally, 10% is set aside for marketing, aimed at boosting awareness and expanding the project’s reach. 

The platform’s development program, “Pepe Frens With Benefits,” further fuels excitement by providing grants to developers to build dApps and DeFi tools on Pepe Chain. 

This initiative fosters innovation and is open for applications through Q4 2024, attracting top talent to leverage Pepe Chain’s scalability and efficiency. This strategic mix of tokenomics and developer-focused initiatives positions $PEPU for long-term success, making it a standout in the meme coin space. 

>>>Buy Pepe Unchained Now<<< 

Final Words 

While Pepe Coin still remains at the top, a new contender is gearing up to contest the big player. Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is already labeled by many as the upgraded version of its predecessor, and the ongoing presale that raised almost $19 million is one of the examples of the project’s huge potential. 

Backed by innovative tech, Pepe Unchained is well-positioned to reward its investors greatly, with many predicting a possible 100x outcome after $PEPU hits the exchanges. 

Be ready and acquire $PEPU tokens now while the price remains highly favorable, and sit back and relax while the numbers go up! 

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

